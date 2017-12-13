Penn State Beaver Campus Shooting; 2 Victims Reported

Twitter/Penn State Beaver

A shooting with at least two victims has been reported at Penn State’s Beaver campus in Monaca, Pennsylvania. The school said in a series of tweets that shots had been fired near the school’s cafeteria. Those messages refer to the situation as “contained.” The school is on lockdown and activities have been canceled for the rest of the day. In a follow-up tweet, the school said, “There is no threat at this time.” People are asked to avoid the Student Union building and food services area. The school is located 25 miles north west of downtown Pittsburgh. This shooting did not take place on the main Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania. The two are separated by over 150 miles.

Here’s what we know so far:

The Shooting Has Been Referred to as a Murder/Suicide

NEW: Photo from the scene on Penn State Beaver's campus where a shooting has been reported. https://t.co/tBpAK2cEvZ pic.twitter.com/WIfHc2fCsr — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) December 13, 2017

The shooting is thought to have been a murder/suicide situation. A man came to the campus, shot and killed his estranged wife and then shot himself, reports WTAE’s Janelle Hall. This was never an “active shooter” event.

Two people have been confirmed as having been killed in the shooting. WPXI had earlier reported that the coroner had been called to the scene. CBS Pittsburgh reports that the woman was shot dead by her car.

Up to 15 Shots Were Fired at the School

Emergency crews are at Penn State Beaver campus this afternoon after a reported shooting. No details are being released yet. pic.twitter.com/tSkOzrrI4U — Kate Malongowski (@BCTkate) December 13, 2017

According to CBS Pittsburgh’s report, around 15 shots were fired at the school and “multiple ambulances” have arrived on the scene. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the first 911 calls came from the school at 3:38 p.m. local time.

There are 720 Students Enrolled at Penn State Beaver

Penn State Beaver is a satellite campus of Pennsylvania State University. The school was founded in 1965 and has around 720 students enrolled in addition to 200 staff. The school’s president is Eric J. Barron and the school’s chancellor is Jenifer Cushman. The student union building, that students are being asked to avoid, contains the admissions office, student affairs, housing and food services, book store, Student Union Lodge and the WBVR radio station.

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.