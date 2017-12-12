Caleb Moore, Roy’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/Caleb Moore

Law and order Alabama judge Roy Moore’s son was arrested seven times between 2011 and 2015. Republican Moore has four children, Heather, Ory, Caleb and Micah. His son Caleb, 27, is the one who has grabbed most of the headlines during Moore’s political career. After one arrest for a DUI, Caleb blamed the pressure of having a controversial politician as his father, reported AL.com at the time.

It hasn’t just been legal problems that got Caleb in the news, he’s also been severely criticized for a series of racist and homophobic tweets. These days, Caleb works for his mom at the Foundation for Moral Law in Montgomery, Alabama.

1. Caleb Wrote in 2012 that President ‘Obama Is Queer’

Caleb wrote on his Twitter page in May 2012, “Obama is queer #romneyforpresident.” Caleb writes in his bio section on Twitter, “Expect more than others think is possible, Dream more than others think is practical, Risk more than others think is safe.”

In January 2015, Caleb’s Twitter account came under scrutiny after a blog named Joe.My.God published a collection of his alleged messages over the years. When questioned over tweets that included using the N-word, calling women “hoes” and a hashtag “NoHomos,” Caleb told AL.com, “I’m aware of it.” Caleb added:

I’ve seen people do crazy things – crop my dad into a picture of Hitler. I don’t know how they could have done it. Most of the stuff that people are putting on there, people have cropped. People have put things under my name that I’ve never said in my life.

Caleb also said that he deleted many images from his Facebook and Instagram account because pictures showed him with alcohol. He told AL.com, “Being young and immature, I did post pictures of me with drinks in the background.I started to mature and realized those pictures were immature. I’ve done nothing more than any other college kids. Because of who I am, it gets blown out of proportion. Since then I’ve got in a closer walk with the Lord. Whatever anyone says about me, it doesn’t bother me. The people who know me and know what’s true can really see what’s going on here and see through critics of my dad.”

2. Caleb Is Against LGBT Rights

Caleb has made several social media posts on Twitter and Facebook in supporting his father’s stance on same-sex marriage. In May 2016, he made a lengthy rant over his father’s ruling that probate judges should not issue same-sex marriage licenses in Alabama. In his posting, Caleb described LGBT rights as being “completely absurd.” He added, “I don’t know how to explain to my niece who is 10 years old the morality of two men, and two women acting as parents. I fear that she may walk into a transgender bathroom one day.”

The rant was used to promote this rally for Roy Moore:

When Caleb’s tweets went viral in 2015, he told AL.com that he privatized his account because he “was getting tired of homosexuals messaging me and saying things.” In the same interview, Caleb spoke about his dad’s attack on LGBT rights saying, “I guess it comes with being a politician’s son, someone who will stand up for what he believes in. My dad didn’t come out to attack homosexuals. He’s strictly going by the law.”

During his father’s senate campaign, Caleb posted several photos of himself with far-right activists Steve Bannon, Phil Robertson and Nigel Farage on Instagram.

3. Roy Moore Has Accused Rivals of Using Caleb’s Multiple Arrests as a Political Tool

Between 2011 and 2015, Caleb was arrested seven times, reported Al.com in March 2015, just after his seventh arrest. In a now-deleted Facebook post after the seventh infraction, Caleb wrote:

This is nothing more than a prime example of how media and crooked police officers and critics of my dad try to not only destroy his career for what he stands for but will go as far as trying to destroy his family. I am not a drug user as the drug test taken today will show. As for the malicious possession charges, justice will be served.

Caleb had been charged with felony possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, cops in Troy, Alabama, when they found Caleb smelling strongly of weed. After searching him, they found marijuana and Xanax pills. The Gadsden Times reported in 2011 that 20-year-old Caleb was arrested for DUI and drug possession. He posted an $8,500 bail. AL.com says “there is no court record of the resolution of those charges.” A similar outcome occurred after Caleb’s February 2013 arrest for third-degree domestic violence charge, reported the Troy Messenger.

Moore was arrested in March 2013 for a drug paraphernalia charge, reported Al.com. He received a three month suspended sentence for that charge. During his probation, it was reported that Caleb had failed a drug test for weed and amphetamines. Despite this, Caleb never served any prison time. Caleb was arrested twice in March 2014 on drug paraphernalia and DUI charges. For those offenses, Caleb received a six-month suspended sentence on top of 12 months probation.

Caleb told Al.com about his arrests in January 2015 saying, “I did have a DUI. I do have a past I’m not very proud of. That’s why God gives us salvation.” During that same interview, Caleb spoke about the pressures of having a famous father saying, “I’ve really dealt with it most of my life. Most people would get upset and retaliate. I guess some people take it seriously. I really don’t. I know in my heart who I am. I could really care less what these critics of my dad say.”

More recently, in October 2017, Caleb was arrested on a trespassing charge, reported WIAT. State Auditor Jime Zeigler told the station that the arrest was a “duplicate charge” adding, “In football, this would be called ‘piling on.’ A misdemeanor arrest had already been made last year on this exact minor incident.” While Caleb’s father’s campaign put out a statement saying, “This is a personal matter involving an alleged hunting violation by Judge Moore’s son Caleb over eleven months ago which has nothing to do with the campaign. This is a cheap political trick to detract from the real issues facing our Country.”

4. Caleb Manages a Team of 7 People for His Mother’s Right-Wing Christian Fundamentalist Foundation

According to his LinkedIn page, Caleb is a graduate of Troy University where he studied business, finance and politics. Caleb is also a graduate of West End High School in Walnut Grove, Alabama.

Al.com reports that in 2012, Caleb was listed as an “executive director/secretary” at the foundation. Caleb told Al.com that was a mistake saying, “I work in the ministry. I’m part of the foundation. I’m not the executive director and I never have been. Matthew Kidd is the executive director. My mother (Kayla Moore) is the president. I do work there. I basically draft letters. I’m also going to school. I’m taking classes from Troy online. I’m two classes short of a bachelor’s degree.”

5. Caleb’s Brother Micah Attends West Point; Just as Their Father Did

According to his Facebook page, Caleb’s younger brother, Micah is a student at West Point Academy. Roy Moore graduated from West Point in 1969 with a bachelor’s of science degree.