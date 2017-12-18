PHOTOS: Shocking Train Derailment Closes I-5 in Pierce County

#BREAKING: Reported mass casualty event as an Amtrak train has derailed in Pierce County – Washington State. Part of the train appears to have fallen onto Interstate 5. Pic @wsdot_tacoma pic.twitter.com/JwCiYaWx67 — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) December 18, 2017

A train derailment in Pierce County, Washington, has left at least six people dead, according to the Associated Press. As you can see in the photo above, the train was on an overpass when it derailed, leaving at least one train car dangling onto the freeway below. Several other cars fell off the rear side of the bridge, ultimately causing all of the southbound lanes on Interstate 5 to be shutdown.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. local time, south of Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia. The Amtrak 501 train left Seattle about 90 minutes before it derailed. This train had just started service today, according to the News Tribune.

“There is ‘massive damage’ and ‘people are hurt,’ according to Chris Karnes, the chairman of Pierce Transit’s advisory board.”

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the passenger train was heading southbound when it derailed, falling onto the freeway. The department has said that “several cars on I5 struck by derailed Amtrak train cars.” Although multiple injuries on the roadway have been reported, there have not been any motorist fatalities confirmed at this time. Based on this information, it is believed that the three people who died were all passengers on the train.

Below are additional photos from the accident.

Here’s what the Amtrak engineer said in his call for help after the Washington derailment https://t.co/s7XTtOjHg5 pic.twitter.com/7gl50NOB1u — NEWS102.3 KRMG 🎙 (@KRMGtulsa) December 18, 2017

First up close images of scene coming from @wspd1pio Trooper Bova, this is heartbreaking to see. Our thoughts & prayers to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/ws460sjWRo — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

#BREAKING: PHOTO: An Amtrak train has derailed near Olympia, Washington State. Part of the train hanging off the track onto I-5 below. Pic @naenae07 pic.twitter.com/WCVZEpzT4t — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) December 18, 2017

The train has derailed. Emergency crews are on the scene. Massive damage. People are hurt. pic.twitter.com/f62gjUrZN1 — Chris Karnes 🌹 (@TacomaTransit) December 18, 2017

Photos from scene of amtrak passenger train derailment pic.twitter.com/gd09MzLCC6 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

More photos from scene of Amtrak train derailment pic.twitter.com/yWEJejp1H2 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

Below are two videos posted on social media by people in the area.

Amtrak train derailed just south of Dupont. Emergency vehicles came immediately. Happened about 50yd before I was involved in it. pic.twitter.com/jMMVFvngjr — Gregors (@Gregor_WA) December 18, 2017

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has advised people to avoid the area. Traffic is said to be backed up for more than three miles.

“Expected extended closure of SB I-5 in DuPont, delay trips, use [alternate] routes only if needed, [and] stay out of the area,” read a recent tweet. In addition, the following advisory went out.

DuPont: Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dzz3zx2bSi — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017

CBS News was able to speak with a passenger on the train.

“All of a sudden we were slammed into the seats in front of us, and the car careened down an embankment and came to a stop. We could hear and feel the cars crumbling and breaking apart, and water came out of the ceiling. We had to kick the windows out to get out of the car,” Chris Karnes told the outlet.

According to the Seattle Times, this was a new route that was meant to bypass an area of slow curves and single track tunnels.

“According to WSDOT, the train was running down a new bypass created to avoid slow curves and ‘single track tunnels on the BNSF Railway main line tracks near Point Defiance and along southern Puget Sound.’ The project rerouted passenger trains to an inland route on an existing rail line that runs along the west side of I-5 through south Tacoma, Lakewood and DuPont and then reconnects back to the BNSF Railway main line near Nisqually on the east side of I-5.”

Amtrak is expected to release additional information soon.

We are aware of an incident involving Amtrak train 501. We will update with additional details as they become available. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 18, 2017

It is unclear what might have caused the train to derail. According to CBS News, an investigation into this morning’s accident is currently underway.

This story is developing.