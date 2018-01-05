David Koresh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Who was David Koresh: Ex-followers describe life inside apocalyptic religious sect involved in 1993 Waco siege: https://t.co/PgsmGDTkAs pic.twitter.com/z90bPhbwDe — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 2, 2018

Who was David Koresh? Are the Branch Davidians still around today? What has become of his followers since he was killed at age 33 in the 51-day standoff between law enforcement and cult members in Waco, Texas?

Tonight, a new ABC documentary titled Truth & Lies: Waco will examine the 1993 Waco siege that resulted in the deaths of 76 people. The film includes interviews with FBI and ATF agents involved in the raid, as well as interviews with some of Koresh’s former followers.

Read on to learn more about religious cult leader David Koresh.

1. His Mother Gave Birth to Him at Age 14

David Koresh was born in Houston, Texas, in 1959, to a single mother who was 15. Koresh had a troubled upbringing. Growing up, he struggled in school; he was dyslexic, was made fun of, and dropped out as a freshman in high school. By the time he was 14, Koresh had memorized the New Testament. When he was 18, he claimed he’d memorized the Old Testament.

According to PBS, Koresh joined the Church of Seventh Day Adventists when he was 20, but was expelled because he was a “bad influence” on young people. In 1981, after a failed attempt at becoming a “rock star” in Hollywood, he relocated to Waco, Texas, and joined the Branch Davidians.

David Bunds, a former Branch Davidian member, says David seemed lost when he met him in the early 80s. “He was kind of a drifter,” Bunds tells ABC. “He had a car that he was driving and he said the Lord gave it to him.”

2. He Was Accused of Statutory Rape of a 12-Year-Old Girl

Over the years, Koresh had many children by many different women within the cult. He claimed that God told him which women to take as wives.

One of his first sexual relationships within the confinements of the cult was with Lois Roden, the prophetess and leader of the Branch Davidians.

His next lover, according to News Week, was Rachel Jones. Jones was 14 at the time, and was the daughter of two followers. Koresh married Jones in 1984. Together, they had one son and one daughter.

Koresh’s followers say that after being monogamous for two years, God instructed him to create a new House of David and to have many wives. One of those wives became Rachel’s little sister, Michelle Jones, who was just 12 at the time. Having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old meant Koresh was in violation of state law. In 1992, Texas Child Protection Services examined the case, but were unable to find convincing evidence of a sexual relationship.

Kiri Jewell says she was just ten when David Koresh forced her to perform sexual acts on him. In an interview with ABC, Jewell opens up about her experience living on the compound, saying, “He never was very specific, but at some point we were gonna have to die for him… I didn’t expect to live past 12.”

3. He Told His Followers He Was the Messiah

Koresh told his followers he was God’s prophet. Speaking to ABC, Mary Garafolo, a journalist who covered the siege at Wago, said, “He claimed that when he was a child, God had spoken to him and said, ‘You’re the chosen one. You are my messiah.’”

Whether or not Koresh believed he really was the messiah is up for debate. In conversations with an FBI negotiator, PBS reports Koresh being asked about his identity. At one point, the investigator asks, “And so you are now claiming clearly and simply that you are the Christ.” Koresh answers, “I am saying that no man can know me nor my father unless they open their book and give a fair chance in honesty and equity to see the seals.”

In 1990, Koresh legally changed his name. He was born Vernon Wayne Howell, but after gaining leadership of the Davidians, he changed his name to David Koresh “for publicity and business purposes,” according to court documents obtained by PBS. The outlet reports him as telling the FBI that the new name meant death, and then that it was a surname from God.

4. Taylor Kitsch Will Play Him in a Miniseries Coming out Later This Month

Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch will play Koresh in a miniseries based on the Waco siege. It is set to be released on the Paramount network on January 24, 2018.

The series stars Kitsch alongside Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner, Melissa Benoist as Rachel Koresh, Julia Garner as Michelle Jones, and John Leguizamo as Robert Rodriguez.

5. His Mother Was Stabbed to Death in 2009 and Her Sister Was Charged with the Murder

In January 2009, David Koresh’s mother, Bonnie Clark Haldeman, was stabbed to death in a rural area of Houston. Her sister, Beverly Clark, was charged with her murder.

In July, Clark’s niece, Hollie Helrigel, told the Athens Review that Beverly had a long history of mental illness.

Haldeman was the author of a 2007 autobiography titled “Memories of the Branch Davidians: The Autobiography of David Koresh’s Mother.”