Today’s Best Toy Deals: MEGA LEGO Sale, The Evil Within 2 $33

Welcome to Heavy’s Daily Toy Deals, your source for the best toy deals that you’d actually want to buy for your kids. Everyday, now through Christmas Eve, we’ll be compiling daily lists of toys that are on sale for that day from various online retailers, including Amazon, eBay, Target, Walmart, Toys ‘R Us, and more. So whichever is your favorite online destination for deals, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be covering daily toy deals and daily video game deals, so if you’re a gamer, check back daily as well.

Today’s best toy deals include an absolutely MONSTER sale on many different LEGO subbrands, including LEGO Technic, LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Friends, LEGO Disney, and more, with some awesome LEGO sets on sale for up to 50% off. If you have a LEGO-lover you need to buy for in your life, you aren’t going to find better LEGO deals than today’s Amazon sale.

There’s also a great Melissa & Doug deal below, as well as quite a few ride-on toys. You can check them all out in the list of our daily toy deals below.

I’ll note that a lot of yesterday’s awesome toy deals are still live today, including the Anki Cozmo for $149, the Xbox One S for $169, and more.

Today’s Best Toy Deals

MEGA LEGO Technic Sale

Amazon is giving a final holiday shopping push on various LEGO sets, some of which appear on our list of the best new toys of 2017. They have a ton of LEGO Technic sets on sale this morning, including the BMW R 1200 GS for $11 off, the Power Functions Motor Set that makes things go for $6 off, $50 off the CLAAS Xerior 5000 TRAC, and $16 off the popular Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245, which brings it to a low $213.97.

** On our list of the Best LEGO Technic Sets of 2017.

MEGA LEGO City Sale

LEGO City is also apart of Amazon’s LEGO clearance this morning, with some great sets like the LEGO City Police Station for $20 off of its normal price. The LEGO City Fire Ladder Truck also drops $6, the Van and Caravan Building Set drops $7, the Airport VIP Service kit sees $14 marked off of its MSRP, and the City Town Fun in the Park City People Pack is $10 off.

MEGA LEGO Star Wars Sale

My personal favorite LEGO subbrand is the LEGO Star Wars sets, and many of the best in the line are on sale today. The super popular BB-8 building kit is $20 off at $79.99, Kylo Ren’s Tie Fighter kit is $16 off at $63.99, the Episode 8 (it comes out in two guys, you guys!!) drops to $28, and the AT-ST Walker is $8 off. If you have a Star Wars and LEGO lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with any of these for Christmas this year.

Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant $145

One of the best Melissa & Doug toys of all-time is the Diner Restaurant, which brings a classic ’50s feel to your kid’s playroom. For today, it’s on sale for $54 off, bringing it down to $145. This is a highly-rated booth set that your kids will absolutely adore.

Price: $145.37 (27 percent off MSRP)

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Playset

One of the most popular Hot Wheels Playsets of all-time, which is new for 2017, is the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Playset, and it’s even lower on Amazon than the advertised Target sale that they have going on this week. At Amazon, you can pick it up for $165. It’s on our list of the year’s best new toys.

Price: $164.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Chillafish BMXie-RS: BMX Balance Bike $59

The Chillafish BMXie-RS Balance Bike is on sale for nearly half-off, coming in at as low as $59.34 (for the Camo edition). Other colors range from $60-83 — all of which are still much lower than its $104.99 MSRP. This bike uses innovative airless tires so that you don’t have to worry about replacing popped tires. Easy height adjustments as well, and it’s highly rated on Amazon.

Price: $59.34 (43 percent off MSRP)

Razor Power Core E95 Electric Scooter $88

Target makes it on our list of today’s best toy deals with a couple of clearance items today as well. One of their best deals today is the Razor Power Core E95 Electric Scooter, which comes in at $32 off the MSRP. This highly-rated electric scooter will look great underneath your Christmas tree this year.

Price: $88.00 (Reg. $119.99)

PlasmaCar Plasma Car Ride-on Red $42

The super popular PlasmaCar is also on sale today at Target, dropping $9 to $41.99. This car was incredibly popular during the 2015 holiday season, and it’s still a great toy for your kids in 2017. It uses kinetic motion to self-propel the ride-on, so your kids don’t have to pedal with their feet. It’s incredibly fun to use, and my own kids love theirs and get a lot of use out of it. It’s likely that your kids will as well.

Price: $41.99 (Reg. $50.99)

Paper Nano Byodo-In Deluxe Building Set $14.68

Fold paper and build super cool dojo-looking things. Amazon has many Paper Nano sets on sale today, like this one, the Byodo-In Deluxe, for $14.68, which is $15.31 off of its MSRP.

Price: $14.68 (51 percent off MSRP)

Kid O Tip Truck Early Learning Push & Pull Toy

For the younger crowd on your Christmas shopping list, check out these minimalist and futuristic-looking early learning toys by Kid O Top. There are many deals on Kid O Tip toys today, but our pick is this blue and white truck push and pull toy that’s down to just $12.59 (30 percent off). This makes a great indoor and outdoor toy for your kids, and because of its ultra-low price point, it’s a great gift for, say, your boss’s child.

Price: $12.59 (30 percent off MSRP)

Save $10 When You Spend $50, $25 When You Spend $100 on Toys at Target

Target has a deal running today where you spend $50 and save $10 at checkout, or save $25 if you spend $100. There’s no code required, either, just go shop at Target or Target.com.

Video Game Deals Today

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One, PC) $30

For today, Gamestop has South Park: The Fractured But Whole for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC for $29.99. It’s the best South Park video game to date.

Price: $29.99

Save on Bethesda Titles: The Evil Within 2 $33, Dishonored 2 $20

Bethesda continues its celebration of great single player games with a sale on its best titles, including The Evil Within 2 for $32.97, Prey for $24.88, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for $35. These are all great video games that look great in a stocking or under the tree. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on The Evil Within 2 so far, I believe (correct me in the comments if I’m wrong).

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Gaming Headset Xbox One/PS4 $119

Turtle Beach is the most popular gaming headset brand, and the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Gaming Headset for Xbox One or PS4 is on sale for $119. This is $30 off the MSRP and is a great deal.

Price: $119.95 (Was $149.95)

Find more cheap toys for Christmas here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.