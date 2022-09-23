11 Best Liquid Eyeliners

If you’re anything like me, you try to keep things simple when it comes to liquid liner. So many amazing styles out there are truly works of art, but seamless execution needs a steady hand and mad skill. Well, not with these best liquid eyeliners. Even for the simplest lines, it’s about trial and error to find what works best for you. Here’s a guide to some top picks to help you with just that.
1. Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyeliner PenPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glides on easily and smoothly
- Gives precision needed for wings or other looks
- Lasts all day
- May need touch-ups, but nothing serious
- Some found it smudges on oily skin
- Super thin lines may be easier with other brands
This deep black liquid eyeliner pen from Clinique is so easy to use and dries quickly. It draws very thin lines with its long, flexible felt tip, making it fast and simple to get that classic cat-eye look, even for beginners. This liner also lends itself well to a feathered edge style using a smudge brush for a more softened and smoothed look. And, it will never smudge or smear. The liner stays put for hours and gives a nice, semi-gloss/semi-matte finish that’s versatile for whatever look you’re after.
Find more Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyeliner Pen information and reviews here.
-
2. Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye PenPros:
Cons:
- Glides on smoothly and easy to use
- Won't smear or smudge, lasts all day
- Very precise for versatile looks
- A bit tough to remove
- Dries out fast
- Some found it smudged, but this isn't the norm
If you’re frustrated with liquid eyeliners that are hard to use and create the exact winged line and look you’re after, your day just got better. Urban Decay’s Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen features an innovative, ultra-fine brush tip that gives you the blackest black, semi-matte, deepest pigment with as precise an application as you can get.
This super long-lasting formula is free of cruelty and parabens. To get your perfect cat eye, apply from the eye’s inner corner and draw along your upper lash line. Extend past the outer corner with a diagonal upward flick. Then, draw another line from the end of the first and fill it in.
Find more Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen information and reviews here.
-
3. stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye LinerPrice: $23.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glides on super easily
- Won't smudge or run
- Long-lasting
- Applies thick (micro tip is best for more subtle looks)
- Some found the felt tip pulls on skin
- Product may dry out quickly
stila’s best-selling Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner will easily become your go-to, even if you’re a liquid liner newbie. Its dual-ended micro felt tip is like a marker and ensures precise application every time, whether you’re after a thin line for an everyday look or a thick, cat-like eye for something more dramatic.
The liner comes in eight great shades that dry fast, won’t smudge or run, and won’t come off underwater. To use, shake well. Sweep along the lash line and use the pen’s tip to create a clean, thin line.
Find more stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner information and reviews here.
-
4. Benefit Roller Liner Black True Matte Liquid EyelinerPrice: $19.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives precise, accurate lines
- Easy to use and achieve any look
- Lasts a long time, as a little goes a long way
- Some found it smudged a bit
- Can flake by the end of the day
- Not as water resistant as others
This waterproof, quick-dry, easy-glide liquid eyeliner formula from Benefit lasts 24 hours and gives a beautifully natural, matte finish. You’ll find it won’t flake, bleed, fade, or smudge, so once it’s on you’re good to go and don’t need to worry about raccoon eyes or any other mishaps throughout the day. The felt tip applicator is slim, giving you total control and more precise, finer lines or dramatic cat eyes when you want them.
To apply, use the pen’s side to stamp along your lash line and map out the liner’s direction. Start your wing from the eye’s outer corner, bringing it into the inner corner. Connect the lines and refine until you’re satisfied with the look.
Find more Benefit Roller Liner Black True Matte Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
5. Tarte Sex Kitten Liquid EyelinerPrice: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Won't smudge, yet removes easily when you need it to
- Easy to apply
- Lasts all day
- Shows imperfections at times
- Dries out quickly
- Black isn't as black as others
This liquid liner from Tarte is waterproof, smudge-proof, and super precise at helping you achieve that gorgeous, intense cat eye look that lasts up to 12 hours. The elongated, soft, flexible, skinny felt tip makes the ink go on evenly, dry quickly, and last all day just as it was applied. Bonus: the product is vegan, made without parabens and phthalates, and dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, making it safe for sensitive eyes.
To use, gently pull outward on the outer eye corner and hold liner at a slight angle. Trace along the upper lash line, then, holding the liner’s tip on an angle, draw a thin line away from the outer corner that connects with the center of the lash line. Apply a second coat if needed.
Find more Tarte Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
6. Skone Cosmetics’ Insanely Intense Tattooed EyelinerPrice: $21.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stays put but easy to remove when you want to
- Gentle yet precise applicator
- Gives beautiful, dramatic lines
- Under-eye may not stay on as well as upper-eye
- Colors are quite dark
- Some found it can smear a bit (especially in the heat)
Skone Cosmetics’ Insanely Intense Tattooed Eyeliner has quickly become a go-to for many professional cosmetologists and leading makeup artists around the world. It features a liquid felt tip applicator that smoothly and quickly gives you great results. The waterproof formula dries fast, won’t smudge or smear, is ultra-pigmented (like a tattoo), and only needs one swipe, so you use less for better results. The best part is it lasts all day, so you won’t even need any touching up when going from day to night. Plus, if you’ve got hooded eyes you won’t need to worry since this formula has budge-proof advanced pigment.
Find more Skone Cosmetics' Insanely Intense Tattooed Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
7. Eyeko Fat Liquid EyelinerPros:
Cons:
- Fat tip makes thick lines easy to create
- Smooth formula that goes on easily and lasts all day
- Beautiful dramatic color and line
- Some found it a bit messy
- Some found it smeared or smudged
- Not great for sensitive eyes
This cruelty-free liquid eyeliner from UK brand Eyeko is made with natural ingredients, a nice bonus to how it makes your eyes pop. It glides on super smoothly and stays put all day long without fading. You won’t deal with any smudging thanks to the conditioning algae extract it contains. Plus, the fat pen makes it easy to work with and apply to create big, bold looks in the deep carbon black color. Simply take the liner’s tip and draw above your lash line.
Find more Eyeko Fat Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
8. IT Cosmetics Superhero Liquid Eyeliner PenPrice: $19.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a nice, clean line
- Super easy application and removal
- Very long-lasting
- Product may dry out quickly
- Lack of color options
- May smudge off of oily skin after awhile
IT Cosmetics’ Superhero Liquid Eyeliner Pen won’t fade or smudge thanks to its unique elastic stretch, no-skip technology and triple black pigment complex. You’ll love the saturated, dark, flawless line it creates with ease using a non-fraying brush tip that glides effortlessly to define your eyes. The liner wears well for a full 24 hours and sustains underwater without streaking or smearing. The luxurious ingredients include collagen, peptides, biotin, and oil-absorbing kaolin clay.
To apply, glide the brush tip lightly across your lash line base, from the inner to outer corners as close to the roots as you can. Lightly press for a thin line and increasingly add more pressure to thicken the line.
Find more IT Cosmetics Superhero Liquid Eyeliner Pen information and reviews here.
-
9. Honest Beauty Liquid EyelinerPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Creates beautiful lines
- Very easy to control and apply
- Natural, non-irritating, and ideal for sensitive skin
- Some found it can smudge after a while
- Dries fast in the bottle
- Comes off too easily when wet
This ultra-pigmented, inky, black liquid liner from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty is cruelty-free, vegan, and made without parabens, carbon, pigment, or silicones. But the best part? It glides on super smooth and lasts up to 8 hours without flaking, smearing, or smudging so you can look your best all day or night. The flexible felt tip helps you easily and precisely create many looks, including show-stopping wings or simple, fine lines. Ideal for sensitive skin, it’s also hypoallergenic and dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested.
Find more Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
10. The Quick Flick Vegan Eyeliner StampPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful rich black pigment
- Long-lasting, won't smudge or smear
- Many found it easy to stamp on and touch up
- Tough to see placement and therefore symmetry of wings
- Some found it tricky to use
- May not be ideal for some eye shapes
This pack of two The Quick Flick eyeliner pens, one for the left and one for the right, has an end to draw your perfect wing or cat eye and another with a precise, felt-tip end ideal for drawing thin or thick lines. The long-lasting vegan formula is cruelty-free, non-toxic, waterproof, smudgeproof, and smearproof, so you won’t need to worry about touchups throughout your day.
To use, line each eye’s corner with The Quick Flick cat eye stamp, then press to release. With the eyeliner marker, connect the wing to your eye.
Find more The Quick Flick Vegan Eyeliner Stamp information and reviews here.
-
11. LORAC PRO Liquid EyelinerPros:
Cons:
- Goes on smoothly and won't flake or feather off
- Applies very precisely and smoothly
- Versatile for creating different looks
- Can dry out quickly
- Product doesn't last too long
- Some found it smudged a bit by the end of the day
This fan-favorite liquid eyeliner from LORAC uses automatic functionality to give a super clean, precise line every time. It’s water-resistant, long-wearing, and budge, smudge, and smear-resistant, so you can just apply and go without worrying about touch-ups all day.
You’ll love the flexible brush tip that gives you total control, accuracy, and smooth strokes without skipping or dragging. It’s perfect for both simple, fine lines or bold, dramatic looks. To use, hold the applicator on a slight angle and apply close to your lash base.
Find more LORAC PRO Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
What Should I Look For In A Liquid Eyeliner?
There are different qualities to look for in liquid liners. A pigmented, creamy texture that dries slower, making it easier to fix imperfections, is ideal. A felt tip or bristle applicator is great for achieving different looks - the firmer the tip the more precise line you'll get, but it may be harder to apply it smoothly. Finally, consider the intensity you want. Some formulas are inkier and more pigmented while others are thinner and more liquidy to build up in layers.
What Are The Best Liquid Eyeliners?
The best liquid liner will depend on the look you're trying to achieve, your preferred intensity and consistency, and how easy it is to use. Try liners from brands like Clinique, Urban Decay, Benefit, or IT Cosmetics.
How Long Does Liquid Eyeliner Last?
Liquid eyeliner, like mascara, doesn't last as long as other cosmetics. Be sure to replace your liquid liner every 3-6 months, to avoid the risk of bacterial growth, which can cause irritation or infection.