11 Best Liquid Eyeliners

If you’re frustrated with liquid eyeliners that are hard to use and create the exact winged line and look you’re after, your day just got better. Urban Decay’s Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen features an innovative, ultra-fine brush tip that gives you the blackest black, semi-matte, deepest pigment with as precise an application as you can get.

This super long-lasting formula is free of cruelty and parabens. To get your perfect cat eye, apply from the eye’s inner corner and draw along your upper lash line. Extend past the outer corner with a diagonal upward flick. Then, draw another line from the end of the first and fill it in.