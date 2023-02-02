Find the Best Microcurrent Facial Device in These Top 8

If the word facelift makes you nervous but you’d love an at-home skincare method to remove wrinkles, fine lines, and other aging signs, finding the best microcurrent facial device should be high on your to-do list. These saviors essentially “exercise” your facial muscles to create a more contoured, toned look which gives the appearance of more lift. To help you out, here’s our handpicked list of the top devices out there.
1. Editor's Choice: NuFace Trinity Starter Kit Facial Toning Device
Cons:
- Tones, softens, tightens & brightens skin
- Great results from continued use
- Tutorials make device easy to use
- Can be tricky to use at first
- Primer dries/goes fast
- Must use regularly to see results
NuFace’s Trinity Starter Kit Facial Toning Device uses microcurrent that effectively helps to tone, contour, and stimulate the face to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Along with the hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, which conducts the microcurrent that penetrates the skin and is required for treatment, the tool comes with interchangeable treatment attachments including the Facial Trainer. This attachment stimulates the face and neck’s larger surfaces, like the jawline, jowls, forehead, and cheeks.
Over the first 60 days, use 5 days a week, and from there reduce it to 2-3 days a week to maintain results.
2. GLO24K Skin Rejuvenation Beauty Device
Cons:
- Pore size and skin tone improvements
- Firms and smooths skin well
- Great customer service
- May take time to see results, but this is typical
- Could be more rejuvenating
- A bit tough to use (too slick for some)
GLO24K’s Skin Rejuvenation Beauty Device works to help you look younger with its triple-action LED, thermal, and vibration technologies to cleanse, tighten, lift, firm, rejuvenate and revitalize saggy skin on the face, neck, and even triceps. Fine lines, wrinkles, unevenness, and age spots get visibly reduced thanks to skin cell stimulation that boosts detoxification and collagen reproduction – leaving you with a glowing, radiant complexion. Plus, the device is simple to use, rechargeable, compact, and ideal for travel.
To use, power on and choose your mode. Apply the device for 5-10 minutes in upward and downward motions on target areas, and change the mode if needed.
3. SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle
Cons:
- Effectively removes lines & wrinkles, fast
- Serum is super lightweight & hydrating
- Portable and easily rechargeable
- Must sit charged or plugged in for a while
- Serum doesn't last too long
- Some were confused by instructions
SolaWave’s 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle is an award-winning, clinically-proven, dermatologist-approved, celeb-fave skin tightening and anti-aging tool. It helps you achieve softer, smoother, rejuvenated skin by reducing the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes, puffiness, dark spots, and more using four dermatological treatments: red light therapy, microcurrent, therapeutic warmth, and face massage.
Even better is that the device helps boost the Renew Complex Serum’s effectiveness – it penetrates up to three times deeper than when used without the device. Made with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and blue tansy, the serum helps skin with the hydration and restoration it’s missing.
4. Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Cons:
- Many saw great results quickly
- Low maintenance - don't need much time
- Charge lasts a while
- Some don't like using the app to operate
- May not universally be comfortable on all areas
- Vibrations aren't as powerful as others
Using t-sonic pulsations, the Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device firms, contours, and lifts facial and neck muscles in a non-invasive way to help you look younger, including with less facial sagging, double chin, and puffiness. In just a few minutes, the device’s pulsations help by relaxing tension spots, smoothing out wrinkles and fine lines, boosting blood flow, and increasing your skin care products’ absorption.
And don’t worry – the device is equipped with an anti-shock system optimized for safety and comfort. This includes the ability to scan and measure your skin’s electricity resistance, then automatically adjust the intensity of the microcurrents it releases.
5. NuFace Fix Starter Kit
Cons:
- Many saw great results fast
- Great for small/delicate surfaces like the eye area
- Slim, compact, light & easy to use
- Serum dries quickly
- May take time to see significant results
- Not as powerful as others
If you’re new to microcurrent facial devices and prefer to just get your feet wet with the process at first, that’s more than understandable. This Fix Starter Kit from NuFace can help with that. It comes with an ionized serum that offers multi-level skincare benefits and contains olivine to revitalize stressed, tired skin, snow mushroom extract to help skin retain moisture, and smart peptides to fight fine lines.
The holistic firming, smoothing, and tightening system leaves you with a natural glow and helps lips appear plumper while reducing the look of wrinkles and lines. Use for 3 minutes at a time, 1-2 times daily per treatment area. Pro lip tip: Flick your lips to enhance their volume and get a fuller-looking pout.
6. NuDerma Natural Dermal Cell Energy Amplification System
Cons:
- Tightens & brightens skin and removes lines
- Helps lighten dark circles & blemishes
- Helps reduce inflammation
- Delicate/can be tricky to use
- May take time to see results
- Can be harsh on skin if used incorrectly
NuDerma’s Natural Dermal Cell Energy Amplification System is a portable, handheld high-frequency neon skin therapy wand machine that fights signs of aging. This total skincare system restores and supercharges synthesis of Adeonsine Tri-Phosphate (ATP) – the necessary energy in the body’s cells which naturally slows down as we age and leads to signs of maturation, including age spots and sagging skin.
With its four neon-powered applicators and high-frequency application, the system actually slows, stops, and eventually undoes the aging process, leaving you with firmer, tighter, smoother, clearer, and even, soothed, younger-looking skin. On top of that, the technology helps your skin become more receptive to absorbing the serums and face creams you’ve invested in and have made a part of your skincare regimen.
7. Avorla Radio Frequency (RF) Skin Tightening Machine
Cons:
- Delivers anti-aging results it claims to
- Power and time control features
- Long-lasting & high-quality
- Pricey
- Requires regular use (but so do others)
- Cannot use on a dry face
Avorla’s portable, non-invasive Radio Frequency (RF) Skin Tightening Machine uses high-frequency waves that gently penetrate skin’s tissue and get deep into its dermal layers to help encourage the production of collagen that we naturally lose as we age. While this might sound complicated, the great thing is it’s painless and easy to use.
With continued, consistent use, the device helps to smooth, tighten, lift, and rejuvenate the skin, leaving you looking and feeling younger over the long term. It also works well on the neck and other body parts, like arms.
8. Oukaning LED Red Light Therapy Device
Cons:
- Multifunctional for different issues & body parts
- Long battery life
- Compact & portable - ideal for travel
- Must choose application method per skin condition
- Can take time to see dramatic results
- May not be as effective as others
Oukaning’s LED Red Light Therapy Device uses LED red light therapy to deeply penetrate, repair, and enhance the skin. It works to rejuvenate, lift, firm, smooth, even out, brighten, and tighten the skin, boosting its elasticity to help you look younger and fresher. Ideal for the entire face and neck, the easy-to-use device is strong and durably made of eco-friendly, non-toxic, high-quality ABS and stainless steel, so it lasts for the long run.
What’s nice and convenient is the unit’s small size and battery that easily lasts up to three weeks once charged for 10-15 minutes per use, 2-3 times weekly.
How Does Microcurrent Therapy Work?
With low electric voltage that stimulates facial muscles, microcurrent therapy helps to create a tighter, contoured, sculpted, and lifted look.
Why Should I Try A Microcurrent Facial Device?
Over time, the muscular system responsible for our facial expressions weakens and creates drooping, sagging skin that gets stimulated, boosted, and lifted with the help of microcurrent facial devices.
What Is The Best Microcurrent Facial Device?
There are many great microcurrent facial devices on the market. Each one will work differently, better, or worse for some people vs others. So, do your research and try one that sounds the best for your specific needs. Great options include those from brands like NuFace, SolaWave, and Foreo.