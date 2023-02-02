Find the Best Microcurrent Facial Device in These Top 8

NuFace’s Trinity Starter Kit Facial Toning Device uses microcurrent that effectively helps to tone, contour, and stimulate the face to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Along with the hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, which conducts the microcurrent that penetrates the skin and is required for treatment, the tool comes with interchangeable treatment attachments including the Facial Trainer. This attachment stimulates the face and neck’s larger surfaces, like the jawline, jowls, forehead, and cheeks.

Over the first 60 days, use 5 days a week, and from there reduce it to 2-3 days a week to maintain results.