The 7 Best Hypochlorous Acid Skincare Products

You might think of hypochlorous acid only as a harsh chemical, but what you may not know is it’s actually gentle on our skin (and produced in our bodies). Ideal for fighting irritants, bacteria, and inflammation, it speeds up the body’s natural healing process. So, if you’re dealing with skin issues or irritations including eczema, acne, sunburns, psoriasis, or even eye issues like styes, you’ll benefit greatly from the hypochlorous acid skincare picks below.
1. twenty/twenty beauty Easy on the Eyes Daily Hygiene Facial Spray
Cons:
- Cooling, refreshing, relieving on skin
- Temporarily helps conditions like dry eye
- Calming and gentle on sensitive skin
- Sprays wide (but a little goes a long way)
- Slight medicinal odor
- Pricey
The cruelty-free, vegan Easy on the Eyes soothing mist spray from twenty/twenty beauty is a daily hygiene spray that helps to calm skin, relieve redness, inflammation, and dryness, and even out skin tone. It leaves you looking and feeling refreshed and glowing.
The line was developed by board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo, based on decades of diagnosing and treating dry eye and other beauty treatment-induced conditions. So, if you’re suffering specifically from eye issues like fatigue or heavy eyelids, eye discomfort or irritation, light sensitivity, or blurred vision, this is the solution for you.
To use, spray generously over the whole face, including the eye area, twice daily after cleansing and before moisturizing. Let dry. Can also be used over makeup and throughout the day as a skin refresher.
Find more twenty/twenty beauty Easy on the Eyes Facial Spray information and reviews here.
2. BRIOTECH Topical Skin Spray
Cons:
- Great at reducing swelling & redness
- Works well as an eye or nose spray
- Makes skin clear and healthy
- Unpleasant smell to some
- Spray comes out light
- Packaging lacks information
With just two simple ingredients and no additives, alcohol, or oil, BRIOTECH’s Topical Skin Spray is truly a simple solution that works to cleanse skin, refine pores, relieve scars, bumps, and blemishes, and soothe skin against irritation, damage from environmental stressors, and inflammation. Plus, it effectively treats delicate skin around new piercings and tattoos, the reason many use and love it.
The organic, quick-acting, hydrating formula contains hypochlorous acid and electrolyzed sea salt water – nothing else. It’s safe for skin on any part of the body and all skin types, including sensitive eyes. Pro tip: Use as the step right before moisturizer in your beauty routine for a lovely, healthy glow.
Find more BRIOTECH Topical Skin Spray information and reviews here.
3. Tower 28 Beauty Mini SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Cons:
- Effective at removing redness and irritations
- Makeup applies and stays on smoother
- Light, refreshing feel & scent
- Small quantity for the price
- Some didn't see dramatic change
- May not suit all sensitive skin
Whether from dryness, acne, clogged pores, sweat, or environmental stressors like pollution and dirt, if your skin is stressed, tired, or inflamed, you need a soothing, gentle, moisturizing, purifying solution that can repair it. And that’s just what the vegan, cruelty-free SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray toner from Tower 29 Beauty does.
Approved by the National Eczema Association, the formula contains hypochlorous acid to fight redness, reduce irritation, and prevent flare-ups, leaving skin soft and clear. It’s pH balanced for the face, including sensitive skin, but is also ideal for skin on any part of the body.
Use twice daily by spraying on clean, dry skin. Let dry before applying moisturizer.
Find more Tower 28 Beauty Mini SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray information and reviews here.
4. Beyond Complexion Mandelic Acid 5+ Face Wash Cleanser Antioxidant Gel
Cons:
- Clears up acne and blemishes fast
- Evens out skin tone
- Makes skin vibrant and bright
- Some don't love the gel texture
- Pricey
- May not be ideal for drier skin
Ideal for normal to oily skin, Beyond Complexion’s Mandelic Acid 5+ Face Wash Cleanser Antioxidant Gel is a gentle exfoliator that helps to lessen the look of blemishes, uneven tone, and fine lines. It also reduces bacteria that cause acne thanks to alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), green tea, and hops to clean, clarify, brighten, soothe, and rejuvenate the skin. You’ll love how fresh and renewed it makes you feel.
Mandelic acid comes from almonds and powerfully yet gently eliminates oil, acne, and bacteria. The gentle chemical facial peel formula exfoliates to remove dead skin cells and brings out clearer, brighter skin.
Find more Beyond Complexion Mandelic Acid 5+ Face Wash Cleanser information and reviews here.
5. Avenova Antimicrobial Eyelid and Lash Cleanser
Cons:
- Effectively relieves dry eye & other conditions
- Cooling and soothing
- Prevents eye buildup and crusting
- Quantity can go quickly
- Scent not for everyone
- May leave residue & require multiple wipes
Got eye issues? This super gentle, soothing eyelid and lash cleanser from Avenova kills bacteria and delivers relief from dry eyes, irritation, contact lens intolerance, styes, inflammation, and blepharitis, and it’s safe for both adults and children. The only FDA-cleared hypochlorous acid solution (it’s 0.01%) with no prescription needed. You’ll find only clean ingredients and zero impurities in this spray, which comes in an earth-friendly glass bottle that prevents plastic leaching.
To use, pump onto closed eyelids and let dry. Or, use wipes or cotton pads and wipe around the eyelids and lashes. Use morning and night, along with throughout your day as needed. Each bottle comes with 250 sprays which, to get optimal potency, should be used within 28 days of opening.
Find more Avenova Antimicrobial Eyelid and Lash Cleanser information and reviews here.
6. Lumion Save My Skin Serum
Cons:
- Clears up breakouts fast
- Leaves skin looking healthier and glowing
- Skin becomes brighter, softer & smoother
- Can be drying (combine with moisturizer)
- May not reduce redness as well as others
- Some didn't see dramatic change
If you suffer from fine lines, blemishes or acne, or plain imbalanced, irritated skin, check out this lightweight repairing, clarifying serum from Lumion. It contains oxygen and hypochlorous acid Dead Sea salts which are mineral-rich to help solve your skin’s problems in a gentle, non-irritating way, making it ideal even for sensitive skin.
For example, you can count on the serum to soothe irritation, calm inflammation and redness, minimize the look of fine lines, keep breakouts away, and leave you with a fresh, glowing, healthy look with no sticky or oily residue. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, the cruelty-free, vegan serum is dermatologist tested and recommended.
7. Pixi Clarity Mist
Cons:
- Improves skin tone and texture
- Clears up breakouts fast
- Calms and refreshes skin
- Comes out strong
- Can settle unevenly
- May not suit very dry skin
This lightweight, fast-absorbing Clarity Mist from Pixi protects, purifies, hydrates, and soothes the skin. As well, it helps to absorb and balance oil. The cica extract, hyaluronic complex, and botanicals it contains give cool, calm, rehydration when your skin needs it most. What’s great is the formula is ideal for any skin type, even sensitive, and made without alcohol, oil, or parabens.
Use in the morning to hydrate and soothe skin, and at night to lock in your moisturizer. You can also apply more frequently throughout the day if needed. Shake well and close your eyes before applying over your entire face and neck.
What is Hypochlorous Acid?
Hypochlorous acid is a natural disinfectant created by the body's white blood cells. To reduce the likelihood of a reaction or wound, dermatologists use hypochlorous acid spray before and after a barrier-disrupting skin procedure, such as laser, or a peel or injection. And you can take this application of the product into your own skincare products at home.
What Are The Benefits Of Using Hypochlorous Acid Skincare?
There are several benefits to hypochlorous acid skincare products. They get rid of bacteria, viruses, redness, and irritation of many types. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities of these products make them ideal to treat many skin conditions, like acne, psoriasis, eye irritations, and more.
Can Hypochlorous Acid Skincare Help With Acne?
Yes, because hypochlorous acid helps kill pore-clogging bacteria that causes acne, it helps to speed up the healing and clearing-up process. The chemical helps to eliminate future breakouts and remove marks from past breakouts, too.