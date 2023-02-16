The 7 Best Hypochlorous Acid Skincare Products

The cruelty-free, vegan Easy on the Eyes soothing mist spray from twenty/twenty beauty is a daily hygiene spray that helps to calm skin, relieve redness, inflammation, and dryness, and even out skin tone. It leaves you looking and feeling refreshed and glowing.

The line was developed by board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo, based on decades of diagnosing and treating dry eye and other beauty treatment-induced conditions. So, if you’re suffering specifically from eye issues like fatigue or heavy eyelids, eye discomfort or irritation, light sensitivity, or blurred vision, this is the solution for you.

To use, spray generously over the whole face, including the eye area, twice daily after cleansing and before moisturizing. Let dry. Can also be used over makeup and throughout the day as a skin refresher.