15 Best Towel Warmers for Home & Spa

There’s no doubt about it. One of the best things about a massage or day at the spa is that wonderfully warm towel you get wrapped in. Whether you’re a professional stocking your spa, or you simply want to bring that soothing level of comfort home, nothing else will keep you quite as cozy.
These towel warmers are worth the investment for more than comfort though, because they can dry damp towels more quickly to help prevent bacterial growth, or, depending on the model, add steam for an ultra healing treatment.
From electric towel rails, to bucket and box style towel warmers, we’ve found the best models to give you great results. And if you’re shopping for a gift for that special senior on your list, they’ll definitely appreciate the added comfort of a toasty towel or robe.
-
1. Amba RWH-CB Radiant Hardwired Curved Towel WarmerPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel construction is rust resistant
- Ten cross bars allow towels to dry fast
- Doesn't take any floor space
- Warms towels nicely
- Quite expensive
- Requires some installation skills or a professional
- On/off switch is poorly located
There’s nothing worse than getting out of the shower in the morning to a cold, semi-soggy towel. That’s why this awesome towel warmer is one of the best gifts for your parents or anyone who has been wanting a towel warmer but simply doesn’t have the floor space. It’s the promise of cozy mornings, on even the coldest of day. The Amba towel warmer is thoughtfully designed to make the most of available bathroom space.
It’s easy to operate with a built in on and off switch. With ten rust and tarnish resistant crossbars, a cozy warm towel can await them every morning. If the chrome look doesn’t go with their bathroom fixtures, this black matte option might be a better fit for their bathroom decor. Depending on the size and layout of their bathroom, they might do better with a box style towel warmer instead.
Buy the Amba RWH-CB Radiant Hardwired Curved Towel Warmer here.
-
2. Dermalogic Towel SteamerPrice: $368.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for larger salons
- View window
- 90 to 200 degrees of adjustable temperature
- Sizes to choose from
- Safety shut off
- Louder than others
- Too large for some
- Bigger investment
If you need something larger, Dermalogic has two nice models. The smaller cabinet of the two can hold 48 manicure size towels on two shelves.
It has an adjustable temperature range of 90 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit giving you more control over your towels allowing for thorough sterilization. The water tank has an indicator light to alert you when it’s low and the cabinet will automatically shut off for safety.
I like that the door has a window so it’s easy to see if there are towels still in the cabinet when doing your nightly clean up or to make sure you have enough during the day.
The larger model has three shelf areas and will hold 120 manicure sized towels. It has all the same features as the smaller model but in an industrial size for larger spas and salons.
-
3. Elite Mini Hot Towel CabinetPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mini sized for small spaces
- Internally moderated temperture
- Heats up in under 45 minutes
- Too small for many
- Not enough control for some
- Not as durable as others
The Elite Mini is a solution to space constraints. At 13 inches by 10 inches by 11 inches this small cabinet can hold about 10 manicure sized towel or five hand towels.
It’s too small for large operations but for a home business or salon that doesn’t need hot towels for most of their treatments, this is a nice compact unit that won’t take up much space but still deliver steamy hot towels by maintaining a temperature between 150 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
The small size allows it to heat up in around 40 minutes.
-
4. HEATGENE Wall Mounted Towel WarmerPrice: $298.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heats up fast and can dry even damp towels in a few hours
- Big size allows for multiple towels at a time
- Flexible as it can be hardwired or plugged in
- Space saving wall mounted design
- Doesn't have a timer so it operates all day
- Takes patience and expertise to install
- Quite expensive
If you’ve been on the hunt for a large wall mounted towel warmer, this beauty features 12 bars for extra heating and room for more than one towel at a time. Another thing we appreciate about this towel bar is its flexibility. It can either be installed by you or your resident electrician, or you can opt to plug in this model as well. Convenient, right?
This space-saving towel rack will warm towels in just 15 minutes from the time you turn it on and can reach its optimum temperature of 149 degrees Fahrenheit in 45 minutes, drying a wet towel in 2-6 hours to avoid bacterial growth. Its thermostat can maintain its temperature which saves energy, without ever overheating or causing your towels to discolor or burn. it won’t overheat or cause towels to burn. It is designed to run 24-hours a day.
You’ll also appreciate the two-year warranty that allows you to fully experience the benefits without feeling too much sticker shock. Get it in black, brushed nickel or mirror finish.
Find more HEATGENE Wall Mounted Towel Warmer information and reviews here.
-
5. K Salon Hot Towel CabinetPrice: $110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 60 facial towels
- Rust-proof interior
- Heats to 176 degrees
- Two-year warranty
- Cute white and aqua look
- No UV sanitizer
- No temperature adjustment
- Not big enough for large spas
This towel cabinet by K Salon is a good size for most salons. It holds around 60 washcloth-sized towels and keeps that at around 174 degrees.
There are two wire shelves to properly circulate heat throughout your towels and a drip tray to catch any moisture. Plus two trays means you can organize and warm different size towels or keep one tray for hot massage stones.
-
6. Amba Free Standing Plug-In Towel WarmerPros:
Cons:
- Warms nicely with plenty of space for two towels
- Stainless steel construction with brushed finish
- Sturdy and druable
- Helps dry damp towels more quickly
- Not as warm as hardwired models
- Quite spendy
- Takes more time than some to fully heat up
If you’ve been saving to buy a high-quality towel warmer, but you don’t have the budget for an electrician to do the wall mounting and wiring, this free standing towel warmer is an excellent option. It heats up quickly and has ten crossbars for plenty of hanging room. The vertical and horizontal bars heat up evenly, so no worries that the edges of your towels will still feel cool.
Made from 19/8 stainless steel with a brushed finish, it will look terrific in most modern bathroom settings. Because it’s plugged in, they even provide a matching brushed stainless plate cover to go with. Classy idea. You can opt to unplug it when you’re not at home or using this warmer, but it also has a convenient on/off switch to do the same duty.
With a 7 day/24 hour programmable timer, you can set up the warmer to have your towels toasty when you shower each morning. You will need a three-prong outlet to use this piece. At 38 inches tall and 33 inches wide, it’s just 12 inches deep, so despite its size, it has a fairly compact profile.
Find more Amba Free Standing Plug-In Towel Warmer information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Budget Towel Warmer: Tangkula Free Standing Towel WarmerPrice: $124.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A budget-friendly choice
- Easy to operate
- Compact design is sturdy and stable
- Doesn't warm as well as some
- Some operational issues reported
- Doesn't evenly heat
If you’ve always wanted an electric towel warmer but it just seemed too expensive to treat yourself to one, this free standing towel warmer is a great budget find. Simply plug it into any AC 120 outlet and it will deliver 100 watts of power to warm your towels, dry your swimsuits and more. This white warmer will fit virtually any bathroom decor and features five bars from which to hang your hand washables, as well as towels.
Made of premium painted iron, it’s built for stability as well as a long life. It stands 36 inches high, is 13 inches deep and 23 inches wide. It comes with a 6.5 foot power cord for ease of operation, but it’s made to stay on all day if you so desire.
Find more Tangkula Free Standing Towel Warmer information and reviews here.
-
8. Haven Electric Towel WarmerPrice: $129.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily accommodates two large towels or more washrags and hand towels
- Clear lid provides great visibility
- Keeps towels at a cozy 120 degrees Fahrenheit
- Top control panel is great for those with difficulty bending or stooping
- Doesn't heat as efficiently as some
- Some shelf life issues reported
- Gets very hot inside so you might risk burned hands
Nothing feels better getting out of the tub or shower than wrapping up in a cozy warm towel or bathrobe. This towel warmer features a minimalist design that can accommodate up to two oversize towels, or dozens of washrags and face towels. It warms one towel in ten minutes and two in just 18 minutes. It keeps towels toasty warm at a consistent temperature of 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
This unit plugs into a standard outlet, so it can easily slip into a corner of the bathroom. Once towels and robes reach the perfect temperature this unit automatically shuts off, but holds the warmth in until you’re ready to use them. We especially like the fact that the control panel is on the top of this towel warmer, making it easy to use for anyone who has issues bending and stooping.
You’ll appreciate the simple design and the clear cover that lets you see what’s inside. At just 7.5 pounds, it’s also easy to move around to the space that’s most convenient.
Find more Haven Electric Towel Warmer information and reviews here.
-
9. ANZZI Eve 8-Bar Wall Mounted Towel Warmer with Top ShelfPrice: $558.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oil rubbed bronze finish is popular
- Warms towels nicely
- Large size plus an upper storage rack
- Easy to install
- Cannot be hardwired
- No automatic shutoff feature
- Some assembly required
When you’re looking for a towel warming rack with a twist, this unique wall mounted warmer has both traditional hanging bars as well as a top rack for additional towel storage. With the flip of a switch, this towel warmer will evenly heat thick towels, bathrobes, washrags, and hand towels. Made of rust-resistant stainless steel it features the popular oil rubbed bronze finish.
With a three rail grouping up top, and five more rails below, this is sizeable enough for a family. While this is a plug-in model, the on/off switch is conveniently located on the bottom of the rack. It heats up fast and looks like something you’d expect in a high-class hotel room. If you install it with a smart switch, you can even program this towel warmer to your most reliable showering and bathing times. Get a switch that works with Alexa to make things even easier.
Find more ANZZI Eve 8-Bar Wall Mounted Towel Warmer with Top Shelf information and reviews here.
-
10. WELLUR Bucket Towel WarmerPrice: $224.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear lid makes it easy to see what's inside
- Top mounted controls
- Four timer settings
- Heats up quickly
- It can't be shut off once it's running
- Inside gets hot enough to burn skin
- Doesn't get towels warm enough for some
Have you been looking for a towel warmer with a taller and narrower profile? The WELLUR bucket towel warmer stands 22 inches high but it’s just 12 inches in diameter, meaning it will fit into a tighter space than many. This warmer has a top side control panel with a built-in timer for 15, 30, 45 and 60 minutes of heating time before it automatically shuts off.
Large enough to accommodate two towels and a robe, no one will have to wait for a toasty towel after showering. It heats up quickly and maintains the heat for a good amount of time. This warmer also features a clear top with an easy-to-grip handle, which makes it simple to see what’s inside. (Just in case you’re worried about tossing a towel on top of a child’s meltable toy.
The inside can get hot, so it’s not recommended for anyone but adults to remove warm towels from the unit.
Find more WELLUR Bucket Towel Warmer information and reviews here.
-
11. LiveFine Luxury Towel WarmerPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large LCD display is midway up the unit making it easy to read and use
- Keeps towels warm up to 20 minutes after the machine has shut off
- Large capacity
- Clean and modern design
- Too large for smaller spaces
- Leaves towels with an odd scent
- Some issues reported with the soft touch power button
Lots of electric towel warmers have their controls placed near the bottom of the unit, making them less user-friendly for older people who have to bend and may have compromised sight. This large capacity bucket towel warmer offers a big digital display that’s easy to read located midway up the machine – a much more functional option for many.
The LCD display makes it easy to set the timer for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes, and this warmer keeps your towel or robe at the optimal temperature for the duration that it’s in operation and up to 20 minutes after the warmer has shut off. It’s large enough to accommodate two oversized towels or bath sheets, as well a robe.
The modern looking tan and white unit features a bamboo handle. It’s a nice fit in a home with mid century modern decor because it’s clean and simple.
Find more LiveFine Luxury Towel Warmer information and reviews here.
-
12. Zadro Ultra Large Bath Towel WarmerPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heats towels and other items evenly without leaving cold spots
- Four timer settings with automatic shut-off feature
- Large capacity for two bath sheets or items like blankets
- Contemporary design that's lightweight and easy to move around
- A bit large for smaller bathrooms
- Top handle isn't genuine bamboo
- Buttons on the base can be difficult to operate
When you’re looking for a large capacity towel warmer, this bucket style Zadro warmer is ideal. It can accommodate up to two bath sheets, as well as being an awesome way to cozy up your bathrobe, pajamas, blankets and more. It features a built-in timer that allows you to set it for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes before automatically shutting off, which helps to alleviate any worry that the machine will overheat.
This electric towel warmer evenly heats what you put in it, so you won’t have cold spots when you’re ready to wrap yourself up. The natural bamboo handles and feet make this machine look modern and contemporary in your bathroom, and you’ll love that it features cord storage in the base so it won’t be a trip hazard.
Easy to operate controls make using the warmer so simple, and because it’s so lightweight, you can easily move it from bathroom to bathroom if you’re sharing home space with kids or guests.
Find more Zadro Ultra Large Bath Towel Warmer information and reviews here.
-
13. AW 2-in-1 Towel Warmer & UV SterilizerPrice: $126.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sterilizes with heat and UV light
- Easy to operate
- Heats in around an hour
- Removable tray
- Viewing window
- Cheap
- Too small for some
- No temperature controls
- Not as long-lasting
If your biggest concern is making sure your cabinet is fool-proof to use, check out this warmer by AW. There is one button on the outside of it that is either on or off. That’s no. No fiddling with temperature settings or timers.
You do lose some control, but it also means you don’t have to worry about remembering what temperature you want. When on, the cabinet will heat to average around 158 degrees Fahrenheit.
The AW warming cabinet has space for maybe 40 or so hand towel across two shelves which are removable for cleaning. This cabinet also doubly sterilizes with the use of a UV light.
-
14. Joy Luxury Spa Towel & Blanket Warmer with Forever FragrantPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a fragrance disk
- Heats up fast for a warm towel in the time it takes to shower
- Fairly large capacity if towels are rolled
- Automatic shut-off after one hour
- Looks like a large purple trash can
- Not eveyone loves the fragrance option
- Lid is a bit flimsy
This one-touch machine easily fits a single towel and can accommodate more if they are tightly rolled. However, warming times for rolled towels will be longer than for one loose towel. Because this electric warmer gets quite hot, it is suitable for cotton and cotton blend towels, robes and blankets, but definitely not for delicate fabrics that recommend cool ironing.
If you’ve noticed that some towel warmers leave your linens smelling kind of off, you might love this bucket towel warmer that has a “forever fragrant” function that will keep your towels smelling like relaxing lavender. It comes with the scented disk, which you can opt not to use if you prefer to go fragrance-free.
This device is UL listed and features a three prong electrical cord to add to the safety. It also features an automatic shut-off after one hours. This warmer offers fast heating times, so you’ll have cozy luxury in the time it takes you to shower, or around 10-15 minutes. If purple doesn’t fit your design aesthetic, you can also get this warmer in spa blue.
Find more Joy Luxury Spa Towel & Blanket Warmer with Forever Fragrant information and reviews here.
-
15. NRG Hot Cabi Warmer & SterilizerPrice: $204.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sterilizes with heat and UV light
- Choice of size and doors
- Removable rack and drip tray
- Heats to 170 degrees Fahrenheit
- See-through door
- Not super stylish
- No separate switch for UV light
- Harder to fit large towels
The NRG Cabi line has a range of sizes and number of doors to best fit your needs.
This model can hold 24 facial towels and has a see-through door so you can also take stock of how many towels are in your cabinet. It heats to around 170 degrees and has a UV light sanitizer, removable tray, and drip tray.
What Are the Best Towel Warmers?
As always, context is key. If you're in a spa setting, box warmers are the most frequently used because they infuse steam into heated towels to create and especially relaxing experience.
If you're looking to bring that spa experience home, a bucket towel warmer or warming towel rack are more likely the models you'll choose. Both have advantages depending on who uses them and how they fit your space.
How Can You Keep Your Towel Warmer Clean?
-
A sealed warm bucket or box towel warmer full of damp towels is the ideal environment for bacteria and mold to grow--which is exactly the opposite what you're looking for. The smell of mildewy towels is not relaxing.
-
Empty your box towel warmer every day. Remove all towels at the end of the day and empty the drip tray. Leaving towels in your cabinet overnight can foster mold growth and make towels smell musty.
-
Regularly wipe down all interior surfaces of the cabinet with disinfectant including the racks.
-
Pay special attention to clean the rubber gasket around the perimeter of the door. Make sure to pull the rubber back away from the door and clean in that little, covered area that can hide bacteria and mold.
-
Leave your cabinet door open overnight to give it time to air out.
What Are the Best Hot Towel Tips?
If you're using a hot towel warmer cabinet, you're likely adding steam to heat. Adding a small amount of vinegar to your towels during the last part of the washing cycle can help prevent your towels from smelling musty.
Using only distilled water in your steamer tanks will also help prevent your towels from absorbing odd smells.
Cabinets that don't seal well or heat up to the right temperature can also cause issues so buying the best quality for spa use is key.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.