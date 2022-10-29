14 Winter Skin Care Products to Survive the Season

If you’re like me, you love a product that multitasks, no matter the season. And that’s exactly what this clinically and dermatologist-tested, 2-in-1 hydrating face mist and toner from Graydon does. The white tea and mineral complex of magnesium, zinc, copper, and malachite creates a weightless shield against stressors from the environment.

As well, this refreshing product balances the complexion, mattifies and rejuvenates the skin, and protects you from environmental pollution, plus, it’s cruelty-free and vegan. I love how I can literally hear and feel the squeaky clean of the solution and how its light consistency and fresh smell awaken my senses every morning!