14 Winter Skin Care Products to Survive the Season

Each season is not created equal, and neither are our skin care needs during them. Winter in particular can be harsh and dry, especially if you have mature or exceptionally dry skin or live in a colder, drier climate. With that in mind, keep your skin healthy and glowing for the holidays and beyond with the best winter skin care products around. They’ll keep you nourished, hydrated, moisturized, and feeling and looking great this season.
1. Graydon Face Food Mineral MistPrice: $49.00Pros:
Cons:
- Softens, brightens and protects skin
- Clean ingredients
- Refreshing and gentle
- Scent isn't for everyone
- Pricey
- Some didn't see any effects
If you’re like me, you love a product that multitasks, no matter the season. And that’s exactly what this clinically and dermatologist-tested, 2-in-1 hydrating face mist and toner from Graydon does. The white tea and mineral complex of magnesium, zinc, copper, and malachite creates a weightless shield against stressors from the environment.
As well, this refreshing product balances the complexion, mattifies and rejuvenates the skin, and protects you from environmental pollution, plus, it’s cruelty-free and vegan. I love how I can literally hear and feel the squeaky clean of the solution and how its light consistency and fresh smell awaken my senses every morning!
Find more Graydon Face Food Mineral Mist information and reviews here.
-
2. Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal ElixirPrice: $80.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives a beautiful, youthful, natural glow
- Reduces aging signs like fine lines
- Very hydrating and firming
- Small for the price
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
- Smell isn't for everyone
This clinically-proven lightweight, hydrating serum produced by Charlotte Tilbury, in partnership with expert scientists, improves skin’s appearance by reducing dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines, brightening the complexion, and plumping to help with makeup application.
The serum makes you look more youthful, as agreed by over 90% of test subjects, featuring a well-blended combination of potent ingredients:
- replexium for younger-looking skin,
- golden vitamin C for brightness,
- niacinamide to reduce the look of pores and improve skin tone and texture, and
- polyglutamic acid for hydration (which is four times more hydrating than popular hyaluronic acid – and we all need that hydration in the winter time).
Find more Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir information and reviews here.
-
3. Om Organics Marula + Cactus Nourishing Face OilPrice: $42.00Pros:
Cons:
- Fast-acting - very nourishing and hydrating
- Makes skin smooth, bright, and glow
- Ideal for dry or mature skin
- Can be too oily for certain skin types
- Scent isn't for everyone
- Pricey for some, but a little goes a long way
This rich, luscious plant-based face oil from Om Organics is super nourishing, smoothing, and hydrating to give you naturally glowing, repaired, supple skin without the dryness or look of fine lines. Your skin will feel softer, firmer, and more elastic thanks to the luxe ingredients including:
- marula oil, with essential fatty acids that hydrate, reduce redness, nourish, heal, and moisturize
- prickly pear seed oil, with fatty acids and vitamin E that neutralizes free radicals, plumps, and firms, and
- schisandra extract, with vitamins C and E antioxidants that help lock in moisture
I absolutely love how this oil makes my skin feel and smell, with its fresh rose and coconut scent. It’s the perfect addition to my nighttime routine and gives me soft, nourished, hydrated skin by morning – something everyone will need this winter.
Find more Om Organics Marula + Cactus Nourishing Face Oil information and reviews here.
-
4. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a CreamPrice: $52.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly moisturizing and protecting against the elements
- Smoothes skin & reduces signs of aging
- Don't need much to see results
- Scent isn't for everyone
- May not be great for sensitive skin
- Can add shine to oily skin after a while
If you’re looking to reduce the look of aging signs while giving your skin plenty of moisture all season long, look no further than IT Cosmetics’ silky smooth Confidence in a Cream. The vegan formula contains no parabens, SLS/SLES, or mineral oil and helps with these potent, active ingredients that reverse visible signs of aging quickly – including fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, and loss of elasticity, firmness, and plumpness:
- Niacinamide (4%) – evens out skin tone and lessens the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- Squalane (3%) – hydrates and helps to reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier
- Peptide-lipid complex (2.5%) – improves firmness and tightness, hydrates, and smoothes out the appearance of fine lines
I loved that this eye cream visibly firmed my skin and reduced the look of wretched crow’s feet. I did find it can sting a little, so I’m careful not to use too much or apply it too close to my eye.
Find more IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream information and reviews here.
-
5. Florence by Mills Hit Reset Moisturizing Mask PearlsPrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin supple, soft, and glowing
- Refreshing and hydrating
- Unique and fun to use
- Can be messy to use
- Quantity on the small side for the price
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
Each one of these moisturizing pearls from Florence by Mills helps to reset and rejuvenate your skin when it’s tired or dry. They contain niacinamide, shea butter, apricot kernel oil, and hyaluronic acid for plenty of softness and moisture – what we all crave in the winter. The dermatologist-tested formula is cruelty-free, vegan, clean, and free of silicone and SLS/SLES. Bonus: they’re super fun to crush in the palm of your hand!
I liked how easily spreadable this formula is and that it doesn’t feel too heavy once on. It made my skin feel soft and hydrated. To use, shake 2 moisture pearls out and crush in between your fingers, then apply to clean skin. Leave on for 15 minutes and blend in or blot away any excess product. Or, leave on before bed as an overnight mask.
Find more Florence by Mills Hit Reset Moisturizing Mask Pearls information and reviews here.
-
6. Lanolips Lip Water Collection TrioPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves lips soft and hydrated
- Applies very smoothly
- Nice variety of tints/looks
- Gloss not long-lasting (but lips stay soft)
- Flavors might not be to everyone's taste
- Consistency is on the thick side
The shimmery, hydrating, smooth-as-silk Lanolips Lip Water Collection Trio comes with Original Lanolin Lip Water, Lip Water Watermelon + Lip Water Liquid Gold. Each gloss contains lanolin, a sustainable, renewable, and natural byproduct of wool washing. All glosses are cruelty-free, non-sticky, and free of parabens, petrolatuml mineral oil, sulfates, or artificial fragrance.
I love how smooth the clear Lip Water is – almost like a serum – and how it leaves a fresh tingle of mint on my lips. It applies super smoothly with the flexible bristles and leaves my lips pretty soft for a while afterward.
Find more Lanolips Lip Water Collection Trio information and reviews here.
-
7. Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and VanillaPrice: $14.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very nourishing and hydrating
- Great overnight or to wear on its own or under lipstick
- Smells and tastes amazing
- Lips feel good in the morning but not too supple
- Goes quickly
- Scent is hard to define/not too natural
This rich, overnight jelly lip mask from Mario Badescu is made with vanilla and acai botanical oils and extracts that offer anti-aging benefits, antioxidants and vitamins, and an amazing feeling on application. It’s thick but not too thick, smooth but not slippery or sticky, and amazingly fruity and fresh-scented (though somewhat hard to name). My lips felt deeply moisturized and nourished and in the morning they were hydrated – not as supple as I expected, but still smooth and soft.
What’s awesome about this lip mask is you can wear it overnight as directed, or use it throughout your day for extra moisture – which is super important if you live in a cooler climate as I do.
Find more Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla information and reviews here.
-
8. Meebak Cica Redness Solution CreamPrice: $17.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin brighter, less red, natural, and more even-looking
- Can use as a lighter, more natural makeup alternative
- You don't need much - a little goes a long way
- Clay-like, dense & heavy (but this feels nice once on)
- Doesn't blend too well at first, just takes a bit of time
- May not work well on overly sensitive skin
I was pretty excited to try Meebak’s Cica Redness Solution Cream. To be honest, I’ve never used a color-correcting product like this, so I didn’t know what to expect. And until I applied it to my face, I truly had no idea that my skin tone was in fact uneven. The cruelty-free cream made my skin brighter and more consistent in texture, tone, and color than before. Look at Meebak, solving a problem I didn’t even know I had.
The calming rosacea and cica tiger grass soothes irritated, redness-prone skin (common in the winter) by rebuilding and strengthening the skin’s barrier. And, a huge plus is the fact the product not only color-corrects but also works double-duty as concealer or makeup, so you can absolutely minimize your routine and skip that foundation. Winter is a great time to try this product out since you’re likely not sporting a tan.
Find more Meebak Cica Redness Solution Cream information and reviews here.
-
9. Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Superfood Face CleanserPrice: $36.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clears up pores and leaves skin glowing
- Very gentle - ideal for sensitive skin
- Won't dry or strip skin
- Herbaceous scent isn't for everyone
- Some didn't get amazing results
- Pricey
Youth To The People’s ph-balanced, fresh and clean Kale + Green Tea Superfood Face Cleanser is non-drying and chock-full of antioxidants and phytonutrients from kale, spinach, green tea, alfalfa, and vitamins C, E, and K.
The lightweight, soothing formula is a rich gel that lathers into a nice, light foam, powerfully cleanses skin, easily removes makeup, and rinses away gently, leaving no residue behind. Plus, the cleanser is made cruelty-free and without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone, or mineral oil.
Find more Youth To The People Superfood Face Cleanser information and reviews here.
-
10. Versed Keep It Supple Body OilPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feels lightweight and non-greasy
- Leaves skin soft and supple
- Spray nozzle helps with application
- Strong scent isn't for everyone
- Some may be sensitive to ingredients
- May not be more effective than other oils
We all know how drying the winter months can be on our body, and not just the face. This super hydrating, nourishing body oil from Versed helps with just that. It’s made with macadamia nut, sweet almond, and coconut oils, vitamin E, and calendula flower extract which all help to deliver soft, non-greasy, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing moisture from dry oil that soaks into your skin immediately.
The formula is a great alternative to heavy body lotions if something more lightweight that still gives plenty of moisture appeals. You’ll love the beautiful yet subtle ylang ylang white flower and coconut scent and clean, vegan, cruelty-free formula.
Find more Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil information and reviews here.
-
11. Skinceuticals Renew Overnight DryPrice: $62.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides great moisture and hydration
- Balancing and long-lasting
- Nice light, clean formula and scent
- Heavier, filmy consistency
- Can clump if not applied correctly
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
If you suffer from very dry skin that only gets worse in the winter months, you should give Skinceuticals Renew Overnight Dry nighttime moisturizer a try. It contains a 10% hydroxy acid blend that helps to refine, gently exfoliate dead skin cells, and hydrate the skin, leaving it looking beautiful the next morning. Plus, it reduces the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and other aging signs to restore and balance skin to the beautiful, glowing complexion you may be missing.
To use, apply a fair amount to face and neck after cleansing and toning the skin, as well as after any retinol application. Be sure to avoid the eye area.
Find more Skinceuticals Renew Overnight Dry information and reviews here.
-
12. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Winter Skin Essentials Skincare SetPrice: $27.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works wonders for those with sensitive combination skin
- Tried and trusted brand
- Great value and gift option
- Lotion may not be too long-lasting
- Scent isn't great for everyone
- Thick consistency of lotion not for everyone
This set of four winter essentials from Aveeno is the perfect kit to get you through the season. It includes an award-winning, clinically proven moisturizing body lotion, a body wash, a facial cleanser, and a face cream.
The lotion works hard to lock in moisture and improve skin quickly with its soothing, fast-absorbing oat formula. The body wash is very nourishing with rich oat and emollients, and it helps to replenish moisture and improve the skin’s look and feel. The face wash easily removes dirt, oil, and grime, leaving your skin smooth and soft. And, last but not least, the lightweight face cream offers clinically proven hydration that lasts the full day.
Find more Aveeno Winter Skin Essentials Skincare Set information and reviews here.
-
13. Laneige Water Sleeping MaskPrice: $29.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizes well - ideal for sensitive skin
- Lightweight, applies easily and evenly
- A little goes a long way
- Can feel sticky
- Not the best value for some
- Very dry skin may need something richer
The hypoallergenic, overnight gel Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is made with nourishing, sleep-biome technology, probiotic-derived complex (lactobacillus ferment lysate + Trehalose), and squalane that help hydrate, nourish, strengthen, and replenish the skin’s natural moisture barrier and improve its clarity and brightness.
Use before bed by applying evenly to the face after moisturizing, and rinse off in the morning.
Find more Laneige Water Sleeping Mask information and reviews here.
-
14. AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Hand CreamPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long-lasting (effects & product itself)
- Heals, soothes & moisturizes well
- Works well for sensitive skin
- Scent isn't for everyone
- Some didn't experience amazing results
- Thick consistency
This classic hand cream from favorite Dead Sea beauty product brand, AHAVA, is a great winter staple no matter where you’re from. It contains minerals from the salty sea that smoothes, hydrates, moisturizes, revitalizes, heals, and protects hands, along with witch hazel extract and allantoin which relieve inflammation and soothe the skin. With this cream, you’ll enjoy softer and more supple skin throughout the harsh winter and beyond.
To use, apply a small amount to clean hands several times throughout the day as needed and after hand-washing.
Find more AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Hand Cream information and reviews here.
What Skin Care Products Are Best For Winter?
Skin needs plenty of hydration since it's drier in the winter months, so cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers, masks, and other skin care products that deliver extra hydration are best during this time of year. Even better, trade in lotions and serums for oils, emollients, and creams.
How Can I Improve My Skin During The Winter?
Moisturize right after washing, layer products, use overnight masks or treatments, and be gentle with and cut back on exfoliants.
What Products Are Best For Dry Skin?
Rich moisturizers, overnight masks, and quality products with as much hydration as you can get are great for dry skin, especially in the winter. Brands like Versed, AHAVA, Om Organics, and Lanolips are great, among others.