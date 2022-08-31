11 Best Nicotinamide Creams

If you’re like most of us, you’ve got some type of complexion hangup, and chances are strengthening your skin’s barrier is a great starting point. Nicotinamide (also known as niacinamide), a type of vitamin B3, is super versatile, anti-inflammatory, great at hiding aging signs, and gentle while doing so. Here, we’ve got some of the best nicotinamide creams to get you started.
1. EltaMD AM Therapy Face Moisturizer
Cons:
- Won't clog pores or cause breakouts - ideal for oily or acne-prone skin
- Gentle, great for sensitive skin
- Absorbs quickly
- May not be ideal for mature skin
- Strong scent
- Some didn't notice much change
This oil-free moisturizer with nicotinamide from EltaMD delivers plenty of nourishment, hydration, and moisture while it evens and brightens skin tone and smoothes out its texture. The gentle, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-recommended formula is designed to stimulate the skin’s natural water system so moisture is delivered without heavy emollients or oil, making it light and non-greasy. And, hyaluronic acid helps with moisture absorption and retention all day long.
To use, gently apply a pearl-sized amount to damp, clean skin.
2. Blithe Pressed Serum – Gold Apricot
Cons:
- Goes on very smooth and non-greasy, and absorbs quickly
- Very moisturizing and hydrating
- Leaves a nice, dewy finish
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
- Scent isn't for everyone
- Some users didn't find dramatic effects
This hybrid, multipurpose cold-pressed nicotinamide face cream does double duty through its hydrating serum and moisturizer all-in-one. Ingredients like beta carotene, apricot oil extract, nicotinamide, neem, turmeric, berry, and sunflower seed oil extracts, along with other antioxidants, give a healing effect to the skin by moisturizing, hydrating, and reducing dark spots, blemishes, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Ideal for any skin type, the product is made cruelty-free and without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, and phthalates.
3. IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
Cons:
- Works well to reduce aging signs like lines and wrinkles
- Lightweight
- Easy to use, don't need much
- Strong scent may not be for everyone
- Pricey
- Potent or harsh for some (may not be ideal on very sensitive skin)
This hydrating hybrid serum cream from IT Cosmetics contains retinol which renews and exfoliates skin, boosts cell turnover, and reveals firmer, younger-looking skin with less appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It contains niacinamide which smoothes and evens out skin tone, along with vitamin B5 which encourages a healthier skin barrier, and vitamin E which is calming and soothing to the skin.
To use, apply a pea-sized drop once daily (AM or PM) and follow with SPF protection in the daytime. If your skin is sensitive, start slow with twice weekly use, increase to every other night, and then once daily or as your skin tolerates.
4. PCA Skin ReBalance Daily Moisturizer
Cons:
- Provides excellent moisture and balance for dry, sensitive skin
- Clears up rosacea and acne
- Lightweight and great for oily skin
- Doesn't absorb quickly
- Pricey
- May feel heavy to some
This super lightweight face cream contains niacinamide, vitamin E, borage, and evening primrose seed oil that helps to calm, hydrate, and strengthen the skin. Ideal for sensitive skin, the nourishing formula is also unscented and free of parabens and fragrance. It offers protection with antioxidants for balanced, healthy, moisturized skin.
This rejuvenating cream shines in its ability to repair and calm skin from the damage caused by stress, the elements, or harsh chemical facial treatments or peels. To use, apply a small amount after cleansing and let absorb into the skin. Works well as a day or night cream.
5. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pressed Night Cream
Cons:
- Softens and tightens skin and gives a nice glow
- Many saw reduced look of lines and wrinkles
- Easy to apply
- Scent not for everyone
- Not moisturizing enough for some (results vary)
- May not be ideal for acne-prone skin
If you want to reduce aging signs like wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and uneven texture, check out this lightweight, oil-free retinol night cream from L’Oreal. It diminishes the look of wrinkles, evens out tone, and delivers plenty of moisture.
The formula won’t clog pores and features niacinamide to brighten and boost the complexion, retinol, recommended by dermatologists, and hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and glycerin. Ideal for any skin type, this quick-absorbing cream works well on the face, neck, under eyes, and décolleté. It’s allergy-tested and made free of parabens, dye, and mineral oil.
6. Body Merry Breakthrough Night Cream
Cons:
- Works well to reduce signs of aging
- Great for sensitive skin
- Highly moisturizing
- On the thick side
- Might cause breakouts on oily skin (reduced amount helps)
- Pump can release too much product
This nicotinamide night cream feels silky smooth and makes your skin feel that way too. It repairs, hydrates, deeply moisturizes, and reduces signs of aging overnight. The lightweight, tightening cream’s consistency is like whipped butter, yet it spreads like a quick-absorbing serum to plump and tighten the skin.
The gentle, cruelty and fragrance-free formula is packed with rich emollients, niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamins B3, B5, and E, organic jojoba, and spirulina maxima to give more moisture along with a smoother, brighter, more even, and lifted appearance.
7. Manyo Factory Galactomy Essence Cream
Cons:
- Skin feels firm, soft, and healthy after use
- Great consistency - not thick, greasy or watery
- Gentle enough for sensitive skin
- Pricey (but a little goes a long way)
- May not be ideal for extra dry skin
- Some found it took a while to absorb
Korean skincare products have been wildly popular and effective for many users, and this face cream is no exception. It’s made from close to 100% organic ingredients, including niacinamide and galactomyces extract to give you soothed, hydrated, moisturized, firm, and clearer, younger-looking skin. Amino acid influencer, carnosine, delivers plenty of antioxidant benefits, while hydrolyzed collagen boosts skin fiber cell density and collagen creation to improve the skin’s moisture and overall condition.
The formula quickly absorbs and blends into the skin to deliver long-lasting moisture and a natural glow, along with healthier, regenerated skin over the long term.
8. Paula's Choice Invisible Finish Moisture Gel
Cons:
- Lightweight, quick-absorbing, ideal for oily skin
- Works well on sensitive skin
- Hides dark spots
- Not ideal for drier skin
- Easy to squeeze out too much
- Scent may not be for everyone
This super lightweight moisturizer from Paula’s Choice is oil-controlling, hydrating, and protecting. Niacinamide reduces pores and antioxidants fight aging and rejuvenate, hydrate, and refine skin. Vitamin C also helps to even out skin tone and diminish the look of wrinkles and fine lines. The formula isn’t heavy and works well on oily skin. It’s free of parabens and fragrance, too.
To use, apply twice daily after cleansing, toning, and exfoliating.
9. Luminositie Niacinamide Vitamin B3 Cream
Cons:
- Many saw visibly younger-looking, glowing skin
- Works well as a primer, especially for oily skin
- Smooth consistency and easily spreadable
- Can be drying
- May be irritating to sensitive skin - start slow
- Small quantity
The vitamin B3 niacinamide and collagen booster in this anti-aging face cream targets aging signs like wrinkles, evens out tone by reducing redness, and rejuvenates and delivers essential nutrients. The cruelty-free formula contains no parabens and is ideal for any skin type. It’s also very moisturizing and leaves your skin feeling soft, plump, and firm.
This cream is chock-full of amazing ingredients including vitamin E to fight free radicals from environmental stressors, witch hazel to slow oil production, redness, and inflammation, coconut oil to moisturize and improve elasticity, aloe vera to hydrate, jojoba oil to seal the skin’s protective barrier, soothe, and soften, and rosemary to encourage cell renewal and collagen production. Plus, you’ll love the airless dispenser which gives the exact amount you need each time and makes the pump super easy to use.
10. Naturium Niacinamide Gel Cream 5%
Cons:
- Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin - improves texture and breakouts
- Lightweight, non-greasy, and quick-absorbing
- Brightens, plumps, and softens skin
- May be potent for sensitive skin (spot-test first)
- Small quantity
- Some found it felt sticky
This biocompatible gel-cream, ideal for brightening skin, lightening dark spots, and improving texture with its 5% niacinamide, also contains zinc PCA to reduce shine and provide plenty of moisture. Coconut juice deeply hydrates, while phytonutrients, electrolytes and amino acids boost skin’s elasticity.
Dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and made without parabens or fragrance, the gel-cream works well on any skin type and can be used daily, morning or night as the final step in your skincare routine.
11. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Cons:
- Evens out skin tone and dark spots
- Great for sensitive skin
- Lightweight and non-greasy
- Some found it pills even after exfoliating
- Takes time to absorb
- Not moisturizing enough for some
This soft, hydrating moisturizer from La Roche-Posay is ideal for sensitive and oily skin, and it won’t clog pores. The prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, niacinamide, and glycerin help to quickly improve your skin’s natural barrier, making it look healthier and younger-looking. It contains no fragrance, alcohol, oil, or parabens, so you get only clean ingredients.
To use, apply to the face and neck after cleansing each morning.
What Is Nicotinamide?
Nicotinamide or niacinamide is a form of the essential nutrient vitamin B3, something we need for skin, kidney, and brain health. Synthetic nicotinamide is a common skincare ingredient that strengthens and improves the skin's natural barrier.
What Skin Type Is Nicotinamide Good For?
Nicotinamide suits any skin type, particularly mature skin or eczema as it reduces inflammation, blotches, and redness.
What Is The Best Nicotinamide Cream?
There are many top-quality nicotinamide creams on the market. Many will help to hydrate, calm, protect, and even out skin tone. Try different ones to see what works best for you, like those from EltaMD, IT Cosmetics, and PCA Skin.
What Products Contain Nicotinamide?
You'll find nicotinamide is commonly used in many skincare products including moisturizing creams, serums, and face masks.