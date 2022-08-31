11 Best Nicotinamide Creams

This oil-free moisturizer with nicotinamide from EltaMD delivers plenty of nourishment, hydration, and moisture while it evens and brightens skin tone and smoothes out its texture. The gentle, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-recommended formula is designed to stimulate the skin’s natural water system so moisture is delivered without heavy emollients or oil, making it light and non-greasy. And, hyaluronic acid helps with moisture absorption and retention all day long.

To use, gently apply a pearl-sized amount to damp, clean skin.