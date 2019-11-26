25 Best Thanksgiving Day Deals on Amazon

Black Friday gets most of the attention when it comes to holiday sales, but you can also find some amazing deals on Thanksgiving Day and even earlier in the week. Amazon rolls out special promotions every Turkey Day so that you can get an early start on your shopping.
Whether you are shopping for holiday gifts, for a special treat for yourself, or you just love a good deal, we have found the best Thanksgiving Day Deals on Amazon so you can start your shopping early!
- Whether you are a professional or home mechanic, or you are shopping for gifts for a car lover, you do not want to miss out on getting 55% off the Autel MP808K Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tool.
This scan tool features OE-Level diagnostic coverage for all car electronics. This will allow you to diagnose your own issues, saving time and money. It has 23 service functions including oil reset, ABS brake bleed, SRS and more.
This scanner comes with Auto VIN technology to identify any vehicle with a single touch, so you don’t have to enter a ton of information in order to get the answers you need. It has a user friendly interface for quick read and clear diagnostic codes. If you ever have issues you can rely on the one-year limited warranty and 24/7 customer service representatives.
This diagnostic tool from Autel is a great buy for a great price this Thanksgiving.
If you need a new mattress, there is no better time to buy a Tempur-Cloud premium mattress from Tempurpedic. This mattress has plush softness on top with adaptive support and pressure relief. It features moisture-wicking fibers on the top along with a SmartClimate System in the inner core to keep you cool all night.
Tempur-Cloud has a special Support Layer to distribute body weight evenly. This mattress comes in sizes ranging from Twin to Split Cal King and all sizes are on sale during this incredible Thanksgiving day sale! All Tempur-Cloud mattresses come with a 100 night risk-free sleep trial.
- Black Friday is the best time to buy a new TV, and you can save an amazing 47% on this Smart HD TV from Samsung. This TV has a 65-inch flat-screen with Ultra HD display with HDR. It is a Smart TV with Alexa compatibility.
- This TV optimizes performance with a 4K UHD processor so that every single show, whether new or old, has an incredible 4K picture quality. 4K offers a high dynamic depth of detail and range of colors that other displays cannot match. You will be able to view millions of shades of color for a lifelike picture.
The Smart TV features on this TV include a simple universal -n-screen guide for live TV and streaming, an easy to use OneRemote to control all compatible devices, and smart speaker extendability with Alexa and Google Assistant.
This fantastic deal won’t last long, now is your chance to save $700 on this awesome Samsung Smart HD TV!
If you are looking for a gift for a cyclist, or you want to get fit yourself, make sure to catch this awesome deal offering 33% off the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike. This E-bike is on sale for $1,000 off for Black Friday, and you won’t find better prices at any other time of the year!
Electric bikes are awesome for both new and experienced cyclists. They allow you to travel farther distances, steeper hills, and uneven terrain that may be intimidating or just plain exhausting. E-Bikes make commuting by bike easier and more doable, and are also just plain fun to ride.
This Elby 9-Speed bike allows you to travel at speeds up to 20 miles per hour with electric assist. It can travel up to 80 miles on electric assist with a single charge. This bike is safe and secure with hydraulic brakes and a high quality, lightweight aluminum frame. You can even have the bike shipped directly to a local bike shop, where they will assemble it and fit it to your specifications.
This zero gravity Kahuna massage chair is the ultimate luxury item. It is on sale right now for 16% off, which in a smaller item may not be much but for a major investment like this chair, it amounts to $350!
This chair features 12 auto massage programs, four basic daily programs, four body stretching programs and four elite programs. It has an included remote with backlight for easy operation. This chair uses bluetooth speakers for an immersive experience. It has rollers as well as air-cell massage systems in place and has three stages of zero gravity positions for you to enjoy. The chair automatically scans your body size and proportions to customize each program to your specific dimensions. The roller speed and air cell massage is adjustable up to five levels
This zero gravity massage chair comes with a two-year warranty, three-year parts and labor, four-year parts, and five-year structural warranty.
Thanksgiving is a great time to save a lot of money on new software, such as Sage TImeslips. This time tracking and billing software is perfect for your business and lets you capture hours, increase profitability and deliver timely and secure billing every time you need it.
This software can track time for specific applications, clients or tasks automatically. This allows businesses to prevent missing out on any billable opportunity and maximize profits. You can create custom bills with your logo and save time on repetitive, boring tasks like creating reports with their 100+ predefined reports. You can also use Report Wizard to easily create your own custom reports.
Sage Timeslips is an awesome program for businesses and it is on sale this Thanksgiving for 40% off!
- Generators are always a good idea to have in case of emergency, and this Champion 3100-Watt Generator is on sale right now for $100 off.
- This generator features a wireless remote start that operates up to 80 feet away. It has a three position ignition switch with battery included, plus a quick touch panel to access all controls easily and in one spot.
- This generator provides clean electricity for sensitive electronics and is RV ready with an RV 30A outlet and a household 20A outlet in 120V as well as a 12V DC outlet with USB adapters that puts out less than 3% THD.
- This generator runs quiet, making it perfect for tailgating, RVing, camping or home use. It has a starting wattage of 3100W and running wattage of 2800W.
- This Champion electric generator comes with a three year warranty and lifetime technical support included.
Shop now at Amazon From AmazonThe Definitive SuperCube is an awesome subwoofer for any audiophile who needs to save space. This speaker offers high impact bass with a small footprint. It features a built-in 1200W digital tracking amplifier and 8″ woofer with two 8″ ultra low bass radiators.This woofer increases the intensity fo your listening experience with both active sub and passive radiator, so you can be fully immersed in the sound. It has a solid cabinet designed to reduce resonance and has multiple internal bracings so that no vibrations muddy up your experience.The Definitive SuperCube has the ability to work with nearly any two- or multichannel speaker system and it makes a great gift as well!
Unlocked phones can be a huge investment, making this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10e one you do not want to miss. This sale offers 27% off of MSRP for a total savings of $200.
The Samsung Galaxy S10e is an advanced smartphone with an immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, professional-grade camera and wireless PowerShare for sharing between devices.
This unlocked Samsung S10e smartphone is an awesome treat to buy for yourself or as a gift this Thanksgiving!
- Solid State Drives (SSD) are a necessity for extra storage and backing up data, and you can get this Samsung SSD with one Terrabyte of storage for 30% off.
- This SSD offers super fast read and write speeds and an incredible amount of storage. Data transfer speeds run up to 540 MB/Second, which is almost five times faster than external HDDs. This makes it ideal for large files like 4K videos, HD images and gaming.
- This SSD has a shock-resistant, portable and compact frame that fits in the palm of your hand. This Samsung 1TB SSD is a fantastic deal that you don’t want to miss out on this Thanksgiving!
Right now you can save $160 on the XGIMI CC Aurora projector.
This device projects a 180″ crystal clear screen from almost any angle. It offers 350 ANSI brightness and 720p resolution, perfect for movies and shows. This projector can be used indoors or outdoors for movie nights. It has an easy and fast autofocus feature and built in JBL speaker.
The XGIMI CC Aurora projector makes an awesome gift this holiday season, and this price can’t be beat!
The WalkingPad proves that treadmills do not have to be huge, bulky “expensive coat hangers” any more.
This treadmill can fold in half for easy, fast and convenient storage. It has two modes, manual using a remote control and automatic using your footsteps to start and stop. This treadmill has a high precision sensor, low to high speeds, three zones for acceleration and deceleration and an anti-slip walking belt.
The WalkingPad is a revolution in home fitness, and with the20% off Thanksgiving day sale you can save $100.
Printers are always some of the best sales around Black Friday, and the HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 Wide Format All-in-One Printer is on sale for $100 off.
This printer has all of the features you need for your home office, including wide-format prints and copies, scanner, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, duplex printing, color touch screen, auto document feeder and more. This printer can do mobile printing from anywhere using your smartphone and the free HP app or AirPrint. It costs p to 50% less per page than color lazes and prints 22 pages per minute in black and white.
This printer would also be a good choice for offices, with a paper capacity of 500 sheets between two trays. Whether you are shopping for home or for work, you don’t want to miss out on this deal on the HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 Wide Format All-in-One Printer.
- Air mega is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 1,560 square feet and it cleans the air two times in one-hour.
- Air mega Max2 filter – combined activated carbon and True HEPA filter – captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces more than 99% of volatile organic compounds and reduces fumes such as NH3 and CH3CHO. It also includes washable and permanent pre-filter to catch larger dust particles.
- Conway Airman’s pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time. The brightly colored LED ring lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day.
- Air mega can has five fan modes: Smart, Sleep, Low, Medium and High. The noise level is nearly silent at lower speeds and max noise it creates at the highest setting is 43.2 db.
- Smart mode with three settings, Conway Air mega smart air purifier adapts to its surroundings. Fan speed automatically adjust based on the room’s air quality and lighting conditions to improve air quality.
- Air mega has a timer for 1, 2, 4 and 8 hours and filter life time indicator for both washable pre-filter and Max2 filter.
- Power Consumption:66 W. Noise Level-22~52 dB
- Limited manufacture’s warranty covers any internal malfunctions for 1 year and motor and electronic parts for 5 years. Filters are excluded.
-
- Quantum color: delivers up to 115% more Color than standard 4K TVs
- Ultra bright 1100: delivers detailed highlights at up to 1100 nits of brightness
- 200 local dimming zones: allows for deep black levels with stunning depth and contrast
- Dolby Vision HDR: Capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors &detail. Includes HDR10 and HLG content support
- 4K Ultra HD: 4 times the Resolution of 1080p with over 8 million pixels
- Works with Apple airplay: wirelessly Mirror content such as web pages and presentations
- Works with Apple HomeKit: control your TV using the Apple home app or Siri
-
- This Thanksgiving bundle gives you a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase a Ring Video Doorbell Pro. The Ring doorbell connects with Alexa in order to announce visitors to your phone or tablet when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected.
- Ring allows you to talk to visitors without actually being there at the door. You can keep an eye on your home, and keep your belongings and packages safe, without even being home.
- This device is compatible with all iOS, Mac, Windows and Android devices. It even has infrared night vision so you can continue monitoring at night. The Ring comes with lifetime theft protection.
- The holidays mean lots of packages, so make sure your home is protected with this Echo Show 5 and Ring Doorbell bundle!
LED Grow lights allow you to grow your own food and foliage indoors at any time of year, and these SF-2000 LED grow lights are the perfect addition to your indoor garden. These lights are on sale right now for 50% off, saving you $300.
These lights run quietly because they do not need a fan. LEDs do not get hot like traditional grow lights. They use Samsung LM301B diodes, the highest output LEDs on the market. The light is waterproof and has a solid aluminum heat sink. There is no assembly required.
Make sure to purchase these lights quick- this 50% sale on LED grow lights won’t last long!
This Thanksgiving, get an early start on your resolution to clean your shop up with this Craftsman tool chest. This tool chest comes with a set of drawer liners and roll, measures 26″ and has four drawers for storing all of your tools.
This heavy duty tool chest is made of 18-20 gauge double wall i-frame construction to hold up to the toughest use. It is made in the USA, and has gas struts to support the heavy lid while providing access to the charging area. It also comes with a 10 year limited warranty.
This Craftsman tool chest also makes an awesome gift for dads or husbands, and these savings of over $230 won’t last long!
This Samsung Galaxy Tablet has 64GB of storage, or you can select a 256GB size for $200 off as well. This tablet has features such as DeX, which allows you to use your tablet as a laptop with a keyboard. It includes an S pen, Imagination is unlocked, it has wifi built in and far field mics so that the tablet can listen and respond to your voice even when out of reach.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 is an awesome gift this holiday season, don’t miss out on this special 30% off price!You can also save $70 on the Galaxy Tab 10.1 with 32 GB of storage, or save on a number of other Samsung tablets as well this Thanksgiving.
Bose is an industry leader in surround sound technology, and this SoundTouch Soundbar is on sale right now for an incredible $300 Off!
This speaker works with Alexa for voice control. It has a glass and metal grille that looks as good as it sounds. It is compatible with HDMI and 4K pass through video, with Bluetooth and NFC pairing along with WiFi for wireless music streaming.
This Bose SoundTouch Soundbar speaker is the highest quality and will be an excellent addition to your home this holiday season. You can also purchase Bose SoundLink wireless headphones to take on the go for $100 off this Thanksgiving.
This Thanksgiving Day sale on the Maxi Cosi 5-in-1 Modular Travel System for baby is not to be missed! You can save 28% on both a stroller and car seat for your little bundle, or purchase it as a gift for new parents.
This system includes Maxi Cosi’s lightest infant car seat, along with the stay-in-car base for easy transport. The car seat is compatible with the included stroller. It has a reversible seat and carriage that faces either to the front or to the rear. The stroller has a smooth ride with adjustable settings, and a fully reclining seat.
Don’t miss out on this amazing deal on the Maxi Cosi travel system! This system is suitable for children from five pounds to 50 pounds.
This Christmas, you can have the brightest and most gorgeous tree on the block with this pre-lit Spruce for 32% off. This tree uses quick-set technology for easy setup. Just slide three tree sections together on the pre-wired center pole and you are good to go!
The tree includes a sturdy, foldable metal base. The tree is pre-lit with 600 warm white lights so you never have to struggle with tangled string lights again. It measures 7.5′ tall and 52″ diameter. This is the easiest artificial tree around as far as setup goes, and you can get it now for 32% off!
This MORTENTR voice translator makes travel easy, and for Thanksgiving, it is on sale for over $90 off.
This translator has ultra-high accuracy for complex sentences and has a large color touchscreen for easy readability. You can always replay audio as well with the loud, clear speaker. The mic is super sensitive with the ability to recognize your voice in crowded, loud conditions. This device accesses the device through wifi, with no need for an app.
The MORTENTR voice translator is perfect for holiday travel, or for a gift for a jet setting friend or family member.
- If you are a plant lover or are shopping for one, you will love this deal on succulent collections from Shop Succulents.
- Succulents are beautiful plants that are easy to care for and hard to kill even if you don’t have a green thumb. This set of 140 includes different varieties of succulents in rosette formations. They come in 2″ pots fully rooted. Succulents need to be planted in well-draining soil and watered about once every one to three weeks. These plants come with a 30-day guarantee.
Pictured is a collection of 140 plants, but you can also choose collections ranging from four to 258 succulents from Shop Succulents.