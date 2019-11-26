25 Best Thanksgiving Day Deals on Amazon

25 Best Thanksgiving Day Deals on Amazon

Black Friday gets most of the attention when it comes to holiday sales, but you can also find some amazing deals on Thanksgiving Day and even earlier in the week. Amazon rolls out special promotions every Turkey Day so that you can get an early start on your shopping.

Whether you are shopping for holiday gifts, for a special treat for yourself, or you just love a good deal, we have found the best Thanksgiving Day Deals on Amazon so you can start your shopping early!

Why Shop on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a time for the family to get together, make new memories, and remember days gone by. We share a meal and share what we are thankful for while trying our best to enjoy each other’s company! Some families have a great time together on Thanksgiving, and I’m lucky enough to say this is true of my family. However, for some, holiday family obligations are not so fun. For some, Thanksgiving feels like a chore, or better yet, something to be avoided. No worries though. If you don’t enjoy the celebration of Thanksgiving, you can at least cash in on some awesome deals. 

Shopping on Thanksgiving is a good way to avoid some of the common problems that happen on Black Friday. If you are shopping at a brick and mortar store, the lines are much shorter and you do not have to get there at midnight the night before! Even online, a lot of things go out of stock on Black Friday. Even though stores try to prevent glitches, it is sometimes even possible for items to go out of stock in the time it takes for you to click “Add to Cart” and actually check out.  Thanksgiving sales are still less popular, so you will not have the same worries about things going out of stock before you check out online. 

Thanksgiving Day online shopping has a lot of benefits. You can stay at home, in your comfy clothes, and do your shopping from your computer or smartphone. You can even take advantage of sales while you are cooking the Turkey Day meal!

What Kinds of Sales Happen on Thanksgiving Day?

According to CNBC, Thanksgiving Day is a better day for shopping than Black Friday! It is easy to see why. Black Friday has become so huge and so bloated that the competition for good deals can get overwhelming.

Since its inception in the early 20th century, Black Friday has been getting earlier and earlier. It used to be that people in the know would show up at their favorite stores during regular hours on the day after Thanksgiving to take advantage of special sales, in order for stores to clear out inventory in preparation for the holiday season. As more and more people learned about these sales, they got more and more popular. People started arriving earlier, stores started opening earlier, and so on. In recent years, it is not uncommon to see lines forming up at midnight or even earlier on Thanksgiving night.

These days, online shopping makes it easier to get the best deals. Sales still start earlier than ever, but you don’t have to leave the house to take advantage of them. And now we come to the main point - Many of the best sales actually start on Thanksgiving Day, giving you a chance to beat the crowds and get your shopping over and done with. Whether they are called “Thanksgiving Day Sales” or “Early Black Friday Sales”, some of the best prices on the best items can actually be found on Turkey Day, not Black Friday

Are Thanksgiving Day Sales as Good as Black Friday Sales?

In my opinion, Turkey Day sales are definitely as good as Black Friday. First of all, many of the sales labeled as “Black Friday” actually start some time on Thanksgiving Day. Second of all, I am always a fan of taking my time shopping, and I do not like to feel rushed. The general clamor and scramble of Black Friday can be intimidating. Thanksgiving Day sales are much more relaxed. Finally, stores can sometimes offer even better prices for their smaller Thanksgiving Day sales because they know fewer people will take advantage. Think about it - They can offer the same item to fewer people for a lower cost on Thanksgiving, and then slightly change the discount on Black Friday for the hoards of people and make up for that profit loss. 

How Long do Turkey Day Sales Last?

Thanksgiving Day sales typically only last for one day, however you may find that some items are actually “Early Black Friday” sales and may be discounted through Black Friday, or even through Cyber Monday. Some sales last all day, while others may only be for a few hours. Some items may also run out of stock before the sale is technically over.

I will let you know in the item descriptions above how long an item is expected to be on sale. If the sale ends, or the item runs out of stock, I’ll replace it with a new one. You can be sure that the items on this list are currently on sale as long as it is Thanksgiving Day. 

What Stores Have Thanksgiving Day Sales?

Many major retailers close their doors on Thanksgiving Day to commemorate the holiday, as well as give their employees a much-needed break before the Black Friday rush. Some stores stay open but with limited hours and still others don't change their schedule at all. But which stores have sales on Thanksgiving?

Most brick-and-mortar retail stores save their sales for Black Friday. They prepare well in advance for the rush of people who are going to come to these sales, and they want to hype it up as much as possible in order to maximize that shopping day. Online, however, is a different story.  Thanksgiving Day sales are common online because it doesn't mean a whole lot of extra hassle for online stores. as far as size goes, Amazon.com definitely has the biggest Thanksgiving Day sale.

Amazon is one of the biggest retailers around, so their offerings are going to be superior to just about anyone else. Amazon offers amazing deals every day of the year, but they really pull out all the stops for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are special sales for Thanksgiving Day only, but you will also find early Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals that last from Thursday all the way through the weekend and beyond. 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

