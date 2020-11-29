Anova Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up To $200 On Sous Vide Precision Cookers

Professional chefs have a secret and it’s called sous vide. The method of cooking food in vacuum-sealed bags via precisely heated and circulating water, the sous vide process is not only incredibly cool, but it instantly elevates the flavor profile of a number of meals. With the popularity of this cooking method on the rise with home cooks, there’s never been a better time to buy your own system than Cyber Monday.

During Amazon’s Cyber Monday event, you can save up to $200 on Anova’s entire line of sous vide precision cookers with this Anova Cyber Monday deal. This is one sweet offer, made even sweeter by the fact that all of these deals are live right now.

A great gift for yourself or for others, be sure to take advantage of this fantastic Anova deal before it’s over.

Shop The Anova Cyber Monday Deal On Precision Cookers & Sous Vide Systems

Save $200 On The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

The Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is one insanely powerful kitchen gadget. Built for continuous use and featuring the most powerful motor in the entire Anova Precision Cooker line, this is meant to be a workhorse in even the most demanding of kitchens.

A secret by professional chefs for decades, sous vide works by circulating heated water in a pot at a very precise temperature and holding that temperature throughout the entire cooking process. Why is that important? Consider this: with just a 3-degree difference between rare and medium-rare, precision is key. And, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro makes it easier than ever to achieve your desired doneness.

Perfect for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro locks in flavor and moisture while it cooks. Constructed of stainless steel and featuring a 1200-watt motor, this device also has WiFi connectivity capabilities, access to the Anova cooking app, and remote control functions so you can manage the cooking process while you’re away.

Here’s the other cool thing: the Precision Cooker Pro can run for 10,000 hours straight without shutting down and can heat 100L of water without breaking a sweat. Simply fill your pot, seal up your food, set the temperature, and let the cooker do the rest.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save $200 on the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro with this Anova Cyber Monday deal. This is a 50% savings.

Price: $199

Buy The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

Save $50 On The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano & Vacuum Sealer Bundle

The key to amazingly delicious sous vide meals isn’t just the precision cooker, it’s also the quality of the seal on the bags you use, so Anova has bundled up something pretty fun for Cyber Monday this year: the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano + the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer.

The Anova Nano is the most compact Precision Cooker in the sous vide line, and connects to the Anova app so you can monitor your cook from wherever. And, while it might feature the smallest motor of any Anova Precision Cooker (750-watts), it still works wonders in heating up water and cooking your meals perfectly. Ideal for families of four, you’ll be whipping up all kinds of gourmet food in no time – chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more.

The Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer is also an ideal add-on for any and all Sous Vide Precision Cookers. Reliable, compact, and simple to use, this vacuum sealer is designed to help you achieve restaurant-quality meals every time. This bundle ships with 10 free vacuum sealer bags to get you started.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save $50 on the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano & Vacuum Sealer Bundle with this Anova Cyber Monday deal.

Price: $159

Buy The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano + Vacuum Sealer Bundle

Save $60 On The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Similar to the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, this Anova cooker is just as wow-worthy but features a slightly less powerful motor – 1000-watts as opposed to 1200-watts with the Pro.

This device easily attaches to any stockpot or large cooking container/vessel, and is the perfect option for home cooks at all levels. Featuring a durable stainless steel body with some plastic detailing, this cooker has more power, faster heat-up times, and improved WiFi connectivity than previous models.

Perfect for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker locks in flavor and moisture while it cooks. You can also manage the cooking process from your phone via the Anova app.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save $60 on the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker with this Anova Cyber Monday deal.

Price: $139.00

Buy The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Don’t miss out on your chance to score on one of these Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers. Your family, friends, and stomachs will thank you.

Shop The Anova Cyber Monday Deal On Precision Cookers & Sous Vide Systems

