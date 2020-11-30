Coravin Cyber Monday Deal: Save 50% On Wine Preservation System

Drink any wine, any time, without ever pulling the cork with the Coravin advanced wine preservation system. By fusing elegance with technology, the Coravin system makes bottles last longer – weeks, months, and even years! And, with this Coravin Cyber Monday deal, you can save big on one of their latest releases.

Starting now, you can save 50% on the Coravin Model Six Advanced Wine Bottle Opener & Preservation System in Mica, a limited edition color released just for the holidays. Talk about one crazy good deal. And, yes this system really is as good as it sounds!

So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for gifts for wine lovers, this is one Coravin deal not to be missed.

If you’re looking to elevate the wine drinking experience, look no further than Coravin’s Model Six Bottle Opener & Preservation System in Mica, now 50% off with this Coravin Cyber Monday deal.

Founded in 2013 by Greg Lambrecht, Coravin’s wine preservation system is not only incredibly cool, but it’s incredibly effective at making wine last longer. How does it do that? It’s actually quite simple – and genius, really.

Coravin’s Model Six system passes a surgery-grade hollow needle through the cork of the bottle and pressurizes it with argon gas capsules (included!). Insert the needle, tip the bottle, and pour – that’s it! When done, simply remove the device from the bottle, and the cork will reseal itself. The needle is even designed to be off-set, so it will never pierce the same place more than once.

We know – how cool. But, why is it important?

Well, when bottles of wine are opened, the oxidation process begins – the same process that turns apples and avocados brown. Without getting too technical, it’s basically a chemical reaction that changes the color and taste of the wine. By not removing the cork, the wine stays fresh and ready to swirl and sip for weeks, months, and even years. Seriously!

As one of the latest releases from Coravin, the Model Six has all the latest and greatest design features, including their SmartClamp technology. An innovative and patented design, Coravin’s SmartClamps allow you to simply insert your Coravin System into any cork with one quick and firm push.

Now available in a gorgeous Mica finish – a limited edition design only released for the holidays! – the Model Six also features an ergonomic handle and is sold with a bundle that includes three Coravin Pure Capsules, two Coravin Screw Caps, and a carrying case.

A tasting experience game-changer for sure, don’t wait to take part in this offer.

Starting now, you can now save 50% on the Coravin Model Six Bottle Opener & Preservation System in Mica with this great Coravin Cyber Monday deal!

Price: $199.95

