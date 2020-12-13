Anova Deal: Save Up To 50% On Sous Vide Precision Cookers

Sous vide is a total game-changer in the kitchen. One of the best-kept secrets by professional chefs, sous vide is the method of cooking food in vacuum-sealed bags via precisely heated and circulating water. It not only ensures that your meals are never overcooked or underdone, but it instantly elevates the flavor profile, too. So, if you’re looking to treat yourself or someone you know to totally cool kitchen gadgets this Christmas, make it an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker.

Just in time for the holidays, you can now save up 50% on the entire Anova precision cooker line with this incredible Anova deal. Each model ships in time for the big day, too, and with an Amazon Prime Membership, it can get there even faster. For all the details, read on.

Save 50% On The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

The Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is one insanely powerful kitchen gadget. Built for continuous use and featuring the most powerful motor in the entire Anova Precision Cooker line, this is meant to be a workhorse in even the most demanding of kitchens. And now, just in time for the holidays, you can save 50% with this incredible Anova deal – that’s a $200 savings.

A secret by professional chefs for decades, sous vide works by circulating heated water in a pot at a very precise temperature and holding that temperature throughout the entire cooking process. Why is that important? Consider this: with just a 3-degree difference between rare and medium-rare, precision is key. And, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro makes it easier than ever to achieve your desired doneness.

Perfect for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro locks in flavor and moisture while it cooks. Constructed of stainless steel and featuring a 1200-watt motor, this device also has WiFi connectivity capabilities, access to the Anova cooking app, and remote control functions so you can manage the cooking process while you’re away.

Here’s the other cool thing: the Precision Cooker Pro can run for 10,000 hours straight without shutting down and can heat 100L of water without breaking a sweat. Simply fill your pot, seal up your food, set the temperature, and let the cooker do the rest.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 50% on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro with this Anova deal.

Price: $199.00

Save 30% On The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Similar to the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, this Anova cooker is just as wow-worthy but features a slightly less powerful motor – 1000-watts as opposed to 1200-watts with the Pro. And now, just in time for the holidays, you can save 30% with this incredible Anova deal – that’s a $60 savings.

This device easily attaches to any stockpot or large cooking container/vessel and is the perfect option for home cooks at all levels. Featuring a durable stainless steel body with some plastic detailing, this cooker has more power, faster heat-up times, and improved WiFi connectivity than previous models.

Perfect for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker locks in flavor and moisture while it cooks. You can also manage the cooking process from your phone via the Anova app.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 30% on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker with this Anova deal.

Price: $139.00

Save 23% On The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

Ideal for families of four, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is an awesome kitchen gadget to add to your collection. Like all other precision cookers, this one circulates water at a precise temperature ensuring that your food is never overcooked or underdone. And now, just in time for the holidays, you can save 23% with this incredible Anova deal – that’s a $30 savings.

Easily attaching to any stockpot or large cooking container/vessel, the Anova Precision Cooker Nano is two inches smaller than the original precision cooker, making it compact enough to fit into any drawer – we love that! Featuring a 750-watt motor and an easy to clean and heavy-duty plastic body, this model might be less robust and powerful than the other two Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers, but it still gets the job done with ease.

Featuring WiFi connectivity and access to the Anova app, you can monitor, manage, and adjust the cook from wherever you are. Perfect for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is a great gift this season.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 23% on the Anova Precision Cooker Nano with this Anova deal.

Price: $99.00

Don’t miss out on your chance to score on one of these Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers with this incredible Anova deal.

