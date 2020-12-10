Blink Security System Deal: Save Up To 60% On Camera & Echo Show 5 Bundles

With all kinds of deliveries taking place throughout the day, random knocks, doorbell rings, and unknown neighborhood walkers, it’s important to keep a watchful eye over what’s happening just outside your door. So, if you’re looking to upgrade security in and around your family’s home, take a look at the Blink Security System and these deals saving you up to 60% on camera and Echo Show 5 bundles.

Available in a variety of packages, the Blink Home Security System is completely customizable to everyone’s needs and wants. Better hurry, though. This incredible Blink deal won’t last.

Want to get the Blink Security System in time for Christmas? You totally can. With Amazon Prime‘s two-day shipping perk, they’ll get there before the big day.

About The Blink Home Security System

Featuring state-of-the-art and proprietary technology, the Blink Home Security System is one cool program. With both indoor and outdoor cameras available, you can monitor all kinds of activity in and around your house. All the details on these Blink deals are below, but we just want to mention a few extremely awesome features:

Blink Outdoor Cameras – wireless, battery-operated, and equipped with HD video, all Blink Outdoor Cameras work great during the day and at night, thanks to the built-in infrared night vision technology.

Batteries – All Blink Outdoor cameras run on two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years. Batteries are included, too.

Alexa – Blink is an Amazon company, so the Blink Home Security System comes with the power of everyone’s favorite digital assistant. With just your voice – and an Alexa device like the Echo Show 5 – you can command the cameras from anywhere around the house.

Blink App – the complimentary Blink app provides you with an easy way to monitor activity from wherever you are. Get customized motion detection alerts, see and hear what’s happening in real-time, and thanks to the two-way audio capabilities, you can speak to the person on the other end of the camera. Or the dog…we don’t judge.

Save 42% On The Blink Outdoor Security System 2-Camera Kit With Echo Show 5 Bundle

Durable and weather-resistant, Blink Outdoor Security Cameras were built and designed to monitor activity around the exterior of your home. And, thanks to this incredibly sweet Blink Security System deal, you save 42% on the two-camera kit with the Echo Show 5 bundle.

We’ve already mentioned these features, but we feel they’re worth repeating: these cameras are wireless, battery-operated (batteries included), have HD video capabilities, two-way audio technology, and thanks to the Blink App, you can watch a live stream of the activity from wherever you are. With the included Echo Show 5, you can control the cameras with your voice, watch the live feed from inside your home, and even view and listen to other kinds of entertainment: movies, news, your favorite TV shows, music, and more.

This bundle is sold with two Blink Outdoor Cameras, but you can purchase additional cameras here. Don’t wait, this incredible Blink deal won’t last.

Price: $154.98

Buy The Blink Outdoor Security System 2-Camera Kit With Echo Show 5 Bundle

Save 42% On The Blink Outdoor Security System 3-Camera Kit With Echo Show 5 Bundle

Blink Outdoor Security Cameras are pretty awesome. Designed to monitor activity around the exterior of your home, these cameras are durable and weather-resistant. And, thanks to this incredibly cool Blink Security System deal, you save 42% on the three-camera kit with the Echo Show 5 bundle.

Wireless and battery-operated (batteries included), these cameras have HD video capabilities and two-way audio technology. You can even view a live stream of the activity on your phone via the Blink App, and, because this is sold as part of a bundle with three cameras, you can cover all kinds of ground. Want a camera at every exterior door? You can do that. Looking to monitor the backyard? Oh, definitely. Want a camera at the end of your driveway? Go for it.

With Amazon’s Echo Show 5, you can control the cameras with your voice, watch the live feed from inside your home, and even view and listen to other kinds of entertainment: movies, news, your favorite TV shows, music, and more.

This bundle is sold with three Blink Outdoor Cameras, but you can purchase additional cameras here. Don’t wait, this incredible Blink deal won’t last.

Price: $194.98

Buy The Blink Outdoor Security System 3-Camera Kit With Echo Show 5 Bundle

Save 60% On Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera With Echo Show 5 Bundle

If you’re looking to monitor activity inside your home, this is the bundle for you. Featuring the Blink Security System’s Mini Indoor Camera along with Amazon’s Echo Show 5, you can monitor movement, people, and the family pets with ease. You can even control the devices with your voice, thanks to Alexa. And, thanks to this sweet Blink Security System deal, you save 60% on this bundle.

The Blink Mini is a 1080p HD indoor-only camera, that easily plugs into any outlet, and monitors the inside of your home day and night. Set-up is a total breeze, too – just plug in the camera, connect it to WiFi, and add it to your Blink app on your smartphone. You can even view a live stream of the activity on your phone and with two-way audio capabilities, you can communicate with the people – or pets – on the other end.

And, because this package includes Amazon’s Echo Show 5, you can watch a live feed of the security camera in addition to watching movies, the news, your favorite TV shows. This bundle is sold with one Blink Mini Indoor Camera, but you can purchase additional ones here. Don’t wait, this incredible Blink deal won’t last.

Price: $49.99

Buy The Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera With Echo Show 5 Bundle

Not interested in the Echo Show 5? That’s totally cool – there are several other great Blink Security System deals happening right now on various Blink Outdoor Camera Kits:

Camera Kits

(1) Camera: SAVE 35% – $64.99

(2) Cameras: SAVE 39% – $109.99

(3) Cameras: SAVE 40% – $149.99

(5) Cameras: SAVE 34% – $249.99

All of these Blink Home Security camera kits will ship and arrive in time for Christmas, too. Click here for all the details.

Here’s another cool feature of the Blink Security System: you can actually store video clips in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan. Various options are available, with plans as low as $3 a month. You can find out more information about those options by clicking here.

