COSORI Prime Day Deal: Save Up To 30% On Air Fryers

Who’s ready for perfectly fried and totally crispy food without all the grease and mess that comes with deep frying your favorite meals and snacks? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day is officially here and you better believe there are some insanely good air fryer deals happening – including this one.

Starting now, you can save up to 30% on select COSORI Air Fryer models. Big, small, multi-functional, all kinds of crazy cool tech and smart features – this is a sweet deal on some incredibly cool kitchen appliances, people. For all the details on this COSORI Prime Day Deal, read on.

Save 30% On The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Looking for an air fryer that does it all – and then some? Check out the incredibly cool COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, now 30% off thanks to this COSORI Prime Day Deal.

Not only is this the biggest air fryer currently on Amazon, but with so many bells, whistles, and smart features and programs, you might never use another appliance again. Okay, you probably will, but this air fryer blends together so many features, it will definitely become your go-to cooking gadget for a variety of meals and prep work.

Infusing smart technology with 12 preset cooking functions and an extra-large 32-quart cooking capacity, there isn’t much this air fryer can’t handle. It even connects to your phone, is compatible with Alexa, features dial controls and an LED screen, and the interior has a non-stick finish making clean-up a total breeze. Pretty cool, huh?

It also comes equipped with a variety of accessories and smart settings to help you rotisserie chicken, dehydrate all kinds of food, roast meats and vegetables, broil meals, bake cookies and pizza, make toast and bagels, and warm food. It even has a ferment setting to aid in the bread-making process. Not only that, but the air frying function crisps up your food with 85% less fat than traditional deep frying. Perfectly crispy, delicious, and healthier creations every time. It’s all kinds of awesome.

Don’t wait! This air fryer deal will not last.

Price: $139.99

Save 30% On The COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer

Looking for an air fryer that makes cooking easier, smarter, and more efficient? The COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer is a true gem, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save 30% with this air fryer deal.

The COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer offers home cooks all kinds of convenience and cool tech. Compatible with your mobile device and Alexa, you can actually control and monitor the cooking process on the go. How cool is that?

Even cooler? It comes with 13 built-in, one-touch cooking presets for steak, poultry, seafood, french fries, vegetables, desserts, and more. The possibilities are endless with its model, as are the recipes. Simply download the VeSync app to access over 100 incredible pre-programmed recipes. Not only that, but the air frying function crisps up your food with 85% less fat than traditional deep frying.

While not as large as the other COSORI model currently on sale, this option does feature a 5.8-quart capacity, making it large enough for any family or party. Don’t wait! This air fryer deal will not last.

Price: $83.99

Why Buy An Air Fryer?

Why not? The air fryer trend has been alive and well for years, and as many of us are attempting to eat healthier, an air fryer is a great way to enjoy your favorite fried foods without all the grease, fat, and mess that comes with the traditional deep-frying process.

Relying on hot air and a small amount of oil, an air fryer crisps up your favorite meals in a hurry. Some even say that “fried” food made using an air fryer is actually tastier, too. We know, that might seem hard to believe, but it’s true.

Don’t miss your chance to save big on COSORI Air Fryers with this air fryer Prime Day Deal.

