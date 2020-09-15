14 Best Prime Day Deals On Furniture

If you’ve been in search of the perfect bed frame to trick out your cabin, guest room, or even your master suite, this faux leather upholstered bed frame from Hillsdale Furniture can cover it. It beautifully crosses over, fitting well into a rustic setting, as well as a polished minimalist decor style. Right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can get a steal of a deal at 51 percent off, saving you more than $160.

While this doesn’t come with a mattress, you get the upholstered headboard, footboard and side rails in queen size, and because it’s a platform style, you won’t need a box spring, saving you even more money as you decorate your sleeping space. Right now you can get a great deal on this foam and coil spring mattress as well. It’s 56 percent off.