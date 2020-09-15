14 Best Prime Day Deals On Furniture

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your space, or you’re buying furniture for the very first time, there’s no better time to buy than with these Amazon Prime Day furniture deals. With discounts of up to 78 percent, you can find just what you need at a price you can afford.
Do you just love mid century modern décor? This Scandinavian designed faux leather sofa would be the perfect fit in your mid mod design. The clean and simple lines, plus the cool angular modern wood frame make this a standout in an office or living space. Right now you can save more than a hundred bucks on this sofa with Amazon Prime Day deals, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this home essential since April of 2018.
If you’ve been in search of the perfect bed frame to trick out your cabin, guest room, or even your master suite, this faux leather upholstered bed frame from Hillsdale Furniture can cover it. It beautifully crosses over, fitting well into a rustic setting, as well as a polished minimalist decor style. Right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can get a steal of a deal at 51 percent off, saving you more than $160.
While this doesn’t come with a mattress, you get the upholstered headboard, footboard and side rails in queen size, and because it’s a platform style, you won’t need a box spring, saving you even more money as you decorate your sleeping space. Right now you can get a great deal on this foam and coil spring mattress as well. It’s 56 percent off.
Looking to brighten up an entryway or hall? This durable multicolor runner rug will liven things up without stressing you out. You’ll love the fact that it’s kid and pet friendly because it is waterproof, mold and mildew resistant, stain resistant, and does not shed. The cacophony of colors can mix and match with lots of different décor styles, or set the tone for your space. With finished edges that handle wear with aplomb, right now, get this Amazon Prime Day deal for the wicked discount of 50 percent off.
Need a more traditional area rug for your space? This big 6 x 12 foot Turkish style rug can fill a space in your craftsman home or mountain cabin, and at 48 percent off, you can’t miss with this deal. You’ll find another killer deal on the Nourison Urban Decor Slate Blue and White Rustic Area Rug. At 9 x 12 feet, the deal is almost as big as the rug at 76 percent off today.
When you’re in the mood for comfort, even though you’re having to work, this mesh back office chair delivers that and more. The breathable back features built-in lumbar support to keep you in alignment while you’re at the computer. With adjustable for height, tilt and seat position, this chair also offers three-way adjustable arms with comfort pads so you can easily change the arm eight, width and depth to give you a custom chair fit. Save 32 percent with this Prime Day deal that only lasts as long as these awesome chairs are in stock.
Looking for another office chair option? The HON Volt Leather Task Chair features an ergonomic seat and breathable mesh back with a cool geometric design that would complement an uber-modern office space in style. Get it for 66 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.
Add to your office organization and ambiance with the Sauder 422114 Harbor View Lateral File which is 37 percent off with this Prime Day furniture deal.
Have you been searching for the perfect little table and chairs for your eating nook? This pedestal table and chairs have that shabby chic finish, with a combination of rubbed white paint and distressed oak with interesting figuring and worm holes. The round table top measures in at 42 inches, so it’s great for a smaller dining space. The four chairs feature comfy contoured seats with proud French legs and pretty ladder backs. With a 33 percent Prime Day discount, it’s the perfect time to finally splurge on your eating space.
With a cool combination of craftsman styling and modern brushed nickel hardware, this solid wood kitchen storage cabinet could easily double as a small sideboard in a dining room or act as a wine storage cabinet and a display shelf. Tempered glass doors open to reveal two adjustable storage shelves. This cabinet would also be ideal for storing table linens or fancy silverware. Save 72 Percent on this piece with Amazon Prime Day furniture deals.
Check out the matching High Storage Wine Rack Cabinet that’s also made of solid wood. While it’s not at quite the same discount, it’s still and awesome deal on a beautiful piece of solid wood furniture.
Whether you’re looking for a perfectly simple accent chair, or you want to dress up your espresso finish dining set with a couple of upholstered chairs at the ends, the Dakota Upholstered Chair is a sweet option at an even sweeter deal during Amazon Prime Day. At a whopping 67 percent off, you can add two, four or more to your dining set. This chair features espresso finish legs and seat frame and is upholstered with an easy care floral print fabric that makes it excellent for eating areas.
You can also get this pretty chair in a pastel teal and cream pattern that could be combined with our featured chair if you’re a daring decorator. It’s also discounted by 67 percent for Prime Day.
If you’re looking for a simpler, but more elegant look, the Modway Silhouette Tufted Faux Leather Parsons Dining Side Chair offers cool style at a hot savings of up to 60 percent.
Looking for a side table with a personality that’s distinctly unique? The berry red Sauder side table is a winner with that vibrant finish and a six pane tempered glass door. With an internal adjustable glass shelf, it’s ideal for inside book storage and large enough for a table lamp and a few smaller decor pieces on top. Made of solid and engineered wood, this piece is as sturdy as it is good looking. Get it during Amazon Prime Day for less than half price.
If you’ve got a more rustic design in mind, the Dakota Pass Side Table with a Craftsman Oak Finish might be more what you’re looking for. Don’t worry, it’s also on sale today for 36 percent off.
If upgrading your home office with a new desk sometimes seems like a bit of a luxury, Amazon Prime Day is the day you’ll do it on a budget and get more than you expect at a terrific price. Right now you can get this Sauder Carson Forge Desk with a Washington Cherry finish for 31 percent off the normal price. It features three drawers with metal runners, and the lower drawer is equipped to hold hanging files, so even though it looks good, it’s also efficient storage.
Another cool idea for your home office in lieu of a traditional desk is the Sauder 414444 Carson Forge Lift Top Coffee Table that can double as a storage space and, with a lift up table top, allows you to work from the couch just in case you don’t have a formal office space. It’s a whopping 59 percent off.
Wrought iron hardware and accents give this desk an antique look, yet it’s equipped with all the modern amenities, and a roomy enough work surface to juggle multiple projects. Add extra storage to your home office or family room with the Sauder Multimedia Storage Tower and save 42 percent during Amazon Prime Day.
When you can combine storage and seating into one functional furniture piece, and you can do it at 42 percent off the regular price, why not make Amazon Prime Day your day to snag this tufted linen storage ottoman. As a seat, this sturdy bench can hold up to 250 pounds, and as a storage piece, it’s terrific for stowing kids’ toys in a hurry or as a place to keep unread books and magazines.
If you’re looking to add more seating to your little girls’ room, this pink velvet tufted ottoman from Avenue Six is an adorable option and during Prime Day you can save 59 percent on it.
Clean lines and an organic design aesthetic, along with classic flared legs, make this display stand perfect for your mid century modern living room or bedroom. With two sliding slatted doors, this cabinet is perfect for a flat screen TV, as the two slatted sliding doors can hide all the other electronic components like a DVD player and cable or satellite box. During Amazon Prime Day, you’ll save 58 percent on this cabinet that could also double as a small bookshelf or nightstand where you could charge your devices but hid the cords in the slots in the cabinet back.
What do you do when you don’t have enough space for an island in your kitchen? You find a small kitchen cart that allows for extra storage and a functional worktop for baking and other kitchen prep work. The Dolly Madison White Prep & Serve Cart features a butcher block top, two drawers and an opening cabinet for storage, plus two dishtowel holders that also act as handles to move the cart to where you need it.
Industrial grade locking wheels keep the cart stable once in place, so you can prep and cook with ease. The white cabinet and brushed metal hardware will make it easily fit into a farm kitchen or smaller apartment. Get this Amazon Prime day furniture deal at 36 percent off.
Whoa – one of the absolute best Prime Day mattress deals is on this Classic Brands Mercer pillow top cool gel memory foam/innerspring hybrid 12″ Queen mattress. For today and tomorrow, Amazon Prime members can pick up this hybrid mattress for just $248.49 – which is a whopping $204.08 off the MSRP.
That brings the price down to its lowest yet, and you’re getting a great deal on one of the highest-rated mattresses on Amazon.
Looking to score a great computer desk on Prime Day? While this was a Lightning Deal earlier today, it’s still a great price at 18 percent off. You’ll be able to save about $22 on the OneSpace Essential Computer Desk which has a hutch and pull-out keyboard. That brings the price all the way down to just $73.85.
Unfortunately, only the black option is on sale for now, but if you’re looking for an affordable option for your kids’ room, this one is a great buy.