SodaStream Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 42%

If you’re like millions of other folks, for whom sparkling water is among your favorite beverages, you know how expensive it can be to support your habit. With these SodaStream Prime Day Deals, you’ll save money, eliminate plastic and aluminum waste, and quench your thirst with your all favorite flavors of bubble water that you can make on-demand at the touch of a button!

Save 42% on SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker

Make Sparkling Water In Seconds and Save the Planet Too

The SodaStream Jet is the ultimate way to make your own sparkling water at home. Using a simple Co2 cylinder, (two are included with this bundle) you can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. Just add a few fruit drops (mango and raspberry are included with this bundle) to a one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle (you get three included) and attach to your SodaStream. Push the button and in seconds you can enjoy your refreshing sparkling water.

Did you know that each SodaStream bottle can save the waste from up to 3,000 single-use bottles and cans? If you care about the planet, that single fact might convince you to get one for yourself.

Stay Hydrated Sans Sugar and Calories

Lots of bubbly beverages add sugar and empty calories to your diet, but the SodaStream makes flavorful sparkling water that your whole family will love. SodaStream’s fruit drops are sugar-free and made with natural fruit essences that will make your water taste fantastic. While you’re already saving money, reducing waste, and ensuring your family stays hydrated, it’s good to know your teeth (and your dentist) will thank you as well for the clean drink that’s easy on your enamel.

Customize Your Fizz

With the SodaStream Jet, you can customize your bubble count by the number of times you push the carbonation button. Want lightly sparkling? One press might be enough. If you love crazy bubbly, up the ante on your fizz with a few more presses. Then drink in the deliciousness either in the grab-and-go reusable bottle or over ice with a slice of lemon or lime. Either way, you’re definitely going to add a bit more sparkle to your day.

Right now with Amazon’s SodaStream Prime Day Deals, you’ll save $60 on this basic black sparkling water maker, an impressive 42% discount.

Buy the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker and Save $60

Want to add a pop of color to your kitchen along with your boost of bubbles? The SodaStream Fizzi comes in ice blue or white and is bundled with two different flavors of fruit drops, three one-liter bottles, and two Co2 cylinders. Get them right now for 35% off the regular price.

These are the lowest SodaStream prices we’ve seen in the past year, so snag one now for yourself or as a great holiday gift for someone you love. Remember, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members. If you haven’t yet signed up, there’s still time to do so and reap the rewards of amazing discounts, fast free shipping, and so much more!

