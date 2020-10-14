Vitamix Prime Day Deal: Save 42% On Vitamix 5200 Blender

There are blenders, and then there’s the Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender. It’s the choice of professional chefs and avid foodies for so many reasons, chief among them because it’s powerful, plus it does many kitchen tasks no ordinary blender can accomplish. Right now, the Vitamix 5200 is available with an amazing Prime Day Deal at 42% off saving you a whopping $190.

For more great deals in every category, check out the Heavy Prime Day Hub.

Save $190 on the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender

Amazing Versatility

If you’ve been wondering whether or not to spend your hard-earned cash on a professional blender, the Vitamix 5200 is totally worth it because this blender delivers the kind of power and versatility that might make you consider sending a few of your other small appliances off to the thrift store.

From top to bottom, this blender delivers on all counts. It features a 64-ounce container with a unique shape that’s perfect for blending a single smoothie or a family-sized batch of hot soup. With others, you often have to stop midway and scrape down the sides to ensure your ingredients blend properly, but this container is designed to fold ingredients back into the blades for faster, smoother blends, or what the manufacturer calls the Vitamix vortex. Sounds impressive, because it is. The Vitamix also has a specially designed tamper that eliminates the stopping and scraping and allows you to process thick and stubborn blends like nut butter without missing a beat.

Power With Purpose

The Vitamix has the power to transform your toughest ingredients into smooth blends, year after year. You’ll love that you can easily adjust the speed at any time during your blend to create a variety of textures, and when you’re in a hurry, you can simply blend on high for maximum speed and efficiency.

This blender has laser-cut stainless steel blades that are resistant to dulling and bending, meaning you’re going to get the same outstanding results every time you blend. These blades can actually reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes, so you can puree fresh cold ingredients and turn them into delicious soup without ever turning on your stove.

And if cold treats are a family favorite, the Vitamix can handle frozen ingredients with aplomb, creating ice cream, fruit sorbet, and other chilled desserts in seconds. You can grind your own coffee, make your own nut butters, and create dips, spreads, dressings, and even baby food so simply, you’ll be amazed by how much you’ll use this kitchen essential.

And let’s not forget to mention that this blender is self-cleaning! Just put a drop of dish soap in the container, fill with warm water, and blend on high for 60 seconds. You’ll literally watch as food residues wash away, and there’s no disassembly required.

This blender is manufactured in the U.S.A and it’s built to last, so it’ll likely be the only blender you’re ever going to need. It’s totally worth the investment, especially when the Prime Day Deal price is 52% less than the retail price. At just $259, it’s the lowest we’ve seen it since last November.

Buy the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender for $259

Remember, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members. If you haven’t yet signed up, there’s still time to do so and reap the rewards of amazing discounts, fast free shipping, and so much more!

See Also:

Best Prime Day Mattress Deals

Best Prime Day Rug Deals

Best Prime Day Furniture Deals

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.