Robert Allen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Allen was identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of one of America’s most popular new rappers, XXXTentacion, who was gunned down as he sat in his luxury BMW outside a Florida motorsports dealership.

He is the second person to be named in connection with the murder of the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy and who burst on the scene in the last few years due to music uploaded to Soundcloud. Along the way, he found quite a following, despite controversies, and was poised for even greater success. Previously, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Dedrick D. Williams, a tattoo artist originally from Fort Lauderdale, in the case. In the case of Robert Allen, police want to talk to him, but he hasn’t been declared a suspect.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sheriff’s Officials Say They Want to Talk to Robert Allen & They Released a Surveillance Video Image

BSO homicide detectives are interested in talking to 22-year-old Robert Allen regarding the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion. Anyone with info is asked to call BSO Homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or online at https://t.co/dS42PEIuZa. pic.twitter.com/Lo6d2Gx3GX — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 27, 2018

In a tweet on June 27, 2018, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department released two photos of Robert Allen and wrote, “BSO homicide detectives are interested in talking to 22-year-old Robert Allen regarding the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion. Anyone with info is asked to call BSO Homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or online at http://browardcrimestoppers.org.”

According to Page Six, one of the photos is “surveillance footage showing Allen standing outside RIVA Motorsports the day of the shooting.” XXXTentacion was shot outside that dealership.

An affidavit filed in the case, and obtained by The New York Times, painted disturbing details of the crime. It says Williams and an accomplice who was not named followed the rapper to the dealership. It does not refer to a third person, although other accounts say there may have been one. XXXTentacion was targeted and followed to the dealership, where one of the assailants bought a mask, according to the affidavit. After X left the dealership, the pair is accused of blocking his car with an SUV, demanding property, and then shooting him. The affidavit said surveillance video from the dealership captured the suspect wearing orange sandals, and Williams wore similar sandals on social media.

It’s not clear what role police think Robert Allen might have played in the crime, if any at all. Here is the social media photo showing Williams wearing orange sandals:

26.13.6 Ima Demon😈💤 A post shared by Tattooman Chucky (@_tattoomanchucky) on May 4, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department has released the arrest report for Dedrick D. Williams, a Florida tattoo artist with a criminal history for auto theft who was first accused of murdering the rising rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in his luxury BMW outside a motorsports dealer.

According to online records, Dedrick Williams, who has a criminal history and flashed wads of cash on social media, was arrested on June 20 by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

Less than a day before the arrest was announced, Dedrick Devonshay Williams wrote on Facebook, “Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next 🦍🦍🦍🤫” He uses the name “Chucky Williams” on Facebook. He was on felony probation through 2021 at the time of XXX’s shooting. Here’s a post from Dedrick’s page in 2014:

XXXTentacion also filmed a live stream a few months before he was shot. “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life,” he said on the video. “If worst comes to worse — I f***ing die a tragic death or some s*** — and I’m not able to see out my dreams I at least want to know that the kids perceive my message and were able to make something of themselves.”

The rapper was dealing with trouble in his life and awaiting trial for domestic violence charges. XXXTentacion’s real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. He’s 20-years-old and is from Lauderhill Florida.

According to UpRoxx, a witness said the rapper seemed lifeless at the scene and lacked a pulse.

2. Robert Allen Is on Probation For Fraudulent Use of a Personal ID, Reports Say

Robert Allen is on felony probation for multiple counts of misusing a personal ID in the State of Florida. State of Florida court records do show a Robert Allen of the same age with a Fort Lauderdale address who is on felony supervision. Supervision began in 2015 and extends through 2021, the court records show. He was also convicted of carrying a concealed firearm and drug possession.

The court records say Allen stands 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 310 pounds. Here’s part of his offender under supervision entry with the Florida Department of Corrections:

Allen is the second person whose name has surfaced in connection with the death.

Authorities with the Broward Sheriff’s Department previously confirmed the arrest of Dedrick Devonshay Williams, and they released the arrest report in the case, which you can read here:

The arrest report provided some additional details about the apprehension of Dedrick Williams.

“In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today,” The Broward County Sheriff reported on Twitter, along with a mugshot of Dedrick Williams.

According to the arrest report, contact was made with Williams as he drove a 2004 silver Honda Accord by himself. He does not have a valid driver’s license and has a suspended ID card. He was placed in custody on a probation violation, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and for first-degree murder, no bond.

The records accuse Williams of murdering XXXTentacion with “a premeditated design to effect the death of a human being, Jahseh Onfroy” and allege he did “have an active part and did kill and murder by shooting him with a deadly weapon, to wit: a gun.”

3. Dedrick Williams’ Brother Declared His Innocence on YouTube

In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/OkP2usoqNH — Gina Carter (@bso_gina) June 21, 2018

Dedrick Williams’ brother posted a video on YouTube and statement on Facebook proclaiming his brother’s innocence after news of the arrest broke. The Facebook post read, “🗣️ON MY #Z 💯❗️ YALL WONT FRAME MY Z.O.M.B.I.E ON 🌍I Won’t These Crackers Trick My Brother 26 ZHOT😤😤😤 Chucky Williams Ain’t Kill No One 😇🙏🙏🙏💯❗️ #1k🖕💯🇭🇹🇯🇲🇦🇬❗️.”

The YouTube video is laden with the N word. The language is extremely disturbing. In part of the video, he says, “Keep my brother’s name out of your mother f*ckin’ mouth, my n*gga. You know what I’m saying. We didn’t plan no games…Mind ya’all business. …F*ckin’ n*gga.”

Police had earlier said that two suspects were seen fleeing the scene of the murder and that one suspect was wearing a red mask. The sheriff’s department had been offering $3,000 for information that led to an arrest in the case. It now appears there may be more than one shooter, although their names were not released yet.

The accounts of the circumstances indicate an ambush-style drive-by shooting so far, although details are still emerging. According to XXL magazine, “it’s possible that X was followed by as many as three vehicles after he withdrew money from a bank.” The Broward County Sheriff also wrote about the shooting on Twitter on the afternoon of June 18, 2018, writing that the department “is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.” The shooting death has not been confirmed by the rapper’s representatives. TMZ says a Louis Vuitton bag was removed from the rapper’s car.

You can listen to the dispatch audio here:

It sounded dire from the start. According to TMZ, dispatch audio described the rapper as “comatose” and the shooting as a possible drive-by. Marcine Joseph, who identifies herself as a local reporter, wrote on Twitter, “…we believe he was NOT shot in Miami, but in Deerfield beach. He was transported to a nearby hospital, alive as of now.” However, that tweet came before the Sheriff’s Department confirmed the Deerfield Beach shooting victim’s death. XXL is reporting that police dispatch audio indicates the suspects might be in a black Dodge Journey and says a man believed to be the rapper was a “level 1 trauma patient.” Some photos also emerged from the scene.

BREAKING: @browardsheriff deputies investigating a shooting just outside of @RIVAMotorsports. One adult male rushed to Broward Health North. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/enRrvvD5jW — Ian Margol Local 10 (@IanMargol) June 18, 2018

Fans expressed shock on social media and offered prayers for the rapper, who was considered an up-and-comer in the world of hip-hop. In 2017, he made the cover of XXL Magazine’s influential “Freshman” issue, according to Daily Variety. You can see that cover here.

4. Williams Appeared in Court the Day After His Arrest & Was Held Without Bond

Williams has already appeared in court, where he was held without bond.

XXXTentacion’s music has taken off even more after his death. The rapper “has the no. 1 and no. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His album ‘?’ — which dropped in March — saw a whopping 41,306% spike in a matter of hours. XXX’s ’17’ album is up nearly 9,000%,” TMZ reported.

TMZ confirmed that the suspect was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. Wednesday and “booked him for first-degree murder.” He is 22-years-old. Not much else is known about the suspect as news broke on the morning of June 21, 2018 of his arrest. You can read more about him here.

The death of the rapper shocked fans, who flooded Twitter with tributes and memories. Authorities first revealed that a man had been shot in Deerfield Beach and the confirmed that the victim was the Florida-born XXXTentacion.

“The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter shortly after reporting that “the adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead” in a Deerfield Beach shooting. “The suspects were described as 2 black males wearing hoodies, and the shooter was wearing a red mask,” TMZ reported per dispatch audio. “The car has been confirmed as a black Dodge Journey, with dark tint and black wheels.”

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The rapper was rushed to a hospital without a pulse after being shot in his car.

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said XXXTentacion “was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects.” The statement continued: “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.”

5. XXXTentacion Was Looking at Motorcycles Right Before He Was Shot

According to TMZ, the rapper was looking at motorcycles when a gunman shot him. You can see videos of the moments after the shooting below. The videos are graphic and disturbing because of the scene they show, namely a man said to be the rapper lying motionless in his vehicle. Another man looks into the car in one of them. The first video below is blurred out, but you can see other videos that are not blurred out below as well. They are very graphic and disturbing, so be forewarned.

Tips that lead to an arrest qualify for a $3,000 reward.

The Miami New Times published a bio piece on XXXTentacion just a few days before his death, which you can read here. His album, which debuted in March, hit number one on the Billboard 200. His last Instagram post, which you can read above, spoke about attending a charity event.

He was on house arrest until March for domestic violence charges. It was a single on SoundCloud that made him famous just a year ago. His childhood was troubled as his mother was young and impoverished, the New Times article reports, so the rapper “spent the first decade of his life cycling through the homes of friends, family, and babysitters.”

Some sites questioned whether his career should have blown up while he was behind bars. Pitchfork wrote that he was “best-known for a luridly distorted track called ‘Look at Me!.'” The story graphically described the domestic violence accuser’s serious injuries, including eyes battered shut. You can listen to some of XXXTentacion’s songs in the Pitchfork article.

TMZ confirmed with the Broward County Fire Department that XXXTentacion was “rushed” to the hospital, but there was no word on his condition at first. Daily Variety also confirmed that the rapper was critically wounded. Then came the tragic news that the up-and-coming hip hop artist had died. The shooting occurred outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.