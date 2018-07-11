Michael Boatwright: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Broward County Sheriff’s office has made another arrest in the XXXTentacion homicide case. Police say that Michael Boatwright, 22, was taken into custody on July 5 on “unrelated drug charges.” Five days later, Boatwright was served an arrest warrant while he was in jail.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact police at (954) 321-4210. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Believe That He Was Armed at the Time of XXX’s Death, But Haven’t Said Whether or not He Is Believed to Be the Triggerman

Police believe that Boatwright, a resident of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was one of two armed suspects who approached XXXTentacion — whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy — while he was sitting in his vehicle on June 18. The suspects are accused of robbing the rapper before shooting and killing him. The incident occurred after XXX left RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

“On July 10, detectives served Boatwright with an arrest warrant for first-degree murder while at the BSO Main Jail. He now faces an additional charge of first degree murder,” the sheriff’s office reported on Wednesday, July 11. “Just before 4 p.m. on June 18, Boatwright and another armed accomplice confronted Onfroy in an apparent robbery as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports. At least one of the suspects fired a gun, striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead,” the news release continues.

At least one of the suspects fired a gun, striking XXX, but it’s unclear which of the suspects is the triggerman. Police say that the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

2. He Is the Third Person Named by Police in Connection with XXX’s Murder & the Second Arrest Made in the Case

Police arrested the first suspect, Dedrick Williams, on June 20. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder without premeditation.

A man by the name of Robert Allen is also being sought by police in connection with the case.

“Surveillance video showed Allen outside the Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership June 18 shortly before the 20-year-old rapper was gunned down, deputies said. Detectives said they want to speak with Allen to find out what he knows about the killing. Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of PVP (flakka) and carrying a concealed firearm, authorities said,” according to ABC Local 10.

3. He’s Been Arrested on Various Charges Over the Part 5 Years

Boatwright has had quite a few run-ins with the law. Back in 2013, he was arrested in Broward County for assault or battery on specified officials or employees. A few weeks later, he was arrested for selling cocaine or heroin within 1000 feet of a school.

As a result of these charges, he was placed on community control. Community control is a type of home confinement incarceration similar to probation, defined by Florida statues as “a form of intensive, supervised custody in the community, including surveillance on weekends and holidays, administered by officers with restricted caseloads. Community control is an individualized program in which the freedom of an offender is restricted within the community, home, or noninstitutional residential placement and specific sanctions are imposed and enforced.”

In 2015, he was arrested on drug charges after being found with PVP and Cannabis, according to his rap sheet. The 2015 arrest also included felony violations of community control, in relation to the disposition of his 2013 arrests.

4. Soldier Kidd Has Not Been Named a Suspect in the Case, But the Internet Was Convinced That He Shot XXX

Rappers Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo were posting various photos and videos on their respective social media following XXX’s death. Many of the photos that they shared, including the one above, showed the two rappers with a red mask. Since early reports claimed that the suspects were seen with a red mask, the internet thought it had found the suspects.

Not helping calm the masses, Soldier Kidd posted a “Boomerang” photo on his Instagram story. The picture showed that he had picked up food from Hook Fish and Chicken, a counter-service chain with a location in Deerfield Beach, not too far from where XXX was shot.

The image featured a takeout container sitting next to a handgun.

Soldier Kidd used the attention to his benefit, sharing clips to his music and even releasing a new single.

5. Graphic Video of XXX After He Was Shot Went Viral on Social Media

Shortly after XXXTentacion was shot, people in the area filmed his lifeless body. The videos were uploaded to social media and quickly went viral. Many fans were quick to identify the person in the car as XXX, but police didn’t confirm that the victim was the rapper until a few hours later.

“[XXXTentacion] was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues,” read a statement released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.