World Record Egg Is the Most Liked Instagram Post of All Time

World Record Egg has beaten Kylie Jenner’s world record for the most liked Instagram post. In February 2018, Kylie’s photo of her with baby Stormi attained 18.1 million likes. That post introduced Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott’s offspring to the world. World Record Egg, an account that was created on January 4, is closing in on Kylie’s record. At the time of writing, the post has 18.2 million likes. Congratulations egg.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A British Free-Range Chicken Named Henrietta Claims to Be Behind the Account

Heavy.com has reached out to those behind the egg for comment. The only outlet that seems to have been able to get in touch with those behind the egg is Fox’s San Diego affiliate. The account is operated by someone using the alias Henrietta and claiming to be a free-range chicken from the British countryside, according to the station. The inspiration for the campaign came when Henrietta discovered an article from Billboard Magazine about the most liked posts of all time.

2. Kylie Jenner Has Yet to Acknowledge the Existence of the Egg

The caption for the single post on the page reads, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.” The hashtags used by the egg account are, “LikeTheEgg, EggSoldiers and EggGang.” The bio on the egg account reads, “Kylie Jenner has the record for the most likes on an Instagram post with 18M. Can we bet it with a picture of an egg?” The page has 1.3 million followers. Jenner has yet to publicly acknowledge the existence of the egg. Jenner’s last post came on January 10, it showed her on a photo shoot with sister Kendall.

3. The Campaign Has Given Birth to Immitators Including, ‘World Record Chicken’

The record-breaking attempt has inspired several spin-off accounts including, World Record Lettuce and World Record Chicken, prompting some pretty obvious jokes.

4. The Egg Had Already Surpassed XXXTentacion’s Last Instagram Post & Justin Bieber’s Engagement Announcement

While commenters have taken to Kylie’s world record-breaking post to write, “Egg” or “Eggang” or as one person wrote, “this egg gone beat this post babe.” The egg already entered Wikipedia’s list of the Most Liked Instagram posts on January 11. By 8 p.m. Eastern time, it sat on top of the list. It also the only non-human Instagram user to be in the top 20.

It had earlier surpassed the two posts that were previously tied for second place with a paltry 13.3 million. They were Justin Bieber announcing his engagement to Hailey Baldwin and slain rapper XXXTentacion’s final Instagram post.

5. In Social Media Terms, the Egg Has Been Synonymous With Twitter, Not Instagram

Buzzfeed noted in their report on the egg that the egg had been synonymous as the default image for Twitter accounts. In 2017, Twitter announced that they had removed the egg as one of their symbols after it had become associated with abusive accounts, according to Wired.

