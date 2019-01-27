Gekyume Onfroy, XXXTentacion’s Son Is Born on January 26

Gekyume Onfroy, XXXTentacion’s son, has been born, the late rapper’s mother Cleopatra Bernard, said on Instagram. Bernard said in her Instagram story, “Yume has officially arrived.” His birth comes seven months after his father was shot dead in Florida at the age of 20. XXX would have turned 21 on January 26. On June 18 2018, XXXTentacion was shot dead in what authorities believe was a robbery gone wrong. The shooting occurred outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida. So far, four people have been charged in relation to his death.

Cleopatra Bernard’s Instagram Page Has Been Set to Private

In November 2018, XXX’s mother announced the child’s name in a simple Instagram post that read, “His name is Gekyume.” Bernard had said that she will refer to her grandson as “Yume.” Since then, Bernard has set her Instagram page to private. Back in June 2018, shortly after XXX’s death, Bernard’s page was public, Heavy.com reported that Bernard’s post, which was a picture of a sonogram with the caption, “He left us a final gift,” had more than 500,000 likes.

TMZ reported at the time that XXX and his son’s mother, Jenesis Sanchez, the late rapper had been in a relationship for some time. The article said that sources close to the family were adamant that the child’s mother was not the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva. XXXTentacion knew that he was going to be a father at the time of his death.

Gekyume Is a Word Made Up by XXXTentacion

A statement from the family, via XXL Magazine, said that the baby was born to Sanchez on January 26 and that both mother and child are doing well. The statement adds that the baby’s name comes from a word that XXX invented during his short life. The press release says the word means “a different state” or “next universe of thought.” The statement said that the naming of the baby was in keeping with XXX’s wishes. The baby was going to be given the name regardless of its sex.

XXXTentacion’s Producer John Cunningham Gave a Hint that Gekyume Would Be Born This Week

it’s baby week 👼🏽 — John Cunningham (@cunningham___) January 20, 2019

XXX’s producer, John Cunningham, gave a strong hint on Twitter that Gekyume was close to being born. On January 20, six days before the boy’s birth, he tweeted, “it’s baby week 👼🏽.” The pinned tweet at the top of Cunningham’s page is a photo of Gekyume’s sonogram:

Going to be the best godfather I can for you baby jah. Your dad is not easy to impress but we have a lot of time to make him proud. Love you already pic.twitter.com/tFvPDdki58 — John Cunningham (@cunningham___) June 21, 2018

XXXTentacion’s Mother Was Recently in the News Says She Wants Her Son’s BMW Back From the State of Florida

TMZ reported a day before Gekyume was born that Bernard was looking for the State of Florida to return XXX’s BMW. The Black BMW i8 has been processed and photographed by photographers and now Bernard wants it back, the gossip site said in a report. The TMZ report adds that the car can legally remain in the custody of law enforcement until the end of February 2019.

