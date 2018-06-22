XXXTentacion Was Going to be a Father, Mom Cleopatra Bernard Says

XXXTentacion Was Going to be a Father, Mom Cleopatra Bernard Says

He left us a final gift.

XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard posted an ultrasound readout that purports to be a sonogram of her son’s unborn child and her grandchild. Or at least she implies it.

“He left us a final gift,” she wrote on Instagram. The post has close to half a million likes since she posted it Thursday afternoon.

TMZ reported it had spoken to sources close to the rapper who was robbed and murdered in South Florida Monday and they said the mother is XXX’s girlfriend, who they did not name. The report claims the sonogram was from April and that the mother would be around four months pregnant now. Bernard told the website her son had known for weeks he was going to have a child. The report says the mother is “definitely not his ex, Geneva,” and that XXX did not reveal he was about to become a father “because he wanted her to have a stress-free pregnancy.” It’s reported he’d been dating the young woman “for months.”

Meanwhile, there’s been plenty of speculation about who the girlfriend is and if she is indeed carrying XXX’s child, though speculation is not confirmation. Nonetheless, there’s a claim. Some have said, many on Cleopatra Bernard’s Instagram post, that his girlfriend and the mother of his child is a young woman who on Instagram goes by the name Reignx_X. The account has around 3,300 followers and just one post, which is not visible since the account is private.

XXXTentacion baby

InstagramReign_X Instagram

But the profile reads, “Reign Dark energy transmuted to light . 💔RIP X our child will carry on your legacy. Also please stop requesting to follow me. I just want peace not clout.”

XXXTentacion’s verified Instagram also has the sonogram posted as of Thursday night. It’s not clear who is running the account.

baby jah 🖤 #longlivejahseh

A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on

According to Forbes, after his murder, “sales and streams of XXXTentacion’s discography have subsequently skyrocketed across all major platforms, with some formats seeing more than a 700,000% sales increase.”

Born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, XXX lived in a $1.3 million manse in Parkland, Florida. The diminutive but huge SoFlo SoundCloud rapper, with his mother’s name, Cleopatra, tattooed on his chest, told the Miami New Times he had an at once fierce and loving relationship with Bernard and lived much of the time with his grandmother: “My grandma really feels like my mom. My mom almost feels like more of a sister.”

Bernard has an Instagram account full of photos of she and her son, who she gave birth to when she herself was just a teen.

XXX told local South Florida media that his mother was an important part of his life. Her social media shows she posted images of her son before he became an internationally known rapper.

My little terror ♥♥♥♥

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

Happy 17th birthday kiddo mommy loves u beyond words 💙

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

Baby ❌

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

Baby xxx 😍😌him so cute!!!!

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

Happy 18th birthday son 💰 🎉😙🎁🎈💙

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

So proud of you kiddo ☺🙌🏾

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

😌 a little smooch on the cheek

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

I love you with all my heart my son 😰 RIP

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

1 Comment

