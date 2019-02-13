Hallmark Valentine’s 2019 Schedule: Here’s When the Movies Are Airing

The Hallmark Channel is hosting a Valentine’s Marathon for February 14, 2019. Here’s the Hallmark Channel schedule for Valentine’s. The marathon of Valentine’s movies will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern.

First, you’ll have your regular Golden Girls marathon from 12 a.m. Eastern, February 14, through 1:30 a.m. Eastern.

At 2 a.m., Frasier premieres with the last episode airing at 3:30 a.m. Eastern.

Then at 4 a.m., I Love Lucy airs until the last episode airs at 6:30 a.m.

Starting at 7 a.m. Eastern it’s another Golden Girls marathon with the last episode airing at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Then at 9 a.m. Eastern, Home & Family will air. This episode will feature Brittany Bristow from Love, Romance & Chocolate, along with Chris Harrison from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. (He’s also the host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) Pastry chef Sally Camacho Mueller will also be a special guest.

At 11 a.m. Eastern on February 14, you can watch the 2019 American Dog Rescue Show again.

The Valentine Movie Marathon begins at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Valentine Ever After airs at 1 p.m. Eastern. “Big city girls Julia (Autumn Reeser) and Sydney take a trip to a dude ranch in Wyoming for a fun weekend getaway. But when a brawl ensues in the local bar one night, the girls are sentenced to perform community service for disorderly conduct and are forced to stay in town. In addition to doing odds and ends around town, the girls discover a charitable cause that just might change their lives.” This movie stars Autumn Reeser and Eric Johnson.

Very, Very, Valentine airs at 3 p.m. Eastern. “Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s Masquerade Ball. When she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, she finds that her perfect man may already be right in front of her.” This movie stars Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, and Damon Runyan. Find out where this movie was filmed here and learn about the cast. This is a 2018 movie.

My Secret Valentine airs at 5 p.m. Eastern. “A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious house rental tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery.” This movie stars Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker. It’s from 2018. Find out where it was filmed here and learn about the cast here.

The Story of Us airs at 7 p.m. Eastern. This is a 2019 movie starring Maggie Lawson and Sam Page. “Jamie learns that her first love Sawyer is the architect of a development that wants to change her beloved neighborhood and threatens her bookstore. Can old Valentines help them see eye to eye?” Learn where it was filmed and all about the cast here.

Valentine in the Vineyard airs at 9 p.m. Eastern. “Playing winemakers who have partnered in love and business, Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny reprise the roles they originated in the Hallmark Channel original movies Autumn in the Vineyard and Summer in the Vineyard.” Find out where it was filmed here.

Then the Golden Girls episodes resume at 11 p.m. Eastern.

If you’re more interested in the movie schedule for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on February 14, here it is:

4 p.m. Eastern: Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter than Death

6 p.m.: Emma Fielding: Site Unseen

8 p.m.: When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing

Want to stay updated on Hallmark movies? You can find out about all the new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.