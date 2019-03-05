Demi Burnett’s Mother Tina Jean Jordan: Who Is Her Mom?

Demi Burnett hasn’t been shy about sharing her personal life with fans since she first appeared on The Bachelor. During an early episode of the show, she was filmed having a conversation with her mother, who serving time in prison for bank fraud at the time of the call.

Tina Jean Jordan, Burnett’s mom, served 18 months at FMC Carswell Federal Prison in Texas for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, which also wasn’t her first run-in with the law. Here’s what we know about Demi Burnett’s mother Jordan:

Jordan Has a History of Breaking The Law, Including Past Charges of Forgery, Grand Theft & Violating Probation

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Jordan was released on November 23, 2018, which was shortly after the Bachelor finished filming. She was sentenced to 18 months at FMC Carswell prison in Texas on July 24, 2017, but was able to spend the last six months of her sentence in a halfway house, Life & Style reports.

Jordan’s conspiracy to commit bank fraud wasn’t her first run-in with the law either. According to Life & Style, she also served time back in 2007 for embezzlement, as well as a slew of other charges over the years, including violating her probation, committing grand theft, and committing forgery.

Burnett Says Her Mother is ‘Messed Up’ But She Loves Her Unconditionally, Despite Her Past Mistakes

Burnett spoke with her mother about her release date during an early episode of The Bachelor, and told the cameras that her mom is “actually going to get out very soon” and she hoped that the next time she sees her would be with Colton Underwood, this season’s bachelor. She also shared her mother’s imprisonment with Underwood, and says that, although her mother might be “messed up,” she loves her mother very much.

“I know you’ve seen such a bold fun crazy side of me, but there is a whole other side of me nobody knows about,”Burnett told Underwood during the Singapore episode. “This week actually my mom was released from federal prison. Having to see someone you love so much be stuck in a place where they don’t want to be and going through all of that stuff, you just want to take like them out of it.” She added, “My mom might be really messed up, but that woman loves me so much, and like no matter what she does, I love her unconditionally.”

Burnett Says People Tell Her She Will ‘End Up In Prison Like Her Mother’ But She Doesn’t Care

Burnett told Us Weekly that many of her “haters” try to hurt her by saying she will end up in prison like her mom. “There’s a lot of support. There’s some people who tell me that I’m going to end up in prison like my mom but, you know, they don’t faze me,” Burnett told Us Weekly at the Bachelor: Women Tell All taping in Los Angeles last month.

She continued: “[Haters say that] just because I’m scandalous. But I have gotten a lot of people who’ve come out and they’re like, ‘Thank you for speaking about this. I have a parent in prison too and nobody ever talks about it or understands it’ and I like that a lot. That makes me feel good.”

Burnett is Closer to Her Father Than Her Mother & Says Her Father “Researched” Underwood & Approved

Although Burnett claims she and her mother still have a solid relationship, she admits that she feels closer to her father. “I live with my dad and my stepmom,” she revealed in her intro video. “My dad always had the proper environment for us so we’ve always been with him.”

Burnett admits she didn’t know much about Underwood before going on the show, but her dad did some research. “My dad approved, and that’s all I needed to hear,” she said. “I usually don’t bring a lot of guys around or anything, so he ensured me that [Underwood] would be worth it.”

