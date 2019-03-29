When Does ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Premiere on Netflix? What time?

The zombie comedy starring actors Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant and Sheila and Joe Hammond, Santa Clarita Diet, will return for Season 3 on Friday, March 29. Netflix will begin streaming all 10 episodes during the late hours of the Thursday evening, or the wee early hours of Friday morning, depending on which time zone you live in, at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

Santa Clarita Diet, created and executive produced by Victor Fresco, will have viewers pondering in Season 3 a major question for the Hammonds: Will Joel become a zombie? He’s kept her secret, been searching for a cure, even hunted Nazis so she could keep up her human diet, but whether or not he will join the world of the undead with his wife is still unknown.

In an interview with TV Insider Fresco said, “Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off so now the circle of who is aware of Sheila’s issue is widening, Natalie Morales – [who plays] Sheriff Anne – now knows and she thinks Sheila is doing God’s work, so that’s something that the Hammonds will have to address.”

“This Knights of Serbia group,” Fresco added, “Zach Knighton and Jee Young Han who played Paul and Marsha — are onto the Hammonds also. So, their world is growing a little bit and the danger to them is growing. The show is a love story of how these two people can survive and stay together with this obstacle they’re confronted with and this kind of craziness around them. It’s also a roller coaster ride the third season, particularly there’s a lot of intensity that they have to deal with.”

In regards to Abby Hammond (Liv Hewson) and Eric Bemis’s (Skylar Gisondo) relationship Fresco said, “In the last season, they take action against this fracking site and… turns into a bigger issue than they expected it to be. So, that’s something we’ll be backing this year and then they have a really sweet relationship. We, the writers, love that relationship and so we have a lot of fun with that also this year… I don’t want to say where it goes or doesn’t go, but I think it’s a very satisfying relationship. I think audiences will be very satisfied with it also.”

And for viewers wondering if Gary, who’s dead head was rolling around at the end of Season 2, will be back? The answer is yes. “He’s a good friend of Joel, which we wanted to hold onto cause Joel can’t talk to many people about what he’s going through,” Fresco explained.

And in regards to whether or not there will be Season 4 Fresxo said, “Oh yeah, I mean there’s always more to be told and I think the way the final episode ends is satisfying if the show is ending there and I also think it promises something that would be really fun to explore next season too if we continue.”

