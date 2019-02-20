Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Husbands: Who Was She Married To?

Drew Barrymore has been one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry for decades, and now, she’s appearing as a judge on CBS’ The World’s Best.

The actress has spent a lot of time in the limelight, and people have grown curious about her relationship history. Who is Barrymore married to? Who has she been married to in the past? Here’s what you need to know.

Barrymore has been married three times. She was first married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995. Then, she was married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002. Finally, she married Will Kopelman in 2012. The pair divorced in 2016. They share two children together, Olive and Frankie.

Along with being married to the aforementioned men, Barrymore has been rumored to have dated a number of actors, including Jason Segel, Ed Westwick, and Justin Long.

In December, she opened up to ET about her divorce from Kopelman, saying, “Once upon a time… I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all… Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted.”

She continued, “But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again… After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”

Is she rumored to be with anyone these days? The actress has not been linked to anyone recently. She was last seen hanging out with Justin Long in September 2018. Daily Mail reported the news, writing that the paparazzi had stolen pictures of the former couple laughing and smiling together. They went on to write, “Insiders say that the pair have always remained friends, but have been spending more and more time together since Justin split from his girlfriend, CHVRCHES artist Lauren Mayberry.”

Since then, they haven’t been reported together, leading us to think that Barrymore is flying solo these days.

For now, the focus appears to be on her children. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, the actress said that she’s keeping her children out of the entertainment industry until they’re 18. She went on to joke, “I’d never let them become child actors… They’ll have a chastity belt, a tracker system, no cell phones and we’ll live in the middle of nowhere. In reality, I’ll just lead by example by being spirited, classy, consistent, philanthropic, hardworking, loyal to my friends and there any second they might need me.”

Be sure to watch Drew Barrymore as a judge on The World’s Best airing on CBS Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT.