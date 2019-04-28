Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast, one of six couples featured on tonight’s season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, welcomed their first daughter to the world this past January.

The couple first connected via a dating app and met in person when Potthast took a trip to Dublin, Ireland. Their relationship quickly blossomed after their meeting, and Castravet decided to relocate to Florida to be with his soon-to-be-wife. The two tied the knot in 2017 and have been going strong since.

Here’s what you need to know about the couple:

1. The Couple Met in Dublin & Moved to Florida to Be Together

Castravet and Potthast captivated audiences during the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and have continued to do so long after the season ended. After chatting on a dating app, the reality star, 28, met Castravet while visiting Dublin in 2016. At the time, the Moldova-native, 32, worked as a bouncer, according to In Touch Weekly.

Their relationship quickly blossomed following their meeting, and Castravet decided to move to Florida to be with Potthast.

2. Potthast’s Family Was Very Protective of Her When They First Met Castravet & Didn’t Trust His Motives

Unfortunately, the couple ran into some issues with Potthast’s family shortly after his arrival. Potthast’s friends and relatives had their doubts about the relationship, especially when Potthast said her man “likes his woman to be a bit more conservative,” and their less-than-welcoming demeanor put a strain on their relationship.

According to In Touch, Potthast’s family and friends were very protective over her and were concerned Castravet might be using her to get his U.S. visa. At one point, he even threatened to leave, according to SoapDirt, telling Potthast “I’m moving out and I don’t need you.” Potthast has admitted that Castravet has a short temper and sometimes makes “rash decisions.”

3. The Couple Tied The Knot in 2017 & Plan to Have a Second Wedding in Moldova

Despite issues with Potthast’s family, the two worked through their issues and made their relationship work. According to a marriage license posted by Reality Blurb, the couple married on December, 2017 at a courthouse in Tampa, Florida. The couple first became engaged in Sicily, Italy in August of 2016.

“Being married is amazing and everything we thought it would be! Expecting a child and growing our family is a true blessing!” they shared. The couple also addressed their plans to have another wedding in Andrei’s native Moldova, according to Distractify.

“We are currently awaiting Andrei’s permanent residency approval so we can travel back to Moldova to visit our family and get started on our Moldavian wedding plans,” they explained.

4. They Found Out Potthast Was Expecting in May, 2018

The couple found out they were expecting last May, when the TLC alum was on a road trip with Castravet and noticed that she had no appetite and felt ill. When the couple got home, Potthast took a pregnancy test, which came back positive. Castravet later revealed that the pregnancy was a total surprise and that they were not trying to start a family at the time, but they were excited nonetheless.

Despite Andrei’s rocky relationship with Elizabeth’s family, they came together for a gender reveal party in October. “Most of my family counted on it being a girl, and everybody was right,” Potthast told Cosmopolitan. “We just kind of had this gut feeling.”

5. They Welcomed Their Daughter Eleanor Louise on January 23, 2019

Potthast gave birth to daughter Eleanor Louise at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday, January 23, in Tampa, Florida. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches, according to her Instagram post.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”

Catch the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After this Sunday, April 28, at 8/7c on TLC, to learn more about Potthast and Castravet’s relationship.

READ NEXT: Will 90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Be Deported Following Divorce?

