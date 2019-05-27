Connor Saeli: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Connor Saeli is an early fan favorite on Season 15 of The Bachelorette. Known as “Connor S.” on the show, the 6’6 stud also quickly caught the attention of the series’ leading lady, Hannah Brown. At 24-years-old, Connor S. is the same age as Hannah, but one of the youngest contestants still in the running for her love and attention.

Connor S. was a competitive swimmer in high school before attending Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. And while he no longer races in the pool, Connor S., who remains living in Dallas, keeps up an extremely active lifestyle. He runs marathons, skis, flies airplanes, and regularly hits the gym.

Originally from Birmingham, Michigan, Connor S. is incredibly close with this family, which includes three siblings, a brother-in-law, and baby niece, Izzy. A Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member and self-proclaimed Justin Bieber fan, it’s easy to see why Hannah, a proud sorority girl from University of Alabama, is already smitten.

Here’s what you need to know about Connor S….

1. Connor S. is a Finance Guy

Unlike many Bachelorette contestants, Connor S. isn’t a model or influencer. Nor is he just a former competitive swimmer, which is how Robby Hayes presented himself on JoJo Fletcher‘s season. Connor S. has worked in the finance world since graduating college.

According to his LinkedIn page, his most recent job was working as a special situations group analyst for Goldman Sachs. However, his resume also notes that he left this position in February, and there’s no update job listed.

2. He Wins The Award For Wittiest Instagram Handle

Most people just use their basic name when picking out a handle for social media websites, and after gaining notoriety from Bachelor Nation, may add “official” or “the real” to their first and last names.

But Connor S. put a little more thought into his Instagram account, and his handle @consaelaway – a play off of his name and “Come Sail Away,” is by far, the wittiest name of Season 15’s men. Plus, it’s a perfectly accurate handle for this adrenaline junkie. Connor S. posts photos of him traveling by seaplane, jet skiing, driving dune buggies, and flying an airplane. It’s safe to assume Hannah would never be bored hanging out with him.

3. Connor S. Genuinely Loves to Travel

Saying “I love to travel” is a generic statement, however, Connor S., in the past few years alone, has traveled to Italy, Ireland, Monaco and Spain. He’s visited the famous David sculpture in Florence, walked around the Parque del Retiro with his parents in Madrid, and in 2016, spent Christmas with his family on a beach in Turks and Caicos. In 2018, the entire family spent Christmas in the Dominican Republic.

4. He’s Super Tight with His Entire Family

If Connor S. make it to Hometown Dates, it’s unclear whether or not the show would travel to Dallas, Texas, where he’s lived since 2013, or to his childhood home in Michigan. But either way, meeting the Saeli family may might Hannah a little nervous. They are a tight unit. His mother Molly and father were on the sidelines cheering Connor S. on during the marathon he ran in December 2017, and together, the trio does workouts on the beach.

Every year for Christmas, the family travels to an exotic island to celebrate the holidays, including his sister Sarah, brothers Brent and Tyler, the latter of whom is married to wife Kate, who welcomed baby Izzy in Fall of 2018.

5. Connor S. is Usually the Tallest Guy in the Room

At 6’6, Connor S. towers not only over his family members, but anyone he takes a picture with appears much smaller than usual. During The Bachelorette premiere, Hannah stood on a stool to greet him after stepped out of the limo, albeit a specially decorated one that he brought to her as a gift.

As a competitive swimmer, his stature was a huge benefit to him in the pool. As a senior in high school, he swam 21.58 in the 50 yard free, 47.93 in the 100 yard free, and as a sophomore was a best of 55.39 in the 100 yard back.

Connor S.’s height bodes well for him with the ladies, as does his ripped body. If he plays his cards right, this 24-year-old can get rid of the stool, as Hannah will see him just fine if he’s bending down on one knee to propose.

