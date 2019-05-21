How Long Is The Voice Finale? When Does It Start & End?

The Voice two-hour finale of season 16 airs tonight from 8 – 10 p.m. CT on NBC. The Top 4 contestants, as well as celebrity performers and the remaining judges will all take the stage tonight to wrap up the season.

The plot description for tonight’s finale reads: “It is revealed who America has chosen to be the winner; chart-topping artists perform and collaborate with the four finalists; fan-favorite past contestants perform.”

Last night’s first-half finale episode saw the finalists performing three times for the coaches: one solo cover, a special duet with their coach, and the debut of their first original single. The episode brought each of the contestants one step closer to being named the season 16 winner of The Voice by America’s voters.

There are only two teams remaining on the show, with Team Blake and Team Legend facing off during tonight’s finale. Legend has just one remaining team member in the running, while Blake Shelton has the last three. Adam Levine’s team was knocked out before the semi-finals even hit, and Clarkson lost her remaining contestant last week. Because Shelton has three contestants left, he has a 75% chance of winning the seventh “Voice” title.

The Top 4 constants competing for the grand prize are as follows:

Maelyn Jarmon

Gyth Rigdon

Andrew Sevener

Dexter Roberts

According to a recent poll by GoldDerby, Maelyn Jarmon is expected to win the competition, after raking in 53% of viewers’ votes. She’s followed by Gyth Rigdon, who came in with 33% of the votes, Dexter Roberts who has 10% of votes, and Andrew Sevener, with 4% of the votes, according to Heavy.

Celebrity performances for tonight’s finale include BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Hootie & the Blowfish, One Republic and Brendon Urie.

For those looking to vote during tonight’s episode, there are several different methods you can use to cast your vote, including app voting, online voting, Xfinity X1 voting, Apple Music voting and Twitter voting. You can get a more detailed explanation of the voting here.

If you are looking for information on how to audition for the singing show, NBC has provided a step-by-step guide on how to get the ball rolling. According to NBC, the steps to audition for the show are pretty simple: You have to create an account with NBC, set up your artist profile, choose an audition city, and print your audition pass before heading to the actual audition.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on NBC to catch the newest episode of The Voice and to watch the Top 4 battle it out for the $100,000 grand prize.

