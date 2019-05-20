Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 16: Predictions & Odds

Season 16 of The Voice is drawing to a close, and tonight, the top four will perform on the finale.

Who is expected to win this season? Here’s what we know:

According to a recent poll by GoldDerby, Maelyn Jarmon is expected to win– she raked in 53% of viewers’ votes. Jarmon is the only contestant in the ring for John Legend. She’s followed not-so-closely by Gyth Rigdon, who came in with 33% of the votes. After that is Dexter Roberts, with 10% of votes, and Andrew Sevener, with 4% of the votes.

If Rigdon, Roberts, or Sevener win, that would bring Blake Shelton his seventh season victory on The Voice.

What do we know about the frontrunner, Maelyn Jarmon? This 26-year-old hails from Frisco, Texas. When she was just two, according to NBC, she had tubes inserted in her ears to help out with ear infections she was experiencing– unfortunately, the procedure left her with damaged eardrums. She became deaf in the right ear and had only 80% of hearing in her left ear. When she was 13, Maelyn became involved in musical theater, and at 17, she moved to New York City with her parents to have a go at Broadway. When she was 21, she stepped away from those dreams, deciding instead to focus on creating original music.

The judges have raved about her performances and vocal chops this season, with Adam telling her, “You definitely should win The Voice… You embody what the show is about and what it has been about for all these seasons.” John Legend added that she was “the best vocalist on the show.”

Speaking about her decision to sing “Stay” on last week’s episode, Jarmon said, “It’s easy to make [the song] about a relationship, but I’m making it about my relationship to my career,” she said. “I am ready to be out there and make my own music… and to make the finale.”

Tonight, each finalist will perform three times– one new solo cover, a special duet, and what they want to be their first original single. On Tuesday, the winner will be announced.

Gyth Rigdon, who’s expected to come in second place according to GoldDerby, is 25 and from Singer, Louisiana. Gyth grew up on his family’s racehorse farm and began singing at age 15. Two years later, he earned himself a gig singing a three-hour live show at a biker bar. He’s taken his music on the road, since, and has shared the stage with artists like Jake Owen and Gary Allen.

Who will win this season of The Voice? Be sure to tune into the season 16 finale, tonight and tomorrow night on NBC.