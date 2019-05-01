Who Is Hosting the BBMAs Tonight? Kelly Clarkson

Photo by: Joseph Cultice/NBC
Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards once again after hosting the event in 2018. She won’t just be hosting the awards however; she is also set to perform this evening. Clarkson will perform the song “Broken and Beautiful” from the new “UglyDolls” movie, which she actually performed for the first time last night on The Voice results show. Clarkson is a coach on the show with her UglyDolls co-star Blake Shelton.
After the news broke that Clarkson was hosting the BBMAs again, she told Billboard “I had so much fun hosting the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ last year that I’m back for more. We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”
Clarkson is currently continuing her run as a judge on The Voice, and is about to dive headfirst into her own personal hosting gig this fall with NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, according to Billboard.
The BBMAs are held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, and the 26th annual ceremony will honor the biggest acts in music for their successes on the Billboard charts over the last year. With over 50 categories spanning over several genres of music, including rock, rap, country and pop music, the night is expected to be filled with some major performances and musical debuts.
Clarkson herself has 27 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including 11 top 10s and three No. 1 songs, including “A Moment Like This,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”
For tonight’s event, Cardi B leads the board with 21 nominations across 18 categories, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Invasion of Privacy and Top Hot 100 Song for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The “Bodak Yellow” singer is actually competing against herself in three categories: Top Hot 100 song, Top-Selling Song, and Top Collaboration, according to PEOPLE.
Drake and Post Malone trail closely behind Cardi with 17 nods each, and Bazzi, Juice Wrld, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa and Ella Mai also received nominations for top new artist. A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are nominated for the Chart Achievement Award, Top Soundtrack, and Top-Selling Song for “Shallow.”
Other performers for tonight’s event include Taylor Swift, BTS, Madonna, Ciara and the Jonas Brothers, who will perform their smash hit “Sucker,” marking their first televised award show performance in 10 years. Another big performance expected is from this year’s BBMAs Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey, who will be celebrating her honor onstage. She is joining previous recipients including Janet Jackson, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Céline Dion and the late Prince, according to Us Weekly.
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards airs tonight, on May 1, 2019, 8/7c, only on the NBC network. Tune in to catch some of your favorite artists and musicians perform.
