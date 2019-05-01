Who Is Hosting the BBMAs Tonight? Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards once again after hosting the event in 2018. She won’t just be hosting the awards however; she is also set to perform this evening. Clarkson will perform the song “Broken and Beautiful” from the new “UglyDolls” movie, which she actually performed for the first time last night on The Voice results show. Clarkson is a coach on the show with her UglyDolls co-star Blake Shelton.

After the news broke that Clarkson was hosting the BBMAs again, she told Billboard “I had so much fun hosting the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ last year that I’m back for more. We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Clarkson is currently continuing her run as a judge on The Voice, and is about to dive headfirst into her own personal hosting gig this fall with NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, according to Billboard.

The BBMAs are held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, and the 26th annual ceremony will honor the biggest acts in music for their successes on the Billboard charts over the last year. With over 50 categories spanning over several genres of music, including rock, rap, country and pop music, the night is expected to be filled with some major performances and musical debuts.