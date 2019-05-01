Jonas Brothers Announce First National Tour in a Decade: Happiness Begins

It’s been nearly a decade since all three of the Jonas Brothers were performing together on a national tour, but on May 1, the reunited trio announced that they will be headlining the Happiness Begins Tour on August 7, in Miami, Florida.

While August seems far away now, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas also announced their new album, Happiness Begins, will be released nationwide on June, 7. Based on the stellar response the siblings have received for their first comeback single “Sucker,” prediction sales for the boy band’s reunion record and tour are huge.

In a statement in the official press release the Jonas Brothers said, “We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we’ve partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

Produced by Live Nation, the Happiness Begins Tour Presented by American Airlines and Mastercard will make stops all over America, including Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, and Dallas, before making their final stop on October 20, in Los Angeles, California, at the famous Hollywood Bowl.

American Airlines Mastercard Presale Begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10 am at LiveNation.com

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, May 10. For fans looking to attend VIP style, details will be announced on Friday, May 3, before regular tickets go on sale. VIP packages will be available for purchase on May 10th.

For those looking to score seats in the front row, a limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will be going on sale. These VIP packages will allow fans to reserve seats in either the first 5 rows, general admission on First On Floor, B-Stage VIP Bar area, transportation, preferred entrance and more.



For those hoping to see the Jonas Brothers’ fiancées and wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, or Danielle Jonas, it’s almost guaranteed they they will be making special appearances at many of their tour stops. As stars of their latest “Sucker” music video, they may even join their men on stage for a special performance.

