When Did Cardi B & Offset Get Married?

Cardi B and husband Offset secretly eloped on September 20, 2017, although he had famously proposed to her onstage in Philadelphia shortly after they were already married. Cardi officially confirmed their marriage in June, 2018 with a post on Twitter, just before giving birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi shared a look into their intimate bedroom wedding to honor their one year anniversary last September. She posted a picture on Instagram revealing their impromptu ceremony that took place in their bedroom, with her cousin as the only witness. The image shows Cardi wearing a white tracksuit while holding hands with Offset as they tied the knot.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself!” she wrote on Twitter after confirming their nuptials. “Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the tow of us and my cousin,” Cardi continued. “I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!! Well now since you lil nosey f*cks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

Although the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Migos star have had many ups and downs throughout their relationship, they continued to work to keep their family together. The couple split back in December, 2018, after Offset was allegedly involved in yet another cheating scandal.

Cardi posted a video on Instagram that has since been taken down, titled “There you go..peace and love,” to announce that she and husband and fellow rapper Offset had split up, saying that the two had tried to work out their differences but ultimately fell “out of love” with each other, and have decided to separate.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything,” she said in the video. “And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners… He’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” Check out the full Instagram video below.

“It might take time to get a divorce,” Cardi continued. “And I’m always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Many fans weren’t surprised to hear about the split, (although some believed it was a publicity stunt), as Offset has repeatedly been involved in numerous cheating scandals before the two had their child, and throughout Cardi’s pregnancy. Early last year, Cardi publicly confirmed Offset was at the center of yet another sex tape cheating scandal but asked for fans to respect her privacy as she sorted out her future plans.

For months following the split, Offset publicly tried to win Cardi back, often making grand gestures of romance while begging her to take him back. He crashed Cardi’s show at the Rolling Loud Festival when he rolled out several floral signs on stage with the words “Take Me Back Cardi” painted on them right before she was set to perform. He also often tweeted that he missed her, once writing in all caps “F–K YALL I MISS CARDI.”

His persistence apparently worked, as Cardi and Offset are back together and going strong. Offset opened up to the Breakfast Club about the split, claiming it took a lot of hard work (and money), but he won his woman back in the end.

“I did some things that’s wrong, but bro, don’t kill me,” Offset, 27, said. “Allow me and my people to work this out, ’cause now it’s serious. It’s not no game.” He added, “You gotta learn it’s not no game. It’s a family thing. You can lose it. I don’t give a damn, I love my girl. I don’t ever wanna lose that feeling.”

“You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow,” he said. “Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you’re with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her.”

Catch Cardi B tonight at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which airs tonight, on May 1, 2019, 8/7c, only on the NBC network.

