Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day: June 25

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have MTV’s reboot of their hit reality series The Hills making everyone feel nostalgic for Justin Bobby, how Chance the Rapper got his favorite food back on the menu at Wendy’s, why people aren’t buying You Tube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau engagement news, and more…

TOP STORY: It Seems Jake Paul Proposed to Tana Mongeau Just for the Cameras

While Tana Mongeau was celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas, which was being documented by MTV for a reality show special, Tana Turns 21, she announced that her boyfriend Jake Paul, 22, proposed. She tweeted, “JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” and for those wondering what her answer was, and hour later she tweeted, “I’m….. engaged……”

JAKE JUST PROPOSED — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

Nothing says I love you like @jakepaul using bottle service in the club to propose to @tanamongeau !!! 😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/xOXQoso86r — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 24, 2019

Video of the party and Paul’s proposal were tweeted online, however, fans are having trouble believing how serious the young couple is taking this “engagement.” They’ve only been dating two months, and much of the Twitterverse believes this big news is only to drum up press for her MTV series. Before proposing, Paul had another flashy surprise for Mongeau. Even though his girlfriend doesn’t even have a driver’s license, he gifted her a new Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

Mongeau, who’s last relationship was with actress Bella Thorne, is aware people aren’t buying the engagement to Paul, who’s a notorious prankster, and responded to some of the naysayers claiming that it’s not a joke. However, when there’s two people who will do anything for a viral video, it’s hard to believe this is the real deal.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Chance the Rapper Helps Brings Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets at Wendy’s

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

It all started on May 4th, when Chance The Rapper sent out a tweet that read, “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” to which Wendy’s verified accounts quickly replied, “It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.”

And then on June 24, Wendy’s seemed to hint at an August 19th release for their beloved spicy nuggets. To Twitter users asking why they have to wait until August Wendy’s tweeted, “It means launching a product nationally takes time, and maybe just be happy they’re finally coming back instead of default complaining.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: ‘The Hills’ Returns to MTV & Justin Bobby Hasn’t Aged a Day

🗣 JUSTIN BOBBY EXISTING pic.twitter.com/f4uRBscGY3 — The Hills (@thehills) June 18, 2019

MTV’s revival of its 2006 hit reality series The Hills: New Beginnings premiered Monday night, and all people could talk about was the return of Justin “Bobby” Brescia, and how fantastic he still looks.

While the series is once again trying to push a romantic storyline between him and Audrina Patridge, viewers don’t even seem to care that it’s completely fabricated. Whatever reason producers need to keep the original bad boy of The Hills on their TV screens is just fine with them.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. George & Amal Clooney Join Barack & Michelle Obama’s Vacation the South of France

2. Luke P. Is Still a Contestant on The Bachelorette: Last Night’s Episode Recap

3. Meghan Markle Quietly Updated Her Engagement Ring

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Ricky Gervais, 58. Busy Phillips, 40. LaLa Anthony, 40. Linda Cardellini, 44.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here