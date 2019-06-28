Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day, June 28

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we learned Beyonce still lets mom Tina Lawson do her hair, Elizabeth Banks released the first trailer for her Charlie’s Angel reboot starring Kristen Stewart, critical darling One Day at a Time is coming back back for a fourth season after being cancelled by Netflix, and more….

TOP STORY: ‘One Day at A Time’ Gets Saved By Pop TV & CBS

Four months ago, Netflix cancelled One Day at a Time which left not only fans of the show heartbroken, but the cast, as well. On June 27, however, Pop TV, the niche CBS-owned cable network, and American home of the hit comedy Schitt’s Creek, announced to the joy of many that they’ve ordered a fourth season of the popular series, and that 13 new episodes will debut in 2020. For those that don’t have access to Pop, CBS will air the new episodes on primetime later that year, the same network which aired the Norman Lear created show during its original run over 40 years ago.

Of the critically acclaimed reboot series, which stars Rita Moreno, Justine Machado, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinell and Stephen Goblowski, Pop TV president Brad Schwartz said in a statement, “How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next. If Schitt’s Creek has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

Lear, who continues to serve as executive producer at age 96 said, “I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on. Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Elizabeth Banks Tweets Out First Trailer for ‘Charlie’s Angel’ Reboot

The world hasn’t seen the crime-fighting trio of women known as Charlie’s Angels since 2003, but co-writer and director of the reboot film , Elizabeth Banks, just released the first-look trailer for the movie which stars Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in the titular roles.

Banks also stars in the film, which is set to premiere in theaters on November 15, along with Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout star Noah Centineo, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Nat Faxon.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Beyonce Doesn’t Like it When Her Mom Does Her Hair

Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson posted a video on her Instagram story while she combed her daughter’s hair, and had fun mimicking stylist Neal Farinah as went along saying aloud, “All naturale!” over and over again. Beyonce’s response, making for perhaps the most relatable mother/daughter moment, “Mama, that’s really annoying,” the singer said. “I mean very annoying, Mom.”

Beyonce’s mom found purposely bugging her daughter to be hilarious, and captioned the video, “I was trimming my baby’s hair today and i am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying.”

While Tina’s video has since disappeared, Neal thankfully reposted it on his own page with the caption, “WHAT WEAVE WHAT WIG. YES YES ALL NATURAL @mstinalawson @beyonce LET THEM KNOW. SAY WHAT BLACK GIRLS GOT HAIR.”

