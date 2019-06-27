Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day: June 27

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Madonna’s new music video for “God Control” which comes with an extreme violence warning, actor Adam Scott starts a Twitter war with Senate Major Leader Mitch McConnell, the fiercest female bail agent on TV, Beth Chapman, passes away at age 51, and more…

TOP STORY: Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman ‘Hikes the Stairway to Heaven’

After being diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in 2017, Beth Chapman, 51, wife of Duane Chapman, and star of Dog the Bounty Hunter, died from related complications on June 26. After two surgeries, her cancer had progressed to Stage 4 lung cancer, and a coughing fit forced doctors to put her in medically induced coma on June 24. She was surrounded by her family at Hawaii Queen’s Medical Center when she passed two days later.

Beth is also survived by her children, Cecily Chapman, from her first marriage to Keith A. Barmore, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Her husband was the first to break the upsetting news to the public. Duane tweeted, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Adam Scott Sends Mitch McConnell a Cease & Desist on Twitter

Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

Adam cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

Even if the GIF Mitch McConnell’s team is using on Twitter is of Ben Wyatt, a fictional character from NBC’s former hit sitcom Parks & Rec, the actor whom portrayed that role on the series, Adam Scott, wants no part of anything having to do with the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, or anyone who supports Trump’s Presidency.

Retweeting Team Mitch’s post, Scott did not mince words while snatching his image back. The actor wrote, “Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Madonna’s New Music Video for ‘God Control’

Madonna grabbed the nation’s attention with the release of her newest music video, “God Control,” a track off her latest album Madame X. In the 8-minute video, the “Vogue” singer recreates the massacre shooting that took place at PULSE, an LGBT nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on July 12, 2016, which left 49 people dead.

The title of Madonna’s song is a play off of “gun control,” and she released the video on her You Tube channel with the following written message: “This is your wake up call. Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out. Wake up and insist on common-sense gun safety legislation. Innocent lives depend on it. Join me in supporting the following organizations,” and lists 11 websites for which viewers can check out and help make a change.

