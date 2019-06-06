Paradise Hotel 2019 Winner & Ending Predictions

Paradise Hotel’s season finale airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox. The reality dating series follows single bachelors and bachelorettes on a tropical getaway resort trying to find love while attempting to not to be voted out of the hotel by their fellow castmates.

The episode 7 description for the June 6 finale reads: “The last couple standing walks away with the grand prize and maybe even love.” Fans of the show are excited for the season finale, and have been debating who will be voted off during tonight’s episode.

Roseanne and Tyler looked like the couple that would make it all the way to the end … that is, until Roseanne was eliminated last week after frequently bumping heads with Tyler and getting into several spats with his ex Shaylie. Twitter users were already expecting that Roseanne would be sent home, so her elimination just confirmed fan theories heading into the two-hour special last week.

With $250,000 on the line… the final check out of the season is the most intense ever. 🤑 Don't miss a minute of madness TOMORROW at 8/7c on #ParadiseHotel. pic.twitter.com/rtZaNjcmm0 — Paradise Hotel (@ParadiseHotel) June 5, 2019

So who has the best chance of winning tonight? To be honest, it’s impossible to predict how this show will shake out with any amount of certainty. With new variables thrown in the mix every week, it’s difficult to pinpoint who has the best shot at winning. There is also very little viewer interest in the show (which is part of the reason Fox cut the series short) so there aren’t as many fan theories or Reddit threads discussing who they think might be the ultimate winner in the end.

However, despite the low audience interest, the show does have a plethora of dedicated viewers who pop up on the official Twitter page to complain about the shortened season and take educated guesses at who will walk away with the grand prize. Those who are still in the mix are hoping Brittany and Tyler will win in the end, with some rooting for David and Kendall.

Whoever does win will be going home with $250,000, at the very least. The show also emphasizes the romantic aspect of the show, but since there are always an odd number of people at the hotel, the inevitable winner may or may not find true love by the end of the season. Producer SallyAnn Salsano has one bit of advice for everyone on the show, however. She told Us Weekly, “If you’re coming here, and you’re not looking for love, you have no chance of winning and no chance for the money.”

Knowing that the @ParadiseHotel is less than 24 hours away. You guys are in for some gooooood stuff! pic.twitter.com/MFT3NijgJ7 — Brittany Campbell (@BrittSmiless) June 6, 2019

If you’re wondering why the show was cut short, Fox recently reduced the number of episodes, as well as the nights that the show airs, due to low ratings. According to Heavy, the first four episodes of Paradise Hotel have averaged a .40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.2 million viewers, which is significantly lower than the network’s highest rated show, The Masked Singer, which averaged 2.59 in the 18-49 demographic and 8.167 million viewers.

Despite the low ratings for the show, Fox was already casting for the next season early on, when the show first aired. The network wrote on their casting website: “Fifteen Years ago, one groundbreaking reality show swept across the world and defined a new genre. Now after a combined 46 seasons in over 20 countries, Paradise Hotel, the show that started it all is coming home to FOX. And now, we’re looking for a cast that can live up to the legacy of one of the greatest shows ever made.” If you are interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements to be on the show in the future, click here.

Who do you think will win on tonight’s season finale of Paradise Hotel? Let us know in the comments below, and check back later this evening for an update on the winner!

