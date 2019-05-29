Is Paradise Hotel on TV Tonight? When is the Next New Episode?

Paradise Hotel, which usually airs Mondays and Wednesdays, will no longer air either evening, and will now only air Thursday nights until June 6. Fox recently reduced the number of episodes for the series after low ratings caused the network to cut the season short. The next new episode of Paradise Hotel will air Thursday night, May 30, at 8/7c on Fox.

The reality dating series, which premiered in a two-hour block on May 9, 2019, follows single bachelors and bachelorettes on a tropical getaway resort trying to find love while attempting to not to be voted out of the hotel by their fellow castmates. Check out the official Fox description of the show below:

The show “follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money. Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers will be surrounded by sun, fun and romance – all cloaked in a wild competition. This paradise won’t last forever…it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, these singles will vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try and influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.”

According to Heavy, the first four episodes of Paradise Hotel have averaged a .40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.2 million viewers, which is significantly lower than the network’s highest rated show, The Masked Singer, which averaged 2.59 in the 18-49 demographic and 8.167 million viewers.

The show, which is hosted by Kristin Cavallari, has fallen far short of expectations, and Cavallari herself believes it’s because you “can’t fall in love with the show,” according to Bustle. Despite the fact that the show is meant to help find love, it’s also about winning the $250,000 grand prize, so Cavallari believes the motive for money outweighs the motive for love.

“I don’t know that you can really go on a TV show to find love… I mean I know it’s happened a few times but I think it’s extremely hard to trust somebody. I think that obviously, if you’re going on a TV show, there’s other motives there than just trying to find love. So I think it just adds so many different layers to it that just become so complicated and stressful to me.”

Despite the low ratings for the show, Fox was already casting for the next season early on, when the show first aired. The network wrote on their casting website: “Fifteen Years ago, one groundbreaking reality show swept across the world and defined a new genre. Now after a combined 46 seasons in over 20 countries, Paradise Hotel, the show that started it all is coming home to FOX. And now, we’re looking for a cast that can live up to the legacy of one of the greatest shows ever made.” If you are interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements to be on the show in the future, click here.

Tune in Thursday nights to catch the remaining episodes of Paradise Hotel at 8/7c, only on Fox.

