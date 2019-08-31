Hallmark’s ‘My One & Only’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its original TV movie series for the summer series with My One & Only, starring Pascale Hutton and Sam Page. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘My One & Only’

My One & Only premieres tonight, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air on September 4 at 6 p.m. Eastern, September 7 at 7 p.m., and September 8 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Contestants on The One, Stephanie and Oliver try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Stephanie and Alex, the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide.”

‘My One & Only’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba

My One & Only was filmed in Canada, mostly in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Rhonda Dent, who plays Kelly in the movie, shared a lot of behind-the-scenes photos from Winnipeg, Manitoba. For the photo below she wrote: “In a far off land called Winnipeg movie magic is happening :).”

Amy Groening, who stars as Lisa Gray in the movie, shared these photos from Winnipeg.

On July 19 Dent shared this photo and said she was heading back to Vancouver City where she lives.

Much of the filming was done at Birds Hill Provincial Park in Manitoba, Canada, according to Instagram posts shared by the actors. The park has beach and picnic areas that are popular in the summer, and areas for skiing and horseback riding in the winter, including horse-drawn sleigh rides. It’s popular all year round.

This great photo was shared by Megan Leies in Winnipeg. She’s a hairstylist for the movie.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos tagged as being from Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Roz Murray, who starred as Donna Welsh in the movie, shared this next photo on Instagram.

Another location for filming was Patricia Beach Provincial Park in Beaconia, Manitoba.

The movie filmed in July and wrapped at the end of the month.

Here are some fun behind-the-scenes photos.

They had a lot of fun moments making the movie.

The Cast for ‘My One & Only’

The film stars Pascale Hutton as Stephanie. She’s known for her starring role in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, which was just renewed for season six. Her other credits include Summer of Dreams, The Unspoken, Royal Pains (Nikki), Once Upon a Time (Princess Gerda), Recipe for Love, Arctic Air (Krista), Continuum (Alicia), Fringe(Sally), Sanctuary (Abby Corrigan), A Family Thanksgiving, Cats & Dogs, Rookie Blue, Supernatural (Lia), Flashpoint (Kira Marlowe), Intelligence (Julianna), Reaper, Traveler (Kim Doherty), The Dead Zone (Karen), Smallville (Raya/Karen), and more.

She also starred in Hallmark’s The Perfect Bride series, in Wedding of Dreams, and more.

The movie also stars Sam Page as Alex. At one point, Page juggled three recurring arcs on Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, and Greek simultaneously. His other impressive credits include Gossip Girl, Switched at Birth, House of Cards, Living on Video, The Bold Type, Scandal, The Mindy Project, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Necessary Roughness, Last Resort, Up All Night, The Event, Castle, Lie to Me, Shark, Red Line, Falling Up, Self/less, Caught, The Tiger Hunter, American Dreams, 7th Heaven, Popular, Point Pleasant, All My Children, and more. Some fans think he looks a lot like Casey Scott, who plays Kevin Keller on Riverdale. (They do look like they could be brothers.)

Sam Page starred on The Story of Us for Hallmark in 2019. He was also on Hallmark’s Walking the Dog in 2017. He starred in Hallmark’s Royal New Year’s Eve in 2017.

Stephen Huszar stars as Oliver. Huszar’s many credits include The Cradle Will Fall, Paradise Falls, Corner Gas, Smallville, Milton’s Secret, 30 Days of Night, Faces in the Crowd, Ferocious, The Flash, Fringe, Continuum, Supernatural, Letterkenny, and more. He starred in Return to Christmas Creek in 2018 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. He was also a villain named Plunder on The Flash in 2017.

Pictured above are Bruce Dawson and Susan Hogan with Pascale Hutton.

Bruce Dawson played Jeremy in the movie. His previous credits include numerous Hallmark movies, Jon Finds Grace, iZombie, Cedar Cove (David), The Killing (Phillip), Bad Seeds (Uncle Ray), Supernatural, Arrow, Fairly Legal, Flash Gordon (Dr. Lawrence Gordon in 2007-2008), Smallville, The L Word (Donald), Sub Zero, The Dead Zone, Voyage of Terror, Higher Ground, Millennium, and much more.

Susan Hogan played Ruth Fletcher. Her credits include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Dorothy), Time For Me to Come Home for Christmas, Welcome to Christmas, Christmas Joy, Wedding March series (Nora), Hailey Dean Mysteries (Elizabeth Dean), Garage Sale Mystery, Motive, Murder She Baked, CAT 8 (VP Alice Crane), Warehouse 13, Life Unexpected (Ellen), Battlestar Galactica (Capt. Doyle Franks), The L Word (Sharon), Cold Squad, The Outer Limits, In Cold Blood, Night Heat (Nicole in 95 episodes in the mid-1980s), The Little Vampire (Helga), The Little Hobo (Meg), and more.

Pictured above are Amy Groening, Robert Nahum, and Jaqueline Loewen.

Amy Groening played Lisa Gray. Her credits include Mr. D, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Backpackers (Franny), Reign (Charlotte), Her With Me, Horizon, Father’s Day, and more.

Robert Nahum played Jack. According to his Instagram, he’s an actor, singer, songwriter, and musician. He recently starred in the short film Ghost Box.

Jaqueline Loewen played Nancy. She often does stunts, and her other credits in acting include Euphoria, Reasonable Doubt, The Journey Home, Faces in the Crowd, The Capture of the Green River Killer, and more.

Roz Murray played Donna Welsh. Her credits include Hailey Dean Mystery (Alicia), Rocky Mountain Christmas, Runaway Christmas Bride, NarcoLeap, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, Unspeakable, Picture Perfect Mysteries, Shut Eye, Aurora Tea Garden Mystery, Fringe, and more.

Rhonda Dent is pictured above. She played Kelly in the movie. Her many previous credits include Memories of Christmas, Poinsettias for Christmas, Yes I Do, Life Sentence, Rocky Mountain Christmas, The Mistletoe Inn, Snowcapped Christmas, Pumpkin Pie Wars, Van Helsing, Supernatural, Blood Ties, The 4400, Just Cause, That Was Then (Lanie Snider), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Solange Sookram (Liz)

Jason Wishnowski (Credited as “handsome man”)

Ray Strachan (pilot)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

