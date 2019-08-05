Who Does Tayshia Adams End Up With on Bachelor in Paradise 2019?

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise is going to be one wild ride in Mexico, especially for contestant Tayshia Adams. The former finalist from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is no stranger to drama, but she walks into Paradise with a history of hooking up with Blake Hortsmann, completely unaware that she’s the third suitress from Bachelor Nation with whom he’s had flirtations, not including his season’s Bachelorette star, Becca Kufrin.

As reported by Reality Steve, prior to when Paradise started filming, Blake hooked up with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia, and Kristina Schulman, the latter of whom viewers first men on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. However, Blake shows up to Paradise announcing that he’s looking to be with Hannah G., an odd proclamation considering he’s already hooked up with so many of her friends.

It’s hard to imagine Blake didn’t realize all his dirty laundry would get aired on Paradise, but sometimes men aren’t that bright. And Tayshia quickly moves on.

The 28-year-old phlebotomist, a person who’s trained to draw blood, is from Orange County, California, and tried her luck to find love on The Bachelor after divorcing her husband, Josh Bourelle. They were married for a year and a half before citing “irreconcilable difference” in 2017. While she discussed the difficulty of separating from her ex-husband with Colton, Tayshia was called out in the media for never mentioning the man she dated afterward.

According to US Weekly, Tayshia was dating Chase Oslwang right up until she left to film Season 23 of The Bachelor, even going as far to say she spent the night with him the evening before flying to Los Angeles.

Chase said, “I moved some things around… before she ended up deciding to leave [for The Bachelor], because she still wasn’t really sure if she was going to go on the show or not. She was still back and forth… she wasn’t sure. As it got closer, I could kind of see changes between us and I could kind of tell that she was leaning toward going. I don’t know all of the exact reasons for that.” He also mentioned that they were in touch after she returned home from filming, but apparently they were not able to rekindle their romance.

[The res of this post contains MAJOR spoilers from Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, if you don’t want to know what happens STOP READING NOW.]

Tayshia Finds an Unlikely Love on ‘Paradise’

While things quickly end with Blake, Tayshia gets romantic with two other contestants in Paradise, Derek Peth, from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and John Paul Jones, a fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s cycle. While it may seem like an odd pairing at first, JPJ is the on who ultimately steals Tayshia’s heart.

In fact, JPJ and Derek get into a huge fight in Mexico. Apparently, JPJ overhears Derek making a comment, something along the lines of using women, which causes the chill, chicken nugget loving dude to have an emotional break down. Tayshia sides with JPJ, which causes Derek to leave the show in tears.

Are Tayshia and John Paul Jones Still Together?

For many viewers, Tayshia and JPJ are an odd match, but remember that Tayshia is born and bred SoCal girl. Her laid back, beach lifestyle is actually perfectly in line with JPJ, who’s personality is very Spicoli, Sean Penn’s fictional burn-out character from Fast Time at Ridgemont High.

However, JPJ is no burn out. He’s incredibly smart, JPJ is a successful financial analyst, and has an extremely witty, dry type of humor. Not only is he pretty to look at, he can make Tayshia laugh, which is the cornerstone of any great relationship. Unfortunately, Tayshia and JPJ do not turn out to be a storybook romance. At the end of the season, the couple turns down their option for an Overnight Date, with reports that Tayshia is the one who ended it.

Now, in true Bachelor Nation fashion, things are never truly over until after the after-show. While things might’ve not felt right in Paradise, there’s always a chance that Tayshia and JPJ reconnected after filming ended, and chose to rekindle their romance at a more real-life pace. Only time will tell.

