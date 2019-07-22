John Paul Jones on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With his catchy three name moniker and surf-ready blonde locks, John Paul Jones quickly became a beguiling fan favorite competing for Hannah Brown‘s heart on Season 15 of The Bachelorette. While it always appeared unlikely that the 24-year-old from Lanham, Maryland, would be the one proposing to Hannah in the end, or even one of the finalists during the Hometown Dates, he seemed like one of the few guys that was there for all the right reasons.

Aside from his deep love for chicken nuggets, and infectious laid-back vibe, viewers never learned a whole lot about John Paul Jones, like the fact he graduated magna cum laude from Catholic University, or has a family of look-a-like siblings. He didn’t received a ton of screen time, however, there’s a lot more to this Taylor Kitsch look-a-like than his memorable name and good looks. So, the fact that JP was cast on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is exciting news.

Host Chris Harrison aptly compared him to Spicoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, referencing Sean Penn’s iconic stoner character in the cult teen film, he also said, “JPJ isn’t as much a contestant as much as he is a mood. He’s a way of life… he might be my new spirit animal.”

Here’s what you need to know about John Paul Jones….

1. John Paul Jones Is a Financial Analyst

Part of the allure of JPJ, is that while Harrison may call him Spicoli, he’s no burn out. A graduate of Catholic University, John Paul works graduated Magna Cum Laude from their Busch School of Business and Economics.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he now works as a financial analyst for a company called 2U. Prior to that, he was a research intern at Hudson Structured Capital Management. On his official bio page on ABC’s website, however, he listed his occupation as being John Paul Jones, which is not not accurate.

2. He Did Theatre in College

JPJ is also a theatre nerd. While he could easily be type-casted as the stoner from every 90s teen film, JPJ appears to have real acting chops, and his Instagram includes photos of him starring as Hal in Catholic University’s production of William Inge’s Picnic.

While it appears that JPJ stopped performing in the theatre after leaving the D.C. based college, he still lives and works in the Washington Metropolitan area.

3. John and His Siblings Look Like Quintuplets

The financial analyst is super tight with his family. JPJ has four siblings, and they all look like the could be quintuplets. They’re all tall, skinny, blonde and beautiful. The Paul Jones genes obviously run strong. While The Paradise star is close with his siblings, JPJ also has a great relationship with his parents. And yes, Mr. and Mrs. Jones are also great looking humans.

His little sister Jilli, who’s a student at Fordham University, and this won’t be shocking, works as part-time professional model. She’s represented by Vision Model Management.

4. He’s a Reluctant Instagram Star

Prior to The Bachelorette, JPJ only had 19 photos on Instagram, and in things that make you go “Aw,” his first ever post in 2013 was a picture of him and his mom. Even with such little screen time making it to air, JPJ grew to have nearly 40K followers on the social media site during his run on the reality series, and now, he’s verified with 113K followers.

Even with all the newfound fame, he has not posted a thirst trap of photos like most former Bachelorette contestants. JPJ posts pictures of his dogs, with his siblings, and fun shots of him fishing, or doing a canon ball into the river. Regardless of content, even the old photos of his are filled with fans’ messages in the comments section, including fun notes from Hannah, and fellow contestants, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Mike Johnson.

5. He’s In on the Jokes About His Name

While JPJ is obviously smart, he has a playful side and a very specific type of dry humor. His instagram handle is @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones – so for those wondering how serious he was when he told Hannah to always refer to him as John Paul Jones, know that he is completely aware of the effect his triple name has on people, and has chosen to embrace its alliteration absurdity.



In the video above, flip to minute 1:09 to re-watch his memorable entrance, where he announces his full name three times in the span of less that 10 seconds.

READ NEXT: Peter Weber: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know