Darcey Silva’s Twin Sister Stacey on 90 Day Fiancé

Darcey Silva, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has a twin sister named Stacey who has appeared on several episodes of the show with her. Stacey even joined Darcey on Pillow Talk, TLC’s popular spinoff series which features stars from earlier seasons of the show who relax in bed with their loved ones and dissect the newest installments of 90 Day Fiancé.

On tonight’s episode of the show, Darcey and British boyfriend Tom travel to Albania to meet up with Stacey, who is dating a man from Albania named Florian Sukaj; however, Tom is slightly put off by Darcey’s “twin dynamic,” according to TLC’s episode description, and his first impression of Stacey isn’t very good.

Here’s what we know about Darcey’s twin sister Stacey:

Stacey Appeared Alongside Darcey on Pillow Talk & the Twins Have Released Music on Spotify

As mentioned above, the twins have appeared together on episodes of Pillow Talk, where they invited viewers into their homes to watch the newest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. The ladies were a big hit on the show and kept fans on their toes with hilarious commentary and witty remarks as they reacted to the drama and added their own thoughts on the featured couples.

The reality stars also recently launched a career in music as the Silva Twins, debuting their first song titled “Lock Your Number” on Spotify last year. The dynamic duo described the song on CDBaby as a “fun dance song which has a very catchy, memorable hook that everyone can relate to.” Check out the song below:

The twins are very close, and Darcey hold’s Stacey’s approval in high esteem when it comes to the men she dates. Stacey didn’t approve of Darcey’s ex-fiance Jesse Meester, so she is hoping her sister likes Tom.

“Stacey always told me Jesse was bad for me,” Darcey says on tonight’s episode of the show. “I just didn’t listen.” However, it looks like Tom’s first impression of Stacey isn’t very good, according to Soap Dirt; read on to find out why.

Tom Doesn’t Appear to Like Darcey & Stacey’s ‘Twin Dynamic’ On Tonight’s Episode of the Show

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of the show reveal that Tom isn’t terribly impressed with Stacey after flying to Albania to meet his girlfriend’s twin sister. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers show Darcey and Tom flying to Tirana, Albania to meet Stacey. However, Stacey shows up late to their meeting, which Tom isn’t too happy about.

“I don’t like waiting for anyone, really. 15 minutes goes by, becomes 20, 25,” Tom says, according to Soap Dirt. “And it’s supposed to be like an introduction to the family. It’s not getting off to a good start”.

As Tom gets more put off by their late arrival, Darcey continues to text Stacey, to no avail. Soap Dirt reports that Tom finally gives Stacey and Florian an ultimatum – arrive in fifteen minutes or he’s gone, so it definitely looks like their first meeting isn’t off to a great start.

Darcey & Stacey are at Odds About Stacey’s Albanian Boyfriend

According to another article by Soap Dirt, Darcey and Stacey are currently in a heated argument over Stacey’s Albanian boyfriend Florian, who Darcey believes is using Stacey. The publication reports that Darcey implied that her twin has been begging her to help sponsor Florian, an Albanian model and Stacey’s boyfriend of four years, so she can bring him back to the U.S. Darcey apparently refused to help because she believes Florian is using her twin for money and for his green card.

Soap Dirt also reports that Darcey doesn’t believe Florian will be a good step-father or provider for her nephews, according to an Instagram post. Darcey added that Stacey needs to “figure it out on her own” and not depend on her and their family for help sponsoring him. “I will not condone my sister to try to repeatedly convince me to help,” she insisted. “I will not do that as a sister.” You can read her Instagram posts here.

Catch the twins on the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

READ NEXT: Are Caesar & Maria Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

