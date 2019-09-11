Deonna & Greg, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, are a fan-favorite couple who shared an immediate, strong bond when they first met at the alter.

The couple has been relatively drama-free throughout season 9, and both have worked hard to make their relationship succeed. So are Deonna and Greg still together today? Although it’s still a bit too soon to tell (we won’t know for sure until after tonight’s Decision Day finale episode), we’ve got some thoughts and ideas on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Deonna and Greg:

They Have Both Worked Hard to Overcome Their Differences & Make Their Marriage Work

Although the reality couple has generally been on the same page all season, Deonna was struggling to open up to Greg after spending 10 years “dating herself,” as she affectionately claims. As an independent woman who owns her own house and has several college degrees, she hasn’t opened herself up to anybody over the last decade, so being with Greg and sharing her life with somebody again was something Deonna basically had to reteach herself how to do.

On an earlier episode of the show, the MAFS experts helped walk Deonna and Greg through exercises on how they could be more intimate with one another before bringing sex into the equation, since Deonna was clearly still uncomfortable opening up to that extent. MAFS shared a sweet clip of the two practicing holding hands and stealing kisses before bed last week on Instagram, and Greg has had nothing but compliments for his wife since day one, so it definitely looks like the couple has been trying hard to make their marriage work.

We Believe Deonna & Greg Will Stay Together on Decision Day & Might Still Be Together Today

Although the two have run into a few intimacy issues since tying the knot, both have been working hard with the experts to push past their differences and create a lasting relationship. Greg and Deonna seem genuinely smitten with each other on the show, and both appear to be willing to work hard at their relationship, so we feel confident that the two will be able to make their marriage last. Out of all four couples, we definitely believe Deonna and Greg will stay together on Decision Day.

Greg also recently hinted that he and Deonna might still be together today, according to Distractify. The publication reports that Greg was gushing about his wife in his header photo on Facebook, although that photo has since changed to a photo of motorbikes (Lifetime may have ordered him to change it). Fans of the reality couple will just have to catch the finale episode tonight to see how everything plays out for the two. Maybe Greg will change his picture back on Facebook after the episode airs?

What do you think about Deonna and Greg’s relationship? Do you think they will stick it out and try to make things work on Decision Day, or call it quits and move on? Let us know in the poll below, and tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the season 9 finale of Married at First Sight on Lifetime. In the meantime, you can read up on spoilers for tonight’s Decision Day episode here.

