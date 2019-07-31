Are Deonna & Greg Still Together? MAFS Update & Predictions

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, met at the alter the day they tied the knot. With seven episodes in to the show, Deonna and Greg are already a fan-favorite couple, so viewers have been wondering if the couple is still together today or if they’ve called it quits and divorced after filming ended.

At this moment it’s too early to tell who’s still together and who has split up on the experimental Lifetime series, especially considering contractual obligations to Lifetime likely stops the couples from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. Both Greg and Deonna’s social media pages are also private, so snooping through their Instagram pages is off the table. However, Greg and Deonna seem genuinely smitten with each other on the show, and both appear to be willing to work hard at their relationship, so we feel confident that the two will be able to make their marriage last.

Deonna, 30, has spent the last decade of her life single, although she affectionately claims she was “dating herself” over those years. Deonna has several college degrees, owns her own home and feels she is finally ready to settle down with the right man. Gregory, 32, was raised in Fort Washington, MD by a single parent alongside his older sister. His small family was very religious and heavily involved in the church, according to his bio on Lifetime. Both are are very faith-oriented and have a lot in common, so it looks like the experts found a good match in Deonna and Greg.

Although the couple has run into a few intimacy issues since tying the knot, both have been working hard with the experts to push past their differences and create a lasting relationship. On a recent episode of the show, the MAFS experts helped walk Deonna and Greg through exercises on how they can be more intimate with one another before bringing sex into the equation. MAFS shared a sweet clip of the two practicing holding hands and stealing kisses before bed last week on Instagram, and Greg has nothing but compliments for his wife, so it definitely looks like the couple is trying hard to make their marriage work.

Greg recently hinted that he and Deonna might still be together, according to Distractify. According to the publication, Greg was “bragging about his wife” in his header photo on Facebook, although that photo has since changed to a photo of motorbikes (Lifetime may have ordered him to change it). Distractify doesn’t give any details on what the header photo included, but he was apparently also responding to all of the comments congratulating him on his marriage, so as of June, the couple appeared to still be together.

As it stands right now, out of all four of the couples, we believe Greg and Deonna have the best shot at making their marriage last. Fans will just have to keep tuning in Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime to see how everything plays out for the two.

