Hannah B.’s First Instagram Post After Tyler & Gigi’s Split Is Stunning

Hannah Brown, who’s currently a frontrunner contestant competing on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, has kept herself incredibly busy since her run as The Bachelorette came to a dramatic close. The former Miss Alabama has kept her head held high after ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt turned out to be liar, and second runner-up, Tyler Cameron, moved on to date Gigi Hadid, one of the hottest supermodels on the planet.

Brown has proved to be an incredibly strong and confident woman through all the drama, and has focused all her energy into rehearsals with professional dance partner Alan Bersten, gunning to win that Mirrorball trophy on DWTS. So, when the news broke that Cameron and Hadid had broken up after a whirlwind, and very public two months of dating, the 25-year-old seemed to barely notice.

While the reality star has yet to comment on their break-up, and why would she, Brown has her own life, friends, and family, to focus on, her first Instagram post since Cameron and Hadid’s split seemed to send a subliminal message to the world: Hannah Kelsey Brown is doing just fine.

To her 2.4 million followers on the social media app, Brown captioned the stunning photo of herself “Friday Feels” and the complimentary comments came flying from former Bachelor cast mate Heather M., DWTS‘ Witney Carson, and former suitor Connor Saeli.

Saeli could actually be trying to get back on Brown’s radar. While he was absolutely smitten by Whitney Fransway on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, the two confirmed they broke a few months later. He is also now a single man.

