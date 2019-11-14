American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9 Finale Time & Channel

The American Horror Story: 1984 season 9 finale premieres tonight, November 13, at 10/9c on FX. The description for episode 9, titled “Final Girl,” reads, “Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.”

Tonight’s episode will feature the return of a former, fan-favorite AHS actor, as well as some final, bloody reunions. It looks like Brooke finally faces off with Margaret, while the Night Stalker wreaks havoc during the concert. Clips of all of the dead counselors slashing and killing more people also flash through the promo, so fans have plenty of blood, guts and slasher gore to look forward to during tonight’s season 9 finale.

Warning: some light spoilers ahead. Turn back now if you’re not caught up!

Former AHS Star Finn Wittrock Makes an Appearance

Tonight’s season 9 finale episode will see the long-awaited return of a fan-favorite actor from the earlier seasons of AHS. Finn Wittrock, who played the deranged, spoiled killer Dandy Mott on Freak Show, will make an appearance during the finale. Wittrock also starred as Tristan Duffy and Rudolph Valentino in Hotel, as well as Jether Polk in Roanoke.

According to Digital Spy, the star is listed on IMDb for “Final Girl,” although there is no official title or character name just yet. Wittrock’s name pops up under the category “Stunts,” alongside a credited stunt actor named Mickey Cassidy. The site just states that Cassidy is his stunt double, so it’s unclear what role he will play at this time.

In the promo above, Montana and Trevor can be seen terrorizing Wittrock’s character; Montana hands Wittrock a gun and tells him to shoot her in the face. When he refuses to do so, she pulls the trigger anyway, while Trevor slits his own throat in front of Wittrock. As he runs from the room, they both reappear at the door laughing.

Although season 9 has featured relatively few of the original cast members of the show, a few fan-favorites have returned for cameos this season, including Dylan McDermott, who plays serial killer-wannabe Bruce, Lily Rabe, who portrays Mr. Jingles’ mother Lavinia Richter, and John Carroll Lynch, who plays Mr. Jingles/Benjamin Richter.

Brooke & Margaret Finally Face Off While the Night Stalker Continues Terrorizing Camp Redwood

Brooke might finally get to face off against Margaret, who framed her for the most recent mass-murder at Camp Redwood. A clip from the trailer shows Brooke smashing Margaret’s face into a mirror after creeping up behind her.

“I knew if I had any chance at a future, I had to leave the past behind,” Brooke says during the finale promo, while Margaret herself can be heard saying, “If you die here, dead is all you’ll ever be.”

Another clip shows Margaret running through a hallway as though she’s being chased, Donna hiding behind a door, and the Night Stalker slashing away with his knife, so tonight’s episode should have plenty of horror drama to keep viewers busy.

