Hello Sunday: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hello Sunday is a musical duo that has taken The Voice season 17 by storm this fall. Their audition song, “This Is Me” by Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman, got a quick chair turn from Kelly Clarkson and they have thrived on her team ever since.

In the Battle Round, they faced off with Lauren Hall on Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and came away victorious, heading to the Knockout Round — though Hal was stolen by Blake Shelton and therefore also advanced to the Knockout Round.

In the Knockout Round, Hello Sunday had a tough match-up in Alex Guthrie. The two girls sang “Almost is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes, which was enough to knockout Guthrie was then stolen by John Legend and advanced to the live shows.

In the first live show, Hello Sunday did not receive the highest or second-highest vote total on their team, but Clarkson saved them and they competed for the Instant Save wild card spot against Gracee Shriver, Jake HaldenVang and Guthrie. Their performance of Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” let them advance to the next week, where they were safely in the Top 11 after nailing Jessie J’s “Mamma Knows Best.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this musical duo.

1. Hello Sunday Are Not Twins

A common question we’ve seen on social media during this season of The Voice is whether the two girls who make up Hello Sunday — Myla Finks and Chelsea Grover — are twins or at least sisters. As they told Clarkson in unison during their blind audition, the answer is “no,” though they did say that since they’re both only children, they feel like sisters.

Except — in some exciting news for the Finks household, Myla found out just a couple of weeks ago that her mom is pregnant with a baby girl, so Myla is going to become a big sister next year.

Chelsea and Myla actually only met each other two years ago, though they sound like they’ve been singing together their whole lives. They met at a performing arts camp and decided to team up.

“We met at a summer camp for entertainment in Atlanta, Georgia. We were paired together as the youngsters of the group, but it wasn’t long before we knew we had to be a duo.”

When some online videos of them singing started to get attention, the two Georgia natives started getting gigs at local Atlanta events and the rest is history.

2. Chelsea and Myla Are Two of the Youngest Voice Contestants Ever

Both girls are 14 now, though Chelsea was only 13 at the time of their initial audition. They are the youngest duo in the history of the show and there are only six solo Voice contestants who were their same age or younger when they competed.

“I’ve been singing since I was in preschool and Chelsea, she’s been in performing arts schools all her life,” says Myla during their featured package on the show. “She’s really good with tone and the softness.”

Chelsea responds, “She’s really good with her highs and power. We’re like yin and yang, we just complement each other.”

3. Their Name Has Special Meaning

Both girls are active in their church and that’s where they derived their name from. Their creative director, Brandon J, originally thought their name “should be writing a letter to God,” explains Chelsea, so initially their name was “L, Sunday.”

But Myla says that was “too much to explain when people would ask them,” so they changed it to Hello Sunday.

“Hello Sunday means new beginnings and that’s kind of what we’re here doing at The Voice,” says Myla, adding, “Sunday is the top of the week, it’s the start of a new week — new week, new beginning.”

The duo’s social media accounts also describe Hello Sunday as an “inspirational music duo” and says the girls “believe in spreading hope and love with their music.”

4. Are They Single and Ready to Mingle?

Myla and Chelsea are teenagers, so their dating lives are of some interest to fans. In a recent Q&A video the girls did, one fan did ask them if they have boyfriends, which sent them dissolving into giggles.

“No! OK, so I’m allowed to date but I’m single at the moment because we’re doing a lot of big things and I honestly feel like this is not the time for a boyfriend. Boys are just not it right now,” says Myla, as Chelsea cracks up beside her. “I need to be focused, so boys are not on my mind.”

“I don’t have a boyfriend. I do like somebody, but I don’t have a boyfriend,” says Chelsea, and Myla adds that she likes somebody too, but she’s too focused on singing to have a boyfriend right now — but then she giggles and says the guy she likes is named Christian. Chelsea refuses to say who she likes and they could not be any more adorable.

Also, their celebrity crushes are Power star Michael Rainey Jr. (Myla) and Michael Evans Behling from All American (Chelsea).

5. They Both Like School

Singing isn’t the only thing the girls are into. Myla reveals during a Q&A that she goes to a public high school in Georgia, while Chelsea is currently homeschooled but when The Voice is over, she might return to her public performing arts high school — if they don’t keep pursuing music full time because of the doors The Voice opens for them. Their favorite subjects are math (Chelsea) and science (Myla)

“I just love solving problems, word problems, any problems that involve math — decimals, fractions, percentages,” says Chelsea.

“My favorite subject is science because I like the curiosity you have in science,” says Myla.

